Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

These 13 Charts Tell A Story About The U.S. Economy

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
1.21K Followers

Summary

  • The US economy shows mixed signals, with rising GDP, inflation, and lowering unemployment.
  • Americans are spending less of their incomes on debt despite the increase in debt since the pandemic.
  • Consumers are weaker than expected, with a drop in household income and lower personal savings rates.
  • This article covers two trade ideas related to these economic trends.

U.S. Banking System Secure, Bank Bailout FDIC

Douglas Rissing

Introduction

The news narrative surrounding the current US economy is mixed, with pundits on both sides of the political aisle trying to use economic performance as a tool to boost their sides' popularity.

Figures like GDP, inflation, and unemployment are

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
1.21K Followers
Financial adviser and social science educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny Any and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPGP, HEWJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

r
russwise
Today, 6:36 AM
Comments (498)
Inflation is caused by government money printing. Inflation hurts the poor more than anyone. The rich get richer and the poor get poorer. 1 trillion in new debt every 100 days is what politicians are tacking on to the already enormous US debt. We need true austerity. Large layoffs in government jobs and whole federal departments scuttled. It’s out of control.

www.mackinac.org/...
E
Edpdds
Today, 6:05 AM
Comments (1.17K)
Greedflation. Rich getting richer
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DJI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DJI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.