Blue Owl Capital: Another Dividend Hike For This 12%-Yielding BDC

Mar. 06, 2024 7:43 AM ETBlue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC)27 Comments
ADS Analytics
Summary

  • BDC Blue Owl Capital delivered a solid performance in Q4 with a rise in both net income and the NAV and declared another dividend hike.
  • OBDC targets borrowers in the upper middle-market space with a focus on software, insurance, healthcare, and other sectors.
  • Portfolio quality remained broadly stable with a slight increase in non-accruals.
  • Valuation continues to trade well below the sector average, making it an attractive holding despite its recent outperformance.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

In this article, we take a look at the Business Development Company Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC), a stock that has been our largest BDC overweight position for some time. The company has extended

ADS Analytics
ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (27)

PHI Investments profile picture
PHI Investments
Yesterday, 1:00 PM
Comments (105)
My concerns with BDC types of investments are well illustrated by this Wall Street invention called Blue Owl Capital Corp.1) PIK income growing means instead of a borrower paying off his loan he is actually borrowing more every month and going more in debt.2) The structure of the business is a permanent windfall for management with all risk to shareholders. Look at the annual report and just see the fees. Management took in 350 million in fees on 11.2 billion in assets while stock holders got only 766 million after all other expenses.Thats 1/3 of profits even though the corporation has no employees, just advisors. Another way to look at it is management expense to total assets. Here we pay 2.5% and 3.0% per year respectfully the last 2 years. Most Bond funds charge less than 1% and low cost index funds .1% or less or 30 times these fees! These fees are the type hedge funds charge for attempting to earn 15-25% annual returns on risky investments just like this leveraged BDC. Now this corporation like a REIT must pay out all income and capital gains by statute to the tune of 98%. So it cannot grow capital just recycle it.Also, there is a provision (it’s in the annual reports) that pays all the excess income profits over 1.82% per quarter or 7.28%/yr to the management.Its basically a leveraged bond fund where investors take all the risk an management gets safe high fees.
BartAtTheRanch profile picture
BartAtTheRanch
Yesterday, 1:45 PM
Comments (8.88K)
@PHI Investments

You make an excellent point, and for this reason our three largest BDC positions are all internally managed, where PIK income where it arises won't add to the mgmt fees. Some folks such as my friend Bekster have done some study on the effects of external mgmt fees - significant impact on NII.

Bart
Other Side Of Trade profile picture
Other Side Of Trade
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.03K)
Thanks for the update. ARCC recently said that they get 300 additional basis points on second tier loans, but only 60 basis points of loss---so they don't shoot for 100% first lien. With the dividend hike, the main concern is "is it sustainable with lower interest rates?" We shall see. But I like OBDC a whole lot, so far---one of my largest holdings, too.
BartAtTheRanch profile picture
BartAtTheRanch
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (8.88K)
@Other Side Of Trade

Could be true for very large BDCs like ARCC, but more so if they are not holding similarly large positions especially in their debt portfolios. I tend to like CCAP because they have a larger number of smaller loans.

Bart
Other Side Of Trade profile picture
Other Side Of Trade
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.03K)
@BartAtTheRanch Sounds like a reasonable approach. I'm very big on diversification benefits. Cheers!
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (4K)
Excellent article. Very long OBDC and others.
Moderation profile picture
Moderation
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.43K)
12%??

Ahhh…including specials, I take it.
TobyWanKenobi profile picture
TobyWanKenobi
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (283)
Dripping, but no recent large buys.
s
stompers54
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.13K)
Long. A concern for me with OBDC and several other of my BDC investments is the trend toward low originations. Given bank issues IMO BDCs should have more and better opportunities. Would be interested in feedback from others with perspective or views on this issue which is key to growth thesis. Could it be that it is competition from other private equity platforms, slow down of deal flow (which would be a red flag on the economy), top performers tightening standards since industry wide there is in uptick of investments on nonaccrual or on PIK? None of these would be a positive or is it just experienced management keeping powder dry?
NYer1 profile picture
NYer1
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (8.39K)
@stompers54
Private credit has become a VERY crowded market.
So yes, competition and focusing on less risky deals may limit deal numbers for some.
On the other hand, there is still a huge TAM for these loans.
The spreads are there to stay imo.
SOFR+ 6% is the baseline these days and decent underwriting will provide very good results going forward (NAV wise, mkt price is a crap shoot)
NYer1 profile picture
NYer1
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (8.39K)
@BartAtTheRanch
total addressable market
R
RealRural
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (8.22K)
Confusing SA work here. Emailed headline was "(rating downgrade)." Nothing about downgrade in the headline here and the analysis was basically pretty positive. FYI - headlines are often not written by the authors, is my understanding. ADS dos not do clickbait, in my experience, so this has to be a screw up somewhere.

As for PIK, I have a different understanding from @@Sartre. I always understood it to mean a BDC gets some equity in the company it has loaned to as "payment in kind" in the hope that it can sell that equity position for a profit in a loan in temporary difficulty. Would appreciate hearing from ADS on its understanding.

Long OBDC, which has done well for me so far. Also ARCC, TSLX, PFLT and my one riskier bet, FSK.
7865671 profile picture
7865671
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.86K)
@RealRural Here is a footnote from a Guggenheim document specfically about BDC's:
"The fixed-income securities held by a BDC may generate Payment In Kind (PIK) interest payments. PIK loans are a type of debt where all or a potion (sic)of the interest payments are paid in additional principal amounts of such debt and not in cash, therefore may not provide any cash flow from the borrower to the lender between the draw down date of the loan and the maturity date. PIK loans are generally unsecured loans that may have deeply subordinated security structures. Given the deferral of cash payments of interest expense, these loans can be expensive and high-risk financing instruments."

Perhaps equity PIK happens in BDCs, but I don't think it's common. I view growing double digit PIK as a red flag. This is especially true if it can be "paid" as equity since it's lower in the capital stack.
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (3.19K)
@RealRural I think they go by the change from Buy to Hold. In my view that's not a meaningful change but OK. Wouldn't have included in the headline but not up to me.
F
Fosky
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (95)
What does PIK stand for?
Sartre profile picture
Sartre
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.79K)
@Fosky Payment in kind. "A PIK, or payment in kind, is a type of high-risk loan or bond that allows borrowers to pay interest with additional debt, rather than cash. That makes it an expensive, high-risk financing instrument since the size of the debt may increase quickly, leaving lenders with big losses if the borrower is unable to pay back the loan."
O
Overfished
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.96K)
@Sartre thank you for taking the time to give an excellent explanation I appreciate that
t
tinternwales
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (183)
Nice analysis. Cheers.
7865671 profile picture
7865671
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.86K)
The notification email for this article said this was a rating downgrade. The article did not read that way.
Sartre profile picture
Sartre
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.79K)
@7865671 I was also looking for the downgrade. Unfortunately this is very common on seeking alpha. We are baited into reading. The article read more as a recommendation to buy or worse a hold.
b
bakreule
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (121)
@Sartre it was downgraded from buy to hold. What's the problem?
Sartre profile picture
Sartre
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.79K)
@bakreule The announcement of the article clearly stated that a "downgrade" in the title. When one clicks to open the article, the word "downgrade", that was prominently displayed, grew legs and walked away. In the article, there isn't a clear mention of a "downgrade". If you are an excellent interpreter of hieroglyphics, then you might divine that the downgrade was obliquely stated in the following sentence: "Valuation continues to trade well below the sector average, making it an attractive holding despite its recent outperformance." "holding" as now it's a hold, or "holding" as a holding in my 56 stock portfolio. Maybe, since you are having a "problem" with exactness, you would like to quote where in the article the downgrade is clearly mentioned. Also, maybe, you can find where the word, "downgrade" disappeared to or is hiding.
D
DividendLiving
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (262)
Quite a complex tart write up. Love my and holding would buy on dips.
