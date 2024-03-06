Michael Vi

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) is a company we covered prior to the acquisition announcement by AbbVie (ABBV). The FTC is asking for more information on the merger in a second request. Cerevel is a pre-revenue company, and there's absolutely no guarantee whatsoever that any of its treatments are going to even arrive at the market. However, we think the concerns the FTC might have are around the Phase 3 treatment Tavapadon, which is looking to enter the Parkinson's market, where AbbVie has been scooping up other players too just before Cerevel. AbbVie also manufactures L-dopa and similar generic drugs for the Parkinson's market, so the FTC may be concerned about undue AbbVie control over Parkinson's treatment access if it controls both the patented specialty product as well as access to the generic alternatives. We don't want to take these odds, even though we agree that it is likely the acquisition will go through.

Comments on the Acquisition

AbbVie will pay $45 per share for Cerevel on the deal's closing. Current Cerevel prices are $41, leaving almost a 10% deal spread upside. The prices of Cerevel before the acquisition were 37% less than they are now. If you take more optimistic pricing for Cerevel in the cash-strapped environment, the downside to those levels might be around 25%.

That implies around a 75% market expectation that the deal will go through, and a 25% that it won't.

Firstly, why is ABBV interested? Readouts are coming soon for Emraclidine, and ABBV is basically willing to speculate on the readouts by buying in a much more binary and less competitive market for Cerevel's properties. In our last article, we discussed the merits and demerits of Emraclidine. Our conclusion is that there are already quite effective drugs on the market, and while the action is smart, the Phase 3 will be tough. ABBV is buying before even Phase 2 is finished. We don't actually think ABBV is making a great choice in doing this acquisition, but what is sure is that the market for anti-psychotics is already broad with a lot of options. We don't see how a company that has not really come close to proving its therapy can make it to market could somehow lead to an anticompetitive position for ABBV following acquisition. It is taking a lot of development risk in doing this as well, where risk, possibly even anti-economic risk, is hardly the playbook of a monopoly. It is reasonable for ABBV to want to buy this new action through Cerevel, and it has a presence in the market already with Vraylar, but so do a bunch of other companies. We don't see this situation as being any different from other acquisitions by big pharma of smaller players in this area.

The other areas include epilepsy, where the pipeline is really quite robust. Again, Cerevel still hasn't progressed into Phase 3 here yet, which is where most of the important standards need to be met. No guarantee whatsoever that its technology comes to market. With a lot of other companies also making forays, this doesn't appear to be an anticompetitive move, especially with how speculative Cerevel's profile is.

As for Parkinson's, which is that last treatment area, there is a long history of medication that has been very effective, albeit unselective. L-dopa is the very famous one, also manufactured by AbbVie as well as Duodopa. Cerevel is trying to come in with a more precise solution, and their therapy called Tavapadon is in Phase 3. This is maybe where the concerns are for the FTC, although L-dopa is a generic and there are other manufacturers. The FTC may be concerned that there might not be space for other companies for alternative L-dopa treatments. If AbbVie supplies the generic and the more precise patented treatment if Cerevel's hits the market, that could give them too much control over access to Parkinson's treatments in general. AbbVie would probably not want to give up a sure-thing manufacturing line for the shot at a final approval for Tavapadon in Cerevel, so this could be the issue that tanks the acquisition. Cerevel is also way ahead of other potential alternatives in the new Parkinson's treatment pipeline.

However, there are a couple of other manufacturers of L-dopa already, so it's really not that clear that AbbVie could corner the market if it hasn't already, although they are bigger in generic Parkinson's treatments than other players. AbbVie also acquired other companies in late 2023 that have treatments for Parkinson's in the pipeline, although it seems with different actions, which could be another reason for the FTC to ask more questions.

Bottom Line

75% chance of the acquisition going through could seem a little low of an expectation. While we see why the FTC might be asking questions, without there already having been an issue with AbbVie's control over Parkinson's treatment access, and companies like Amneal (AMRX) pushing new L-dopa formulations onto the market, Cerevel shouldn't be able to afford any special leverage to AbbVie that it wouldn't have as an independent company with a potentially superior product in Tavapadon. In the other treatment areas, we don't see any issues. As such, we can see why an investor would roll the dice on a chance at a 10% sometime by latest mid-year 2024 when the acquisition is expected to close. But if something were to go wrong and the acquisition wouldn't close for any reason, with Cerevel being a speculative pickup by AbbVie too, there'd be a lot of downside, certainly more than upside. We don't take bets like that, but other traders might.