Investment Thesis

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), specializing in endpoint protection and threat intelligence, delivered a whopping outlook. More specifically, this is a company that's on a path to deliver $1.7 billion of free cash flow at some point in the next twelve months, as a forward run-rate.

On top of that, CrowdStrike's guidance implies that it has yet another year ahead in hyper-growth mode, meaning revenue growth rates of +30% CAGR.

In sum, according to my estimates, including the premarket jump, this stock is priced at 56x forward free cash flows. There's a lot to like in this stock, so let's jump right in.

Rapid Recap,

Looking back to August, I said in a bullish analysis,

CrowdStrike is so highly followed, that investors' expectations are extremely high. This means that unless CrowdStrike blows investors' expectations out of the water, the stock doesn't get a nice pop after hours. That being said, its overall valuation of approximately 27x next year's free cash flow isn't too stretched. So, investors would do well to stick with this name.

Author's work on CRWD

CrowdStrike is a stock that I went from neutral to bullish on. In hindsight, this turned out to be the right call, as it went on to deliver what I term, "le triple", meaning stocks where I'm up +100%. I don't own CrowdStrike, but I've got some "le triples" in my portfolio, so for fun, I came up with this exotic name.

CrowdStrike's Near-Term Prospects

CrowdStrike's near-term prospects appear robust and promising, marked by its exceptional performance in the fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2024. The company's record-breaking results, including a 27% y/y growth in net new ARR, reflect its sustained growth trend (more on CrowdStrike's revenue growth rates below). Furthermore, CrowdStrike delivered a Rule of 66 on free cash flow, underscoring its financial strength. This is not as strong as it once was, but still mighty impressive.

The company's focus on a unified, single-platform cybersecurity solution, embodied in Falcon, has resonated well with customers, evident in the record deal volumes and rising win rates across various segments.

Moreover, CrowdStrike's expansion into diverse cybersecurity domains, including cloud security, identity protection, and next-gen security information and event management ("SIEM"), demonstrates its adaptability and broad offering.

While CrowdStrike's prospects are promising, it also faces challenges. There was a discussion of its having to face increased deal scrutiny.

On top of that, as you will no doubt know, there's a lot of competition in cybersecurity, which has seen CrowdStrike having to negotiate to ensure timely deal closures.

Also, vendor lock-in from major players and the challenges associated with deploying multiple products from various vendors can lead to increased operational difficulties, that could cause a hindrance to the adoption of CrowdStrike's unified platform.

Given this backdrop, let's turn to its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Point to 34% CAGR in Fiscal 2025

CRWD revenue growth rates

CrowdStrike guides for fiscal 2025 to be up approximately 34% y/y. I've taken the high end of its guidance and added 200 basis points, as I believe that's probably a more accurate ballpark figure of where CrowdStrike will end this next fiscal year.

For investors, this is extremely good news for 3 reasons.

After the calamity of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) the prior week, there was a relief rally on CRWD that CrowdStrike's results weren't worse. Incidentally, as many of you will know, I started recommending PANW as a stock that I was buying on 30 August 2022. And I sold after the most recent results.

Data by YCharts

With the benefit of hindsight, including the post-earning sell-off, my PANW recommendation did not beat CRWD over this period. But you can only comment on that in hindsight, of course.

Sadly, you have to invest going forward. That being said, my ride with PAWN was a lot smoother than CRWD, so it caused me less heartache, which also has its benefits. And being up +40% in 18 months is a most rewarding performance in any case.

Secondly, CrowdStrike's guidance for Q1 and fiscal 2025 points towards its revenue growth rates stabilizing. After all, fiscal Q4 2024 marked the 12th consecutive quarter of decelerating growth rates. Investors really needed to see that CrowdStrike had already been through the bulk of its "digestion" period in the sector and that now, it could be back to taking market share.

Thirdly, CrowdStrike's guidance for fiscal 2025 points to yet another year of hyper-growth. Hyper-growth is defined as +30% CAGR. When a company is in hyper-growth, the bottom-line profitability isn't "so important".

This means that management doesn't need to ''grow responsibly''. They can be forgiven for delivering a growth-at-any-cost strategy. But what if they are able to deliver hyper-growth and do so while being profitable?

Well, in that case, there's really no valuation that's too high. Anything within reason can be justified. And that's where we head next.

CRWD Stock Valuation -- 56x Forward Free Cash Flow

CrowdStrike ended fiscal Q4 2024 with free cash flow margins of 33%. Therefore, when CrowdStrike guides for fiscal 2025 free cash flow margins of 33%, investors immediately recognize that given enough time, CrowdStrike should be capable of delivering 35% free cash flow margins.

Therefore, getting to $1.7 billion free cash flow could be on the cards at some point in the next twelve months, as a forward run-rate. Given all this, investors are asked to pay 56x forward free cash flow.

This is a figure that on the surface strikes one as being punchy. But then you remember that the business is still delivering hyper-growth, and you suddenly realize that this valuation is more reasonable than it appears at first glance.

On top of that, CrowdStrike holds about $3 billion of net cash. That's close to 3% of its market cap. For a business that's capable of generating more than $1.8 billion of free cash flow in the next 12 months, that's $3 billion CrowdStrike simply doesn't require. Note, I recognize that CrowdStrike acquired Flow, but I don't believe that was a significant amount of capital.

I could easily make the case for CrowdStrike being in my portfolio. But I already hold SentinelOne (S) in my relatively concentrated portfolio, as I believe SentinelOne offers a more attractive risk-reward than CrowdStrike. But one way or another, it's good to see that the issues with Palo Alto were idiosyncratic and had to do with its technological offering rather than the sector as a whole.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, I find CrowdStrike's prospects compelling, driven by its remarkable financial performance and strong growth outlook. As a forward run-rate, I'm projecting $1.7 billion in free cash flow over the next twelve months. The company's ongoing hyper-growth, anticipating a +30% CAGR in revenue, speaks volumes about its resilience and dominant market presence.

While the stock's valuation at 56x forward free cash flows might seem initially steep, a closer look at its sustained hyper-growth and 33% free cash flow margins makes the valuation appear more reasonable. Additionally, CrowdStrike's robust financial standing, with approximately $3 billion in net cash, serves as an extra layer of reassurance.

There's a lot to be bullish about here.