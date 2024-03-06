Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mastercard: Great Company, Awful Price

Mar. 06, 2024 7:46 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA) Stock
A.J. Button
Summary

  • Mastercard is a great company, featuring high growth, a widely recognized brand, and high margins.
  • Unfortunately, it is very expensive, trading at 39.6 times earnings.
  • MA is not so expensive that it's likely to crash, its growth does justify a somewhat higher-than-average multiple.
  • Because the company's high growth offsets its steep price tag somewhat, I consider it a hold.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is a stock I’ve always wanted to own but could never buy at a price I found acceptable. The stock has always traded at relatively high multiples–especially compared to the rest of

A.J. Button
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha.

