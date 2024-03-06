NIO: Another Tough Year Ahead

izusek

Early Tuesday morning, we received fourth quarter results from Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE:NIO). The company has been one of the more disappointing names in the space in recent years, continuously failing to reach lofty growth targets. This year, NIO is launching a new sub brand aimed at a lower price point, but the overall situation here remains rather shaky.

When I covered the name back in December, I was a bit worried when the company guided light for Q4 deliveries and revenue. I thought analysts' expectations were a bit high given the sales numbers we had seen for the first two months of the quarter, but management's forecast was even worse than I predicted. We've seen a similar story play out this time around as well, as NIO continues to struggle growing substantially over time.

As a reminder, back in 2022 NIO management laid out an aggressive growth plan to get to 30,000 deliveries per month in early 2023. This was based on the launch of a number of upgraded vehicles and its second generation platform launch. Unfortunately, that growth has not come, partially due to economic weakness in China and a tough electric vehicle price battle. On Tuesday, NIO management called for deliveries of just 31,000 to 33,000 vehicles for all of Q1, well below what the street was looking for. As the chart below shows, 2024 analyst revenue estimates have dropped in recent years, and they probably could take another leg lower now.

NIO Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

NIO was able to grow its vehicle gross margins by almost a percentage point sequentially in Q4, but its overall company gross margin figure declined by half a point. The company remains deeply in the red, reporting an operating loss of nearly $1 billion in the quarter alone, and that figure likely won't get much better on a much smaller revenue base in Q1 2024. For the full year, NIO lost almost $3 billion, showing it has a long way to go before it reaches break even territory.

This year, NIO's new Alps sub brand will take on a lower price point, and thus the company will feature more of a mass market vehicle. However, it is going to take time for Alps to generate meaningful results, as evidenced by some of the comments made on the conference call. Management will reportedly focus on volumes over gross margins, so we'll have to watch for price cuts if early sales struggle a bit. Also, mass deliveries won't start until Q4, and we know NIO has had many delays launching vehicles in the past. The company is only targeting 10,000 units per month at the moment, so this won't be a major growth contributor until next year.

As I mentioned previously, NIO's balance sheet is not the greatest out there. These large losses have led to significant cash burn over time, resulting in several debt and equity raises. As the chart below shows, working capital did rise significantly in Q4, but that was due to a more than $2 billion equity offering, partially offset by about a $400 million equipment purchase. With more losses coming this year along with a new brand launch that's likely to be somewhat expensive in the short term, I think NIO will need to raise more capital before too long.

NIO Working Capital (Company Earnings Reports)

On the valuation side, NIO currently trades for about 1.25 times next year's currently expected revenue if I adjust for the weaker guidance. That's well above the average of 0.77 times of three other comparable names in the space, Fisker (FSR), Polestar (PSNY), and XPeng (XPEV). NIO is the largest of these four currently, but the weak guidance yet again plus the price to sales ratio rising a bit since my previous article has me cutting the name to a sell today.

I cannot justify that kind of premium until NIO shows the growth story is on track, with some visibility to reduced losses and cash burn. While I know Q1 is usually the seasonally weakest, especially with the Chinese New Year holiday, I need to see at least another quarter or two of guidance before I can start to think about upgrading to a hold. I'd also like to see the company hit the equity markets at least once more, because the Alps launch will be quite costly in the coming quarters.

In the end, NIO announced another round of disappointing results on Tuesday. The company's losses and cash burn continued at a high rate in Q4, and guidance for the current period implies deliveries will decline over the prior year period. The growth story here just isn't coming along as planned, and it will be several quarters before the Alps launch really contributes in a meaningful way. With a balance sheet needing some work and a valuation above a number of peers, I can't own this name until the situation here starts to show some decent improvement.