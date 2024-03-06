DNY59

Introduction

On the back of reporting a less-worse-than-feared quarter on Monday, 4th March 2024, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) stock has experienced wild swings over the last couple of trading sessions.

In this note, we will discuss Sea's Q4 2023 earnings report. Furthermore, I will provide my fair value estimate and expected return (5-yr CAGR) for SE stock using our Valuation Model. Lastly, we will take a look at SE's technical charts and quant factor grades to make an informed investment decision.

Brief Review Of Sea's Q4 2023 Report

For Q4 2023, Sea Limited reported revenues of $3.62B (up +4.9% y/y), beating street estimates by $63.5M on the back of strong growth in Shopee [e-commerce (+23% y/y)], continued strength in SeaMoney [Digital Financial Services (+24% y/y)], and stabilization within Garena [Digital Entertainment - primarily Free Fire - as evidenced by the increase in DE bookings below].

Now, the green shoots of recovery in Sea's Q4 top-line results are promising. However, as you may already know, Sea entered a heavy investment cycle in the back half of last year to reinvigorate its top-line growth, which means there's a cost associated with this stabilization (and potential near-term rebound) in growth at Sea Limited. With COGS and S&M expenses jumping up +19% y/y and +104% y/y, Sea's revenue growth of 5% y/y isn't something to write home about!

In Q4 2023, Sea's gross profit fell -10% y/y and adj. EBITDA declined -74% y/y from $495.7M to $126.7M. While Sea registered its first-ever annual profit in 2023 (since its IPO), Q4 net income was -$111M.

Based on segment-level data, Sea's e-commerce business is burning money once again, undermining strong profit performance within the digital financial services business and stabilization within digital entertainment.

Amid intense competition in Southeast Asia, Sea's management is investing aggressively to protect their 50%+ e-commerce market share from deep-pocketed players like TikTok (+ Tokopedia). With Shopee showing strong GMV and order growth in Q4, I believe these investments are starting to pay off; however, TikTok Shop was banned in Indonesia for much of last quarter, and now that they are back in the battle with the purchase of Tokopedia, I am reserving judgment on the payoff of Sea's latest round of investments until I see how growth pans out in the next 2-4 quarters.

That said, Sea's management is confident about fending off rising competitive threats in their region and have provided solid guidance for 2024. Here's what Forrest Li, Sea's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, had to say about Q4 2023 and the year ahead:

I am happy to share that we have achieved our first full year of annual profit since our IPO. In 2023, we achieved profitability, strengthened our market leadership for our e-commerce business, grew our digital financial services business, and stabilized the performance of our digital entertainment business. We have emerged with a much stronger balance sheet with our cash position increasing to 8.5 billion dollars as of the end of 2023, demonstrating the discipline and prudence we have applied in our investments over the past year. Looking ahead, we expect 2024 to be another profitable year. Despite an environment of intensified competition in Southeast Asia, we believe Shopee had a meaningful gain in market share between the start and the end of 2023. We are happy to have solidified Shopee's market share in the region, and we intend to maintain our market share in 2024. We expect Shopee's full-year GMV growth to be in the high teens range and its adjusted EBITDA to turn positive in the second half of this year. For SeaMoney, 2023 was the first year of positive profit, primarily attributed to our consumer and SME credit business. In 2024, we will continue to invest in user acquisition for our credit business, both on and off Shopee platform as we see significant upside in our markets. As we scale, we will remain prudent on risk management. For Garena, I am happy to share that we are seeing improved user acquisition and retention trends for Free Fire. In 2023, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game globally according to Sensor Tower. We are pleased that these positive trends are continuing into 2024. In February, Free Fire achieved more than 100 million peak daily active users. It remains one of the largest mobile games in the world. With this positive momentum, we currently expect Free Fire to grow double-digits year-on-year for both user base and bookings in 2024. We are pleased to see positive trends in both growth and profitability for all three of our businesses. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest for the future with discipline and focus. Source: Sea Limited Q4 2023 Press Release

While macroeconomic and competitive headwinds will likely dominate the news headlines for Shopee in the foreseeable future, Q4 numbers show that Sea's e-commerce business is getting stronger underneath the surface. Sea's twin profit engines - SeaMoney (financial services) and Garena (gaming) - are well positioned for double-digit growth this year. And, with management forecasting healthy GMV growth and return to adj. EBITDA profitability in H2 2024 at Shopee, I am excited about SE stock going into the rest of 2024.

Sea's Stock Looks Attractive

Before we look at Sea's technical charts and quant factors grades to understand the near-term outlook for the stock, let's evaluate Sea's fair value using a long-term perspective.

To build a margin of safety into our valuation model for Sea, I have assumed a 5-yr CAGR growth rate of just 10% (vs. current consensus analyst estimates of ~13%). While naysayers may disagree with a steady-state free cash flow margin of 20%, continued momentum in Sea's financial services business and a return to growth for Sea's gaming business can power overall FCF margins much higher from current levels. Also, Sea's e-commerce business is undergoing a fresh investment cycle, but we now know that this business can be profitable (if required). Also, Sea's digital advertising business will likely enhance its overall margin profile in the long run (as we have seen with Amazon's digital ads business).

All other assumptions are relatively straightforward, but if you have any questions, please feel free to share them in the comments section.

Here's my updated valuation model for Sea in light of Q4 2023 earnings:

According to our Valuation Model, Sea's fair value is ~$80 per share (or $46B). With the stock trading at ~$55 per share, SE is still trading at a hefty discount to its intrinsic value.

Predicting where a stock would trade in the short term is impossible; however, over the long run, a stock would track its business fundamentals and obey the immutable laws of money. If the interest rates were to stay depressed, higher equity multiples would be justifiable. However, I work with the assumption that interest rates will eventually track the long-term average of ~5%. By inverting this figure, we get a trading multiple of ~20x.

Assuming an exit multiple of 20x P/FCF, I can see Sea's stock price rising from $55 to $148 by 2028-29.

As shown above, Sea's stock offers a 5-yr CAGR return of 21.89%, which far exceeds my investment hurdle rate of 15%, and S&P 500's (SPY) long-term average return of 8-10% per year. Despite suffering a growth slowdown and margin compression in recent quarters, Sea's stock remains undervalued and offers robust long-term returns. Hence, I believe Sea Limited is a solid buy at current levels.

SE's Technicals And Quant Factor Grades

With its business hitting a growth cliff in the post-pandemic world, the once high-flying SE stock collapsed by more than 90% from its lofty 2021 highs. Since then, SE has been basing around pre-pandemic levels [marked in "yellow"] for the last couple of years:

However, with the stock jumping up 50%+ off the late-2023 lows and momentum indicators [RSI and MACD] trending upwards, a potential breakout could materialize from here. But how high could SE go? Well, I think our fair value estimate of $80 is a reasonable near-term target, but I wouldn't be surprised if SE re-tested the resistance line from 2022-23 around $90-95 during the next 6-12 months. On the flip side, if the recent rally proves to be a head-fake, the stock would likely slide back down to late-2023 lows. Given Sea's solid guidance for 2024 and improving technical momentum, I think the case for continued upside to $80+ is stronger than the case of a reversal back down to the $35-45 range. From a technical perspective, the near-term risk/reward for SE is tilted in favor of bullish traders/investors.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system, Sea is rated a "Hold" with a score of 3.21/5. With the company prioritizing profit over growth until late 2023, Sea's "Profitability" grade has improved from "C" to "B-" while the "Growth" grade has deteriorated from "B+" to "B" over the last six months. More importantly, Sea's earnings "Revisions" grade is improving rapidly, which bodes well for future financial performance.

With SE stock doing well since the turn of the year, Sea's "Momentum" grade has improved from "D" to "A-" in recent weeks. Lastly, SE's relative "Valuation" grade ["D-"] has gotten weaker amid the recent stock run-up. While Sea's quant factor grades are a mixed bag, the business is heading in the right direction, and technical momentum is improving. Hence, I expect Sea's factor rating to move from "Hold" to "Buy" in the near term.

Concluding Thoughts

Based on a mix of fundamental, quantitative, and technical data analysis, Sea's stock remains a solid long-term buy at current levels. The Q4 report showcased a continued rebound in Sea's business after a disastrous 2022-23, with revenues and EPS coming in ahead of expectations. According to management's guidance, Sea's sales growth rate is set for a re-acceleration to double digits in 2024, with the business expected to remain profitable!

As we noted in this article, Sea's stock remains undervalued, and the long-term risk/reward looks attractive. That said, given the uncertain macroeconomic environment and heightened competitive threat, SE could provide better buying opportunities (entry points) over the coming months. Hence, I strongly prefer a staggered accumulation of SE shares over 6-12 months over a lump sum investment into the stock.

Key Takeaway: I rate Sea Limited a "Buy" in the $50s, with a strong preference for staggered accumulation.