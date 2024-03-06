Poulssen

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has always been our preferred Dutch insurer. That said, our supportive equity story changed over the years. Following the A.S.R. transaction with a "Deal To Benefit All," our team increased the buy rating thanks to 1) De-Risking strategies ongoing, 2) a higher remuneration with a progressive and growing dividend per share payment, and 3) the Transamerica division results. Aegon is a one-stop shop for insurance solutions, which include pensions and life insurance services. In addition, there is an asset management division with roots dating back over 175 years.

Q4 and Fiscal Year results

Looking at the second-half results, Aegon delivered an operating capital generation of €660 million. This is before operating expenses and holding funding. In H2, the OCG increased by 16% and reached a yearly result of €1.28 billion. Compared to our forecast, post Q3, we projected an operating capital generation of €1.19 billion. Therefore, we positively view Aegon's performance. OCG was also a beat versus Wall Street and was ahead by 12%. In our analysis, we forecasted an FCF of €795 million in 2023, and the company delivered an FCF of 715 million, which was below our estimates but above Aegon's previous corporate guidance set at around €600 million.

Aegon H2 results in a Snap

Aegon capital ratios remain strong and well above their respective countries' regulatory levels. The company solvency ratio reached 193%, four basis points higher than the Wall Street consensus. This was driven by including the Solvency II reform in the UK. The US RBC ratio also beat consensus by eight basis points. In addition, our supportive buy thesis on the A.S.R. deal played out (Fig 2). The company delivered a target of approximately €5 billion while moving on with its €1.5 billion share repurchase program (76% completed). Furthermore, Aegon increased its DPS, bringing the full-year dividend to €0.30. This is a 30% uplift compared to the full-year 2022 dividend payment.

Aegon is delivering

We report the following noteworthy results. Aegon Capital in Financial Assets was reduced by $200 million to $3.9 billion due to market movements. Aegon has recently set up a Bermuda reinsurer to reinsure $4.60 billion of fixed annuities. Real Estate office exposure remains at a low level of 12%. CSM is stable thanks to the US growth, partially offset by management actions.

In addition, we should report the discrepancy in IFRS results compared to operating capital generation (Fig 3). Here at the Lab, we see the CEO's words as very helpful: "the contrasting trend in our IFRS results compared to our OCG results is caused by differences in the timing of recognition of earnings between the two frameworks. OCG continues to be the primary lens by which we evaluate business performance and steer the company."

IFRS vs OCG discrepancy

Ongoing Upside still in Place

Looking ahead, Aegon confirmed the two key targets. 1) OCG guidance for 2025 is unchanged, with a forward expectation of €1.2 billion and a 2024 outlook at €1.1 billion. There is no change to the FCF estimate. More importantly, aligned with our previous investment thesis, the company has declared a dividend uplift for next year at €0.4 per share. Given the higher business strain, the company's OCG projections are slightly below our previous estimates. That said, our supportive buy rating backed by Transamerica is performing well (Fig 4). The decision recorded a solid 2023 performance with individual solutions sales at $486 million, signing an increase of 13%. This is the highest sales level in the past eight years. Agents numbers grew by 18% to almost 74,000. Post Q3, we project operating capital generation at €1.25 billion in 2025.

Transamerica is Delivering

Valuation

Aegon confirmed its 2025 financial objectives, so we reiterated our valuation set at a buy rating target price of €5.7 and $6.1 in ADR. A 24% buyback is ongoing for a total amount of €360 million to support Aegon's stock price. In addition, the company is yielding 7.5% on a 2025 DPS. Therefore, Aegon's total return (buyback plus yield) is set at +9% for 2024. There is no change in our valuation methodology; given the guidance confirmed, we reiterated our earnings per share of €0.8 and valued the company with a P/E target of 8x; we confirmed our previous valuation. Our P/E is derived using a 20% discount compared to large & integrated EU insurer peers. Here at the Lab, we have good industry coverage (here is our last Q4 update on Allianz, Zurich, and AXA).

Risk Statement

Key downside risks to our valuation are equity and bond market volatility, Aegon's fixed-income portfolio deterioration, higher competition, execution risks in Transamerica operation, and regulatory risk in key markets. In addition, considering the latest transactions, we should also consider the banking risks. As a reminder, Aegon now owns a 29.99% equity stake in A.S.R. Therefore, Net Interest Income, NPL evolution, and interest rates development can affect the bank's bottom line and DPS evolution to Aegon.

Conclusion

The company has a strong cash position and superb capital generation. Aegon also confirmed its attractive capital return prospects. Even after accounting for the buyback fully executed, Aegon HoldCo's cash position is well above the current guidance range of €0.5-1.5 billion. Transamerica division is delivering, and there will be a higher new business strain in the US life business. Therefore, our buy rating is confirmed.

