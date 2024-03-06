The Trade Desk Has Weathered The Storm Very Well

Mar. 06, 2024 8:13 AM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Stock8 Comments
Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Trade Desk is the dominant demand-side platform in the digital advertising market, with a focus on high-growth areas like CTV, audio, and retail.
  • The company has developed innovative solutions like its UID2 identifier and Kokai programmatic AI platform, which have helped it maintain strong financial performance.
  • Trade Desk's competitive advantage lies in its extensive partnerships, detailed reporting capabilities, and customer service, making it a preferred choice for brands and agencies.
  • While it's historically at the low end of valuation and lower interest rates could very well expand multiples, we balk at the valuation, for now at least.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at SHU Growth Portfolio. Learn More »

Digital marketing business technology concept. Website advertisement email social media network, SEO, SEM video and mobile application icons in virtual screen.

Natee127

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is the biggest DSP, enabling brands and agencies to enhance campaign performance by leveraging AI-driven decision-making and accessing industry-leading tools.

It has weathered the turbulence in the digital ad market relatively unscathed and grows

If you are interested in similarly small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our Full Service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks. Or you can choose the Basic Service which is a little more opportunistic and geared towards somewhat bigger stocks.

We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities that we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models that have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

This article was written by

Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
19.91K Followers

Shareholders Unite is a retired academic with 30+ years of experience in the financial markets. He looks to find small companies with multi-bagger potential while mitigating risks through a portfolio approach.

He runs SHU Growth Portfolio where he offers wide coverage of several small companies with high growth possibilities. He has a buy and hold approach with tranche purchases of stocks of interest. The service features an illustrative portfolio to incorporate into your portfolio, buy alerts, weekend stock and market updates, and a chat room. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TTD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TTD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TTD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News