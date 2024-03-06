SolStock

Introduction

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) operates in a highly competitive industry with several challenges that could hinder its future growth. While the travel industry is recovering from the pandemic, Travelzoo lags behind its competitors in scale, brand recognition, and network effect. This is reflected in the company's financial performance, with declining revenue per member and difficulty retaining users. Additionally, Travelzoo's investment in product development has decreased significantly, which could impact its future competitiveness.

The recent shift to a subscription model adds another layer of uncertainty. While the model shows promise for Jack's Flight Club, existing Travelzoo members have expressed negative sentiment towards the change, suggesting a potential drop in subscribers.

Considering these challenges, I recommend a ‘Hold’ rating for Travelzoo. The company faces an uphill battle against established competitors, and the success of the subscription model remains unproven. The potential downside risk outweighs the upside reward at this time.

Competitive Landscape and Financial Performance

After COVID-19, the travel advertising and booking industry faces a strong recovery in 2021, 2022, and 2023, as companies like Travelzoo, Booking Holdings (BKNG), Expedia Group (EXPE), and Airbnb (ABNB) recovered their pre-pandemic revenue; an exception is trivago (TRVG), which has focused more on recovering profitability rather than increasing its top-line. Furthermore, the travel industry as a whole has experienced a consolidating process even before the pandemic; some data from Phocuswire states that 1,758 companies were sold between 2014 and 3Q 2023, of which 423 were sold between 2022 and 3Q 2023 compared to 389 between 2018 and 3Q 2019; hence, the trend seems to be accelerating.

From my perspective, the consolidation trend makes sense as most of these companies have relatively low variable costs; thus, they depend on scale to spread their fixed expenses and costs over a broad base of users. For instance, Travelzoo's cost of sales and G&A expenses decreased as revenue increased by 12.58% between 2022 and 2021, and increased at a slower pace compared to revenue growth during the last nine months (until 3Q23). Hence, operational leverage is a critical factor in the industry, so gaining more scale could increase profitability.

Moreover, in my opinion, the most important competitive advantage is the network effect. As a website or app has more users, more tourism companies will be willing to promote their services and products on this website, improving the offers on the website, which in turn will attract more users, creating a virtuous circle. Consequently, having more users and travel companies is critical to the success of any company in this industry. Moreover, as the marginal cost of adding new users is minimal, companies benefit from a more extensive customer base.

Comparing Travelzoo with its principal competitors on Similarweb, Travelzoo is a small competitor in the industry, registering roughly 6.6 million monthly visits (which is in line with monthly visits reported by the company in its 2022 10K Report) during November 2023 and January 2024. Moreover, the company recorded a negative month-over-month traffic change (MoM change) of -2.05%. Meanwhile, Booking.com got almost 500 million visits with a positive double-digit MoM change. Booking.com has a traffic share of 21%, followed by Airbnb (with nearly 200 million visits if the principal Airbnb domains are added), Expedia (with roughly 105 million visits if the principal Expedia domains are added), and Agoda (with 84.90 million visits).

Similarweb

As the graph shows, Travelzoo is by far a small player in the industry; however, the comparison may be unfair as Travelzoo is a company that focuses on promoting the best offers in the market rather than being a booking company. Hence, its offer may be tailored to the needs of spontaneous travelers. Nonetheless, Booking, Expedia, Agoda, trivago, etc, are competitors, as hotels and airlines could promote their best deals on these websites instead of Travelzoo’s channels.

In addition, Travelzoo has one of the higher bounce rates: the percentage of people that only visited one page before leaving the website. While Booking.com and Expedia.com have bounce rates of 33.26% and 37.33% (respectively), Travelzoo has a bounce rate of 42.98%, meaning that more people tend to abandon the website as soon as they enter. In this sense, the average time spent on Travelzoo (3 minutes 13 seconds) is considerably inferior to that spent on Booking.com or Expedia.com (8 minutes 34 seconds and 5 minutes 46 seconds, respectively).

Taking a broader view, there are two other competitors, Meta (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL), the kings of online advertising. Both companies have a reach that is unattainable for most of the online advertising and booking companies. Therefore, they appeal to most tourism companies as they can reach a larger population. Furthermore, Google Travel and Google Flights are rapidly growing their traffic share as metasearch engines. For instance, Google Travel is more popular than it was pre-pandemic, according to Google Trends.

Google Trend

The same tendency can be found in Google Flights.

Google Trends

Google Flights' rise threatens Jack’s Flight Club's business segment, as it’s free, a flexible metasearch engine with many options, and it’s available worldwide. Moreover, Jack’s Flight Club has fewer options to search specific routes and doesn’t cover all the countries. Nevertheless, Jack’s Flight Club aims for a more spontaneous traveler who doesn’t know where he/she will travel and is looking for cheap destinations.

After the above discussion, it’s clear that Travelzoo is fighting in a highly competitive market where it doesn’t have a clear and sustainable competitive advantage. The lack of a competitive advantage is noted in analyzing the company's financial performance since 2013.

Travelzoo's 10K Reports

In the North America segment, the company has struggled to recover its number of members from the pandemic. In addition, the revenue per member fell sharply from 2013 to 2020, and then it started to recover; however, it hasn’t recovered pre-pandemic level, while the costs of acquiring a new member have been increasing since 2019 (ignoring 2020).

Travelzoo's 10K Reports

The number of members in the Europe segment has recovered from its pre-pandemic levels but has experienced slow growth, virtually flat since 2018. Furthermore, the revenue per member fell precipitously from 2013 to 2020 and hasn’t recovered pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, acquisition cost has been higher than revenue per share in almost all the periods after the pandemic.

Travelzoo's 10K Reports

Nonetheless, Jack’s Flight Club is another story; it has been growing rapidly and steadily since 2020. Unlike the other two segments, Jack’s Flight Club seems to add value to customers looking for significant bargains on its flights and has a lot of room to grow as it’s not available in all countries yet.

Analyzing the economic units, Travelzoo faces tough competition as the revenue per member has fallen compared to ten years ago, and the average acquisition cost has remained stable. The company value proposition has weakened, and I believe travel companies are not finding value in Travelzoo as they did before; consequently, Travelzoo doesn’t have another option than to reduce its prices to remain competitive. Travelzoo’s scope has remained stable (measured by total members), while other companies’ scopes have risen significantly; thus, the lack of growth in members is why other competitors keep growing while Travelzoo sales have declined.

QuickFS

Nonetheless, even if Travelzoo obtains less from its members and has a higher acquisition cost, the profitability hasn’t decreased significantly. Although it remains widely lower than Booking Holdings' profitability, the company has a decent operating margin.

QuickFS

Travelzoo keeps its operating margin even if revenue per member has fallen because of running a more efficient business. For example, product development as a percentage of sales fell from 9.85% in 2015 to 2.69% in TTM. Furthermore, after the spike during the pandemic, the SG&A has returned to pre-pandemic levels, while the COGS is still approaching the low levels before the pandemic.

QuickFS

Nonetheless, the higher operating profits reflect the lower investment in product development or R&D, which may negatively affect the competitiveness of Travelzoo’s products in the future. The way higher profits were achieved also limits the likelihood of higher margins and operating income if sales remain flat, as expenses and costs can be reduced to some point, so I doubt the company will improve further from here unless there is a shift in the current sales growth tendency.

Outlook

Analysts expect revenue to grow to $92.68 million in 2024, or 9.68% higher than in 2023, $101.66 million in 2024, and $109 million in 2025, as the company focuses on migrating to a subscription-paid model with Jack’s Flight Club and charging an annual $40 subscription fee for Travelzoo services. The subscription model started on the first day of 2024; however, subscribed members before 2024 got 2024 for free.

Looking at some reviews and reactions from current and former members on Tripadvisor and HotukDeals, I’m guessing most members will not renovate their membership in 2025. Furthermore, when the CEO, Holger Bartel, was asked how many members were subscribing, he said they saw higher subscriptions than expected. However, he delayed giving more data until the next quarter.

The sentiment toward the subscription fee is negative, as noted in the reviews. Nevertheless, these reviews may be biased as more people tend to complain about things they don’t like, and few will say they like to pay for something that was free. Moreover, reading the reviews, I noted most of the negative reviews came from people who hadn’t used Travelzoo in a while ago; in this sense, most of those complaints have the exact origin: the people didn’t find any value in Travelzoo. Consequently, I’m expecting a significant drop in the number of members of Travelzoo; however, it may not be as catastrophic as some may think. First, according to its last 10Q report, the revenue per member in the North America segment was $3.47, and in the Europe segment $2.62. Thus, charging $40 per year would keep the same revenue as long as we assume one of every 11.52 current members pays for the subscription in the North America segment. With the same logic, we will need one member for every 15.27 current members in the Europe segment. Hence, as a percentage of the total subscriber base, Travelzoo must retain at least 8.68% in North America and 6.55% in Europe. All these metrics assume the company doesn’t charge any promotion to tourism companies, and there are no promotions during the year.

The subscription model seems to be working perfectly with Jack’s Fight Club. I think it could be a game changer for Travelzoo because it will allow the company to focus only on a market segment, which I call spontaneous travelers. These travelers don’t tend to plan their vacations; instead, they are looking for promotions to go on vacation, taking advantage of the low prices that Travelzoo offers by actively looking for the best promotions in the market. Furthermore, as members will pay, Travelzoo may charge little or nothing to tourism companies, so these companies will find value as they can promote their products and services ‘for free’ to a particular market segment as long as they have high-quality offers.

Nonetheless, without knowing the current transformation rate (how many current members are paying $40), it’s hard to estimate if the strategy will succeed; furthermore, the strategic shift is adding more uncertainty about the future of Travelzoo. Most of the stock price appreciation came from the COVID-19 recovery and expanding margins thanks to a combination of lower SG&A, COGS, and, most importantly, R&D; therefore, I doubt that investing in Travelzoo is prudent, as most of the upside potential is done and the uncertainty is high, as the company is moving to a subscription model that has brought a lot of negative reviews from current members. Even if I think the focus strategy in a market segment is positive, the lack of disclosure creates too much uncertainty; thus, I’ll wait for the 1Q24 earnings call to see how the market is processing the new subscription model.

Conclusion

Travelzoo operates in a highly competitive landscape with several challenges hindering its future growth. While the travel industry is experiencing a post-pandemic recovery, Travelzoo lags behind its competitors in scale, network effect, and brand recognition.

This is reflected in Travelzoo's financial performance. The company struggles to retain members and has seen a decline in revenue per member compared to pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, Travelzoo's investment in product development has decreased significantly, potentially impacting its future competitiveness.

The recent shift to a subscription model adds uncertainty. While the model may work for Jack's Flight Club, the negative sentiment from existing Travelzoo members suggests a potential drop in subscribers.

Given these challenges, I recommend a 'Hold'. The company faces an uphill battle against established competitors, and the subscription model's success remains unproven. There is a higher potential for downside risk than upside reward.