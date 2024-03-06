Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is the largest online music entertainment platform in China. It is operating in a market with great monetization potential and benefits from diversified sourcing channels and reliance on streaming platforms of the Chinese market. I believe TME's online music services segment will support its steady growth and estimate a potential top-line growth 10% above the consensus, thus rating TME as a "Hold". Investors should watch closely whether TME can meet the expectations and the regulatory landscape of the live streaming and content industry.

Business Overview

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is the largest online music entertainment platform in China in terms of MAU, with 594 million online music MAUs and 129 million social entertainment mobile MAUs as of 23Q3. TME operates 4 major product brands—QQ Music, KuGou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing—through which it provides online music and social entertainment services to address the diverse music entertainment needs of a massive audience in China. TME also offers Lazy Audio, a long-form audio app as a complement to its music-centric product portfolio.

TME Offers Comprehensive Product Portfolio Centered Around Music and Audio (TME 23Q3 Quarterly Report)

Online Music Industry Has a Strong Monetization Potential Despite High Online Music Penetration in China

Expect Sluggish User Base Growth Due to High Penetration Rate

Online music is widely adopted in China thanks to its early consumer education (MP3, CD, etc.) and wide adoption of mobile devices. According to Statista, as of 23H1, China’s online music streaming platform penetration rate (67%) is similar to live streaming (71%) and short videos (74%), much higher than online games (51%). China’s online music user penetration rate is higher than the penetration rate in the US. According to Statista, 47% of US internet users listened to digital music (downloads & streaming) in 2024E. Given the leading elevated level of penetration of China, I don’t expect China's online music platforms (TME & Cloud Music) to grow their user base in the coming years.

Paying Ratio and ARPPU Will Likely Drive the Growth

Even without the boost from a larger user base, I still expect China's online music market to grow stably, driven by paying ratio and ARPPU upside. I expect further upside in paying subscribers in the industry driven by:

More mature users’ paying behavior for virtual content. Industry efforts to build up the paywall (songs exclusively for paying users). A more comprehensive content library.

China's online music paying ratio for online music services was only around 16%, with TME having a paying ratio of 17.3% as of 23Q3 and NetEase of 15.3% as of 2023. This figure is significantly lower than the US digital audio paying ratio (60%), international peers (60% for Deezer, 43% for Spotify), and China online video sector (25%).

China's Online Music Paying Ratio is Far Below Global Peers (JP Morgan)

ARPPU will increase driven by:

A more benign industry competition environment. After the intense competition with numerous players burning cash to gain users, the competitive landscape is now relatively stable. TME and Cloud Music are the only survivors who dominate the market. Companies’ monetization efforts to provide more premium services and better content offerings to users.

According to TME’s 1Q22 earnings call, TME will be implementing a different approach to have a better balance between subscriber growth and ARPPU. The company will work on improving ARPPU through fewer promotions, bundling super VIPs, and adding more tiers to subscription plans with more privileges. I believe similar efforts across the industry will follow in the future. Compared to international peers and other entertainment forms, China's online music streaming is still under-monetized. According to the UBS estimates, the TME monthly ARPPU is expected to be $1.4 in 23E, much lower than Spotify ($4.8).

The Monthly ARPPU of Spotify is Almost 4x that of TME (UBS)

TME Has Established Its Leading Position and Benefited from the Structural Characteristics of the Chinese Market

TME is the Clear Dominant Leader in the Market

According to iiMedia Research, TME and Cloud Music together dominate China's online music market with 60% and 20% of revenue share as of 2022. From a user scale perspective, the combined online music MAUs of TME (594M as of 23Q3) and Cloud Music (206M as of FY23) accounted for 63% and 22% of entire online music listeners in China, without considering platform overlaps.

Diversified Content Sourcing Channels Indicates Strong Bargaining Power of TME

China’s music content market is more fragmented than the rest of the world. According to TME 1Q20 earnings call, the biggest 5 record companies account for less than 30% of TME’s streaming volume. In 2022, the big three record companies - Universal Music Group (UMGNF), Sony Music Entertainment (SME), and Warner Music Group (WMG) - accounted for 70% of the global recorded-music market share according to Music & Copyright. Globally, it is an established competitive landscape in that independents can only fight for the remaining 30% of the market. The diversified upstream supplier is beneficial to TME.

Big 3 Labels Dominate the Global Market (Music & Copyright)

Concentrated Music Distribution Channels Make TME Indispensable

In contrast, China’s music distribution market is more concentrated compared to the rest of the world. According to IFPI, around 90% of China's music revenue is generated from streaming services, significantly higher than the 67% of the global market in 2022. A meaningful portion (18%) of recorded music revenue still came from physical record label sales globally. This implies the Chinese market’s heavy reliance on TME and Cloud Music to distribute the content, thus creating a premium market presence of TME.

Physical Record Label Takes a Larger Market Share Globally than in China (Music & Copyright)

Online Music Services Will Support the Growth Of TME

The revenue growth of TME is driven by two segments: (1) online music services; and (2) social entertainment services. Notably, the growth of online music services will be the growth engine with a pessimistic outlook on social entertainment services as it is impacted by macro and regulation. Online music is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% from 23-27E, driven by a higher paying ratio and ARPPU.

Revenue from music subscriptions is expected to grow at a 19% CAGR attributable to, as stated above, an increase in the paying ratio and ARPPU. On one hand, the # of paying users is expected to reach 154M in 27E (paying ratio of 26%). It is driven by TME’s effort to build paywalls and additional privileges for paying users and 26% is still relatively low compared to global peers. On the other hand, ARPPU will increase from RMB9.9 in 23E to RMB 13.4 in 27E. The growth is supported by TME’s effort of converting more paying users into Super VIPs (higher monthly subscription fees), combined with less promotion thanks to lessened competition in the industry.

Elsewhere, advertising revenue is poised for an increase due to higher revenue generated per user. This is possible because TME is launching more innovative ad formats (flash-screen, incentive ad-based free listening, ad sponsorships, long-form videos, etc.). Other revenue streams include digital albums, music copyright licensing to streaming & short video platforms, which are expected to contribute positively to the segment's growth.

Online Music Services Growth is Supported by Higher Paying Users # and ARPPU (Proprietary Analysis, TME Financial Results)

However, the growth of social entertainment services faces quite a few challenges, in my view. This segment has recently experienced a sharp decline in revenue (23E revenue is just slightly higher than 50% of FY20 revenue), and I expect further decline in this segment due to three reasons: (1) slower growth and leveraged economy, (2) tighter regulation on online streaming, (3) competition from short video platforms is taking user’s attention from audio (TME & Cloud Music) to video format (TikTok, WeChat, Kuaishou).

Among these, I believe the uncertainty of the regulatory outlook for live streaming could be the most impactful one. Authority in China has been implementing clampdowns on behaviors deemed "socially undesirable" online, and live-streaming shows frequently violate these guidelines. Also, the authority has been discouraging people from overspending (tipping irrationally) on live streaming and making it illegal for juniors to tip during the live streaming. These headwinds necessitate a more conservative view of the industry's future. Thus, I anticipate a slight decline based on the segment's recent setbacks, which is in line with the consensus but slightly more pessimistic on ARPPU assumptions.

Social Entertainment Services Still Faces Significant Uncertainty from Competition and Regulation (Proprietary Analysis, TME Financial Results)

According to Capital IQ, TME's 24E revenue consensus stands at RMB28,169 mn, approximately 10% lower than our RMB31,085 mn projection discussed above. This disparity of 10% is driven by online music service’s higher-than-consensus paying ratio and ARPPU assumptions and social entertainment’s lower-than-consensus assumptions. The analysis underscores that TME is poised to pivot towards online music services, capitalizing on its dominant competitive position and continuously improving operations. Taking these factors into account, I lean towards a 'Hold' for TME.

Risk Factors

ARPPU or # of paying users may fail expectations. Although TME leads clearly in the market, it still faces intense competition from Cloud Music. If Cloud Music successfully offers a unique content library, favorable price, or better user experience, TME may fail to grow paying users or ARPPU stated in the estimates. Additionally, TME’s effort to convert a higher proportion of users into paying users or upsell the existing paying users could fail expectations, this is plausible because some users of TME have been complaining about complex product pricing policies and increasing costs. These challenges underscore the importance of TME's response to deliver the desired results.

The increasing stringency of regulations has significantly impacted live-streaming activities. The regulation presents a significant challenge, particularly in the live-streaming activities included in the social entertainment segment. Recent regulatory clampdowns on live streaming have underscored the authority’s effort to tighten oversight in this industry. The Chinese government has taken forceful measures to regulate inappropriate content, users’ excessive spending, and values not aligned with core socialist values. The regulatory restrictions lead to operational constraints and importantly have introduced unpredictability in the future.

Conclusions

TME operates in the under-monetized Chinese online music market with clear leadership. It enjoys a premium market presence thanks to the diversified sourcing channels and reliance on streaming platforms of the Chinese market. The higher ARPPU and paying user base will support the steady and foreseeable growth of TME's online music business. It's crucial to evaluate the potential risks associated with the growth trajectory and regulatory environment when making investment decisions.