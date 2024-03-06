ClaudioVentrella

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) reported much better than expected earnings for its fourth-quarter in December, although the energy firm saw lower revenues in a lower-price world. Chesapeake Energy generated a ton of profits in FY 2023 and the recently announced merger with Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is set to create one of the largest natural gas-focused energy businesses in North America. The new energy company is expected to become the third-largest natural gas company in the world with the transaction also being attractive from a synergy point of view. I believe shares of Chesapeake Energy are a solid hold here, with valuation being a potential concern for me as a growth investor!

Data by YCharts

Solid fourth quarter earnings, solid operating income profitability even in a lower-price world

Chesapeake Energy is a leading shale-focused natural gas play with considerable assets in the Marcellus, Haynesville and Eagle Ford shales. The company generates the overwhelming majority of its revenues from its assets in the Marcellus shale, which represented more than half of the company's natural gas production in FY 2023.

In the fourth-quarter, Chesapeake Energy generated $1.95B in revenues which showed a decline of 53% year over year, chiefly because of lower average prices realized during the quarter. The energy firm had a total production volume of 3.43 bcfe/d net, 98% of which was contributed by natural gas.

Despite top line declines in a lower-price world, Chesapeake Energy has been solidly profitable in both Q4'23 and FY 2023 with operating income of $726M and $3.1B. The natural gas company was also profitable on a net income basis, although FY 2023 net profits declined by half compared to the previous year.

Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy is a natural gas play which operates in three major areas: Marcellus, Haynesville and Eagle Ford. Marcellus represented 53% of the company's production volume last year, followed by the company's Haynesville production operations with a 45% production share.

Chesapeake Energy

The outlook for natural gas demand is also positive, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA projects a return to growth for the natural gas sector in FY 2024, driven by 2.5% growth in global gas demand this year. Longer-term demand projections are also favorable: consulting firm McKinsey sees up to 15% growth in global gas demand until FY 2035. The outlook, both short term and long term, implies stable or growing natural gas prices, in my opinion.

IEA

Due to the acquisition of Southwestern Energy and a decrease in prices/revenues most recently, Chesapeake Energy is focusing on capital discipline this year and has guided for a 20% cut to its CapEx. This year, Chesapeake Energy is set to spend about $1.3B on investment spending. In the longer term, I expect CHK to ramp up its CapEx spending again and continue to grow its natural gas-heavy production footprint.

Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake is expanding its production footprint in key production areas

In January, Chesapeake Energy and Southwestern Energy announced their intention to merge their two E&P companies in an all-stock deal which valued Southwestern Energy at $7.4B, or $6.69 per share. The deal is set to create a $24B company based off of enterprise value and, following the transaction, Southwestern Energy investors will own ~40% of the merged company with the other 60% going to current Chesapeake Energy investors. The merger between these two companies creates the third-largest natural gas producer in the world with a projected annual natural gas output of 7.3B bcf/d.

Southwestern Energy is a natural gas and natural gas liquids producer with a core operating focus on the nation's largest and most promising shale gas basins, including the Marcellus and Utica shales in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia and Louisiana’s Haynesville. Chesapeake Energy is focused chiefly on domestic natural gas production in the Haynesville shale area and the Marcellus, so both companies have a complimentary asset profile and investors should see some solid production growth, plus realization of synergy effects, in these two areas in FY 2024. Since Marcellus represents Chesapeake Energy's core natural gas production base, I am looking forward to seeing strong net production growth in this specific shale this year.

Most importantly, the deal is meant to deliver synergy potential, which is one major lever that price-dependent energy companies can pull to improve their earnings, free cash flows and capital returns. This lever, of course, will become even more important in a market that is seeing lower prices.

In the fourth-quarter, average gas prices declined considerably year over year (minus 57%) to just $2.27 $/mcf as FY 2022 prices were inflated because of supply concerns in Europe related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chesapeake Energy

In a low-price world, energy companies can do something else to grow earnings: they can acquire companies, realize economies of scale and harvest cost synergies. Chesapeake Energy and Southwest Energy expect to be able to cut back on $400M in combined costs annually going forward, mostly related to drilling and completion costs as well as G&A efficiencies. These synergies could ultimately be returned to investors through either a higher dividend or incremental stock buybacks.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2'24, but a steep drop in natural gas prices (as unlikely as it is) may prevent the estimated synergies to be realized. I believe Chesapeake Energy has significant experience operating productive shale assets, however, and I have a high degree of confidence that these synergies will be captured.

Chesapeake Energy

Likely fairly valued now

Chesapeake Energy is expected to achieve $4.3B in EBITDA next year as the company's absorbs Southwestern Energy, implying a 6.3X enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio. I am using an EV-to-EBITDA ratio to value CHK because energy companies tend to have a large amount of capital expenditures, which can skew earnings results.

Other independent E&P companies including Devon Energy (DVN), Marathon Oil (MRO) and APA (APA) trade at much lower EV-to-EBITDA ratios... which is likely due to the notion that investors expect lower energy prices relative to FY 2023. Chesapeake Energy is also trading above its 1-year average EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.2X, likely because investors view the addition of new acreage in Chesapeake Energy's core production field as a catalyst for net production and revenue growth in FY 2024.

I believe Chesapeake Energy has run a little ahead of its fundamentals here with the industry group EV-to-EBITDA ratio being only 4.6X. In my opinion, Chesapeake Energy would be fairly valued at a 5.0X enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio, which would be more in line with its historical valuation as well as the industry group average.

This implies a fair value closer to $70 compared to a current share price of $83. Shares of CHK may therefore be slightly overvalued right now. I would consider buying the energy company's shares at a price of $70 or lower (at which point I would likely upgrade CHK to buy) since the valuation would be a little bit more rational and also include a higher safety margin. Since the company's shares have some fantasy related to the Southwestern Energy merger, I am personally staying with my hold rating for now.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy saw declining revenues in Q4'23 as lower average prices for natural gas cut into the firm's growth. The natural gas firm, however, has been solidly profitable despite significantly lower revenues. The biggest risk, as I see it, relates to a potential revenue decline in an energy bear market as well as the possibility that Chesapeake Energy may not be able to realize the expected synergy benefit from the Southwestern Energy merger.

Final thoughts

Chesapeake Energy overall delivered a solid fourth-quarter earnings sheet, but the normalization of energy prices has taken a toll on the company's ability to generate top-line growth. What I see as a catalyst for growth for Chesapeake Energy is the addition of new acreage in the Marcellus shale, which was responsible for more than half of Chesapeake Energy's natural gas production in FY 2023. From a strategic perspective, this merger makes sense for Chesapeake Energy, as the Marcellus shale core business will be strengthened by the acquisition. The merger also creates upside for production growth and may net significant synergy effects that could be returned to investors through stock buybacks. Despite this, I only see Chesapeake Energy as a hold due to valuation concerns!