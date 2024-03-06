Blue Owl Capital: Another Dividend Hike For This 12%-Yielding BDC

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

In this article, we take a look at the Business Development Company Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC), a stock that has been our largest BDC overweight position for some time. The company has extended its strong run of performance with a +3.2% total NAV return in Q4.

Over the past year, the company delivered a sector-beating +14.5% total NAV return and a 24% total price return, outperforming the median BDC in our coverage by nearly 10% on the latter metric.

OBDC targets borrowers in the upper middle-market space with a weighted-average EBITDA of $204m in its portfolio. Its top sectors are software, insurance, healthcare and others.

OBDC

OBDC trades at an 11.95% yield and a 3% discount to book. Its net income price yield is 13.6%, roughly in line with the sector average.

Quarter Update

Net income pushed higher by a couple of cents to a new record of $0.51 - the sixth consecutive quarterly rise.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

This past quarter, it was seasonality-related fees that largely drove an increase in income. Absent this tailwind, net income should be relatively flat next quarter.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

OBDC hiked the base dividend once again - to $0.37 which marks the third increase since the end of 2022. The company has a framework for calculating the supplemental dividend, which equals half of the excess dividend. Based on this, we expect a $0.07 supplemental declared for Q1. This would equate to a total dividend coverage of 116% - leaving the company with additional room for base dividend hikes.

Management have guided that there is room to hike the base dividend by another $0.02. This is nice but less exciting than it sounds as, in the absence of a rise in net income, the base dividend hike would be partly offset by a reduction in the supplemental given how it is calculated.

The spillover finished the year at $0.30 or bit less than one quarterly base dividend.

The NAV rose by 0.3% - the sixth quarterly rise.

Systematic Income

This marked a record high in the NAV since the IPO.

Systematic Income

Retained income is doing much of the heavy lifting in the quarterly NAV boost.

OBDC

Income Dynamics

Net new investments were negative as sales / repayments exceeded new fundings. Management said that relatively low deal flow and a strong level of risk sentiment are pushing spreads tighter, making for a less attractive lending environment.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

As a result of the company's relatively conservative lending stance, portfolio leverage is moving lower.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Both asset and liability yields continue to stabilize. OBDC has only one 2024 bond maturity coming up, and it is one that was swapped to a floating rate. The very high coupon on the bond of 8.35% (SOFR + 3.05%) means the company could actually see a drop in the weighted-average interest expense this year, which could be a modest tailwind to net income.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The weighted-average yield of new commitments is running below the overall portfolio yield (likely due to the high level of first-lien investments). This is a marginal headwind to net income.

OBDC

Given the balance of factors, we don't expect big changes in the company's net income profile over the coming quarters.

Portfolio Quality

Non-accruals remained well-behaved. One new company was added to the list during the quarter.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Exposure to the worst two portfolio rating buckets increased slightly.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Net realized losses / gains have been modest over the last three quarters.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Portfolio quality is holding in very well so far. Possibly, a greater risk to the NAV is the likely back-up in public credit spreads, which remain at very tight levels than sudden portfolio defaults.

Valuation and Returns

The company has performed in line with the broader sector over the last couple of quarters and outperformed over the previous year.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Its valuation has recovered from the dip in 2022 and has nearly converged to par.

Systematic Income

However, it continues to trade at a sizable discount to the sector average as shown below.

Systematic Income

The ratio of its 3Y total NAV return to its valuation (i.e. its performance per unit of valuation) is respectable and slightly above the average. On this basis, the company is fairly valued. However, the key question is whether its performance going forward is going to look like 2021 (when it underperformed) or 2022+ (when it outperformed). We are cautiously optimistic that the company's sector-beating performance run can continue, so its valuation remains attractive.

Systematic Income

Stance and Takeaways

OBDC has been our largest BDC holding across the Income Portfolio due to the combination of its above-average performance (in total NAV terms) and below-average valuation. The combination of these features has allowed the stock to generate strong gains. For example, over the past year, it is the fifth-best performing BDC in our coverage (out of 29 companies) in total price terms with a 24% total return. At this point, the stock is much more fairly valued, though it likely has additional capital gains in store.

There are three mild concerns for OBDC. One is the relatively low proportion of first-lien debt. Two, the decision a few years ago to swap out their lowest coupon bond to a floating-rate rather than locking it in - a questionable decision at best. And three, PIK remains quite high - in double-digits - well above the sector average. That said, the valuation discount to the sector average does provide a sizable margin of safety overall.