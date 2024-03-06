Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SiTime Corporation: Growth Outlook Is Not A Sure Thing

Mar. 06, 2024 4:56 AM ETSiTime Corporation (SITM) Stock
Summary

  • SiTime’s latest Form 10-K contained a lot of bad numbers for FY2023, but the outlook sees a return to a CAGR of 30% in the near future.
  • SITM grew extremely fast prior to FY2023, but that track record is up for discussion upon closer examination.
  • Valuations are high for SITM due to the potential for growth, but its track record remains mostly unproven after the five years since the IPO.
  • FY2024 is likely to be better than FY2023, but there is a lot about SITM that should keep people on their toes.

stopwatch closeup with high contrast

amriphoto/E+ via Getty Images

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM), a supplier of semiconductor chips for precision timing, wrapped up FY2023 with the release of the latest Form 10-K on February 26. SITM saw big drops in sales and profits in FY2023 and

Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

