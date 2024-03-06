Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chesapeake Energy: Limited Upside In 2024

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Chesapeake Energy reported solid Q4 results in February that beat expectations.
  • Before Q4'23, Chesapeake Energy and Southwestern Energy announced a merger to create one of the largest natural gas-focused energy businesses in North America.
  • The merger is expected to result in annual savings of $400M and higher capital (dividend) returns for investors.
  • Shares are likely fairly valued here and I see limited revaluation potential in 2024.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) reported much better than expected earnings for its fourth-quarter in December, although the energy firm saw lower revenues in a lower-price world. Chesapeake Energy generated a ton of profits in FY 2023 and the recently

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Comments (3)

CPA022784
Today, 5:49 AM
Possibly, if you picked the correct peer group, the conclusion might be different. Rather than 3 companies that are roughly 50/50 oil/gas, try all natural gas peers, such as AR, EQT, RRC and CTRA. There you might find that CHK is (much) cheaper than almost everyone except CTRA (and less than half a turn more than CTRA).
The Asian Investor
Today, 6:17 AM
@CPA022784 They are all E&P companies :)
CPA022784
Today, 6:30 AM
@The Asian Investor Yep, but all E&P companies are not the same and there are multiple sectors to choose from. If they were all the same, then why not just randomly use XOM, OXY, FANG, CVX, PXD, etc. as peers, then CHK is also on par or cheaper.
