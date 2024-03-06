Small Caps Will Regain Leadership Position This Year

eAlisa

After almost two years of subdued enthusiasm, individual investors are now convinced a bull market is not only back, but is sustainable. At least that’s the message of the leading investor sentiment polls over the last several weeks.

At the forefront of investors’ focus is a surprisingly small group of large-cap and mega-cap stocks, led by the so-called “Magnificent Seven.” But conspicuously lacking up until now has been leadership in the small-caps, which has historically been a reliable accompaniment of a strong, sustainable broad market upward trend.

While the S&P 500 Index broke out to a new high in January, overcoming its prior peak from two years ago, the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index remains mired in a lateral trading range and is still, as of early March, 18% below its November 2021 peak price.

BigCharts

However, there have been some promising signs in recent weeks that the small caps are building momentum and will soon eclipse the S&P 500 on a relative strength basis. One of those indications is the notable improvement seen in the following chart, which shows the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the 52-week new highs/lows in the Russell 2000 stocks.

Author's Chart

New highs and lows are an excellent tool for determining the incremental demand for equities, and the above indicator is used to help identify the near-term path of least resistance for the small caps in the aggregate. The recent improvement in the Russell new high/low momentum suggests buying pressure is increasing on a short-term basis for the small caps as a group. Beyond the near-term outlook, what are the chances the small caps will continue improving in the year ahead? Based on historical and cyclical tendencies, the odds are actually pretty good.

For instance, over the last 100 years, small-cap stocks have outperformed large caps and have returned average annual returns of 16% (versus 12% for large caps). According to research by Cabot Wealth’s small-cap guru Tyler Laundon, “Obviously, some years are better than others [but] over the long haul it works out that small does better than large in roughly three out of every five years.”

He further points that the primary reason behind small-cap outperformance is tendency for dynamic economies like the U.S. to generate substantial growth over the long term, which tends to benefit the typically superior leverage of the small caps.

Another factor to consider is that on balance, small caps have outperformed the market by around 2%—while large caps mostly matched the market—during U.S. presidential election years. According to a recent report by WisdomTree, “In presidential election years, this differential is increased by almost 3%, to 5.3%” in favor of small caps.

Moreover, research by Goldman Sachs has revealed that the Russell 2000 Index has performed positive in seven of the last 10 presidential election years, while outperforming the S&P 500 in eight of those years.

Goldman Sachs

A final consideration is the favorable fundamental backdrop of the small-cap stock universe. The following chart from Yardeni Research illustrates that small caps are cheap relative to the large caps and mega caps. As you can see here, the forward price/earnings (P/E) of the S&P 600 Index Small Cap Index is just over 14, which compares very favorable to the 28 P/E for MegaCap 8 and the 20 P/E for the S&P 500.

Yardeni Research

This metric is well under the long-term average for the small caps, which bodes extremely well for the Russell 2000 going forward. To that end, I expect my favorite play on the small caps, the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (SMMV), to mirror the performance of the Russell 2000 Index and benefit from the improvement I see continuing in the small-cap universe as the current year progresses.