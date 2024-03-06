Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EPR Properties: Shifting From The Debt To Shares For Income

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.29K Followers

Summary

  • EPR Properties' debt has rallied and is currently yielding around 6.5% to maturity, while preferred shares are paying a dividend yield of 7.4% and common shares have a dividend yield of over 8%.
  • The company's income statement showed positive developments, with revenue growing by approximately 8% and operating expenses remaining relatively stable.
  • EPR Properties has a solid leasing structure with long-term leases in place, providing income stability for the future.

People watching at the cinema

Drs Producoes

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a REIT that owns a diverse group of entertainment properties. The most common tenant type for the company is theaters. The COVID-19 pandemic hit the industry hard and placed strains on EPR’s cash flow

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.29K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Woke like Jesus aka Guy who thinks profile picture
Woke like Jesus aka Guy who thinks
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (846)
Thank you for the write. Long EPR for income and possible growth down the road:)
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (2.15K)
@Woke like Jesus aka Guy who thinks Thanks for reading and writing!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EPR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPR
--
EPR.PR.G
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.