Joshua McDonough/iStock via Getty Images

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE), a real estate company located in Northwest Florida, has many secular trends in its favor over the next five to 10 years. Baby boomers are retiring, and many are looking to move South, which has caused a major migration to Florida. In addition, after climbing over the last two years, interest rates are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which should finally help sellers in the Northeast and Midwest attract buyers to further propel this migration. St. Joe has several real estate communities under development, both on its own and with its joint venture partners, and it is in the perfect position to capitalize on these trends at all income levels. Digging more into the company, however, you'll find that St. Joe has more to offer than just a play on secular growth trends. I believe it's an extremely well-run company that is committed to its strategy of creating income-producing properties for longer-term success. I also believe there's a hidden value that gets obscured due to its joint venture structure that will be unlocked over time.

A Brief Background

St. Joe is a real estate development company that owns 168,000 acres of land in Northwest Florida, with 87% concentrated in Bay, Gulf, and Walton counties. The majority of its revenue is derived from less than 2% of its landholdings, and the company's primary strategy is to expand its portfolio of income-producing commercial properties. It operates in three business segments: residential, hospitality and commercial. Rather than just sell land and be done with the transaction, St. Joe is looking for "long-term, scalable, repeatable revenue" according to its CEO Jorge Gonzalez during the Annual Meeting in 2023.

Over the years, St. Joe has gone through many changes, as it was originally owned by the Alfred I. Dupont Trust and was founded as a paper company. The paper mill that was the focus of its operations was sold in the mid-1990s and the current owner of 39% of the common stock, Fairholme Capital, began accumulating shares in the early 2000s. Bruce Berkovitz, CEO and founder of Fairholme, became chairman of the board in 2011 after a public fight with the previous board, which at the time was losing money and selling off assets to stay afloat. Berkovitz and a new management team worked on transforming the company by selling off non-strategic land and returning the company to profitability. In 2016, a new CEO, Jorge Gonzalez, was hired, and the company announced sweeping changes to its strategy with an emphasis on income-producing properties, recurring revenues, and joint ventures with builders.

Company Analysis

The background information, especially the transition of management, is important to understand due to the nature of the business of St. Joe. Real estate development takes time, and strategies that are dreamed up in the boardroom will not play out quickly. While 2016 may seem like a long time ago, any plans that were developed under this current management are really just starting to play out now, especially with the disruptions from the pandemic and related supply chain issues. If you want evidence of that, you only have to look at the change in operational hotel rooms from December 31, 2022, to December 31, 2023, which more than doubled from 407 to 1,053 in a year. This drove an increase in hospitality revenue of almost 57% during that one-year period, when most of the hotels weren't even open for the full year. As you can see, many of the development plans that were put into place a few years ago are starting to come to fruition.

Diving into the numbers a bit requires some serious analysis and blinders on the headline numbers. Please don't just look at the headline numbers (company revenues up 54%) and do any type of extrapolation based on that. The details here matter as the company has three revenue sources and some are very volatile.

Currently, St. Joe has three main sources of revenue:

St. Joe's Three-Year Revenues (St. Joe's 2023 10-K)

If you look at real estate revenue, you can see some major variations between 2021 and 2023. Sales are lumpy and are impacted by market conditions, permitting and/or supply chain issues, and the mix of properties being sold. The mix issue is important to understand because St. Joe has properties that fit any income level that tend to sell in bunches together. So if a particular quarter has a large amount of high-end development sales or low-end homesite sales, revenues are going to reflect that. This makes it very difficult to look at St. Joe on a quarterly basis. Even reviewing on an annual period may not quite capture what they refer to as their "seeding and harvesting" cycle, which typically takes two years from planning and permitting a project until the first sales occur.

Hospitality and leasing revenues should continue to grow strongly as they are a function of the ecosystem that continues to get larger. Similar to what I noted above regarding hotel rooms, the company is seeing growth in many other commercial ventures such as memberships to clubs, marinas, golf courses as well as leasing space to retailers and restaurants. While that growth is strong on the top line, it has not flowed down to the bottom line quite yet. During its annual meeting, management noted that profitability will lag until the new properties stabilize and some of the upfront costs are absorbed. That will be something to monitor in future quarters and could be a catalyst for earnings.

Joint Venture Strategy: Increasing Complexity And Profitability

Growth in Unconsolidated JVs (St. Joe's Presentation)

In last year's annual meeting, CEO Jorge Gonzalez talked about the emphasis on joint ventures when new management changed in 2016. At the time they had one joint venture, but now they have 17, and it's a really important part of the strategy.

The complexity of the joint venture structure can be viewed as a risk, as the JV operations aren't fully shown on the quarterly earnings report unless they are consolidated. US companies are only required to consolidate subsidiaries with control, which is usually defined as more than 50% of the voting rights. St. Joe's joint ventures are all structured differently, but they do not have control of eight of them (of 17 total) and these eight JVs therefore are accounted for as equity method investments. While this, all sounds complicated, the bottom line to St. Joe is pretty simple. St. Joe receives its share of the earnings or losses of its unconsolidated JVs in the "equity in income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures" line in the income statements.

Currently, their largest investment in an unconsolidated JV is in Latitude Margaritaville Watersound (LMWS). It's now so large that it accounted for over 20% of its pre-tax income and therefore became a significant subsidiary under SEC rules. That requires filing full financial statements as an exhibit to the 10-K, offering investors a better understanding of the JV. This should all be an indication that this is a pretty big deal to St. Joe.

If LMWS is important enough to be a significant subsidiary, I'm going to want to learn more about it. After all, its earnings were a whopping 30.4% of net income for 2023 ($23.6m). If you're just looking at the upper half of the P&L, you're missing this very important piece.

Digging into this more, there's lots to like. St. Joe consolidated (meaning the St. Joe that you see on the income statement) currently has 1,486 homesites under contract for an expected revenue total of $132.5m, or approximately $89K per sale. LMWS, not included in St. Joe consolidated, has 609 homes under contract for an expected revenue total of $318.5m or $523K per sale. Remember, this revenue will never be on the consolidated results of St. Joe, it's only coming through on that one P&L line item as its share of net income from unconsolidated entities.

Taking that further, the 2023 net income of LMWS was 14.6% of sales, so that $318.5m should result in $46.5m of net income to LMWS, 50% of which belongs to St. Joe. Based on their plans to eventually complete 3,500 LMWS homes, the expected future net income to St. Joe is over $95m and that's likely to increase with home prices. That's more than the net income in the last three years (but I would certainly expect this will play out over 3 years and not in any one-year period).

LMWS Projected Income to St. Joe (Author Calculations Derived from 10-K)

So while St. Joe is an investment that will play out over the longer term, the LMWS joint venture will be a near-term driver in earnings. They expect to continue to invest in and reap the rewards of ventures such as this in the future, so I wouldn't expect this to be a short-term catalyst only, as they have already seeded their next ventures to come.

Valuation

Valuation is always a bit tricky with a company like St. Joe. I've seen many investors in the comment section of previous articles debate whether we should be valuing this by the land that they own (the current market cap is about $18,500 an acre) or more traditional metrics such as cash flows or PE ratios. To me, the value of the land is just a safety net, in case everything goes wrong. They're not only in the business of selling the land, as the company may have once done in the past. I don't believe we're that far from the relevancy of normal valuation metrics, given the focus on repeatable revenues. I just don't believe we're there yet due to the infancy of the ecosystem. A current PE of 40x just shows an expensive stock, but I hope some of the analysis above has shown that it's a little more complicated than that.

My preferred metric is typically a cash flow multiple, usually over enterprise value, but the joint venture structure throws a wrench into that. Gains on unconsolidated entities are backed out of the cash flows despite being real sources of value to the company. Of course, the cash flow statement is just a function of the cash from year to year and because it's not their cash (it belongs to the JV), it can't be their cash flow. Nevertheless, it's a large source of value to the company and shouldn't be ignored.

Risks

Like all investments, St. Joe has its share of risk. In my opinion, the most significant risk lies with a hurricane or other environmental risk that could impact the Northwest Florida region. Pacifica Yield's article explains the hurricane risk quite well, and of course, the ongoing impact of that risk is mitigated with costly insurance policies. Additionally, the risk of rising oceans given the coastal location in Florida cannot be brushed aside, despite your personal view on climate change. These are risks I'm willing to accept, with the trust that management has appropriate risk management policies in place to recover in case of disaster.

The joint venture structure adds complexity to the analysis of the company, which can be a risk to an investor. While the overall debt amount remains lower than equity and is manageable, a careful review of the JVs that are not consolidated should be undertaken as the company evolves. St. Joe uses project-level financing as opposed to corporate-level debt, ensuring that the project's cash flows support the indebtedness, which mitigates this risk somewhat.

While this doesn't impact my thesis, the largest shareholder has been selling very recently and also over the past year, which could be a sign to the market that the company is overvalued. It's important to note that almost 80% of the fund is invested in St. Joe and while reasons for selling vary, it's still a dominant part of the fund's portfolio. From time to time, short sellers have also taken very public positions on the valuation of the company, but I believe that there's a lot of value here that will be unlocked in the next decade.

Conclusion

For many people approaching retirement age, heading to a warmer climate has an appeal. The first wave of the baby boomers is now entering their 78th year, but the middle of the baby boomer generation is just hitting retirement age, especially given that many in the US are planning to retire later. You can see this flight to Florida in the migration numbers; this is a trend with legs, as the baby boomers still have plenty of retirees to produce.

A return to lower interest rates should only help fuel the migration, and St. Joe is one company that should benefit through its real estate communities and surrounding ecosystem. Despite being around for 88 years, it's only starting to see the results of the strategies that management began eight years ago, and I am very excited about its future.