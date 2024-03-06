Drs Producoes

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a REIT that owns a diverse group of entertainment properties. The most common tenant type for the company is theaters. The COVID-19 pandemic hit the industry hard and placed strains on EPR’s cash flow that took time to turnaround. At one point, I recommended an investment in the company’s debt over its shares. Today, the company’s debt has rallied and is currently yielding around 6.5% to maturity, while the Series G preferred shares are paying a dividend yield of 7.4%, and the common shares dividend yield is over 8%. Based on 2023 financials, I believe the common shares are the best investment for income with an emphasis on cash secured put options.

EPR Properties’ income statement demonstrated some very positive developments in 2023. The company grew revenue by nearly $50 million, or approximately 8%. Operating expenses related to the properties grew, but only nominally. In fact, the only real increase in expenses came from impairment costs, which are noncash related. Ultimately, income from operations held at $306 million despite the larger impairment charges.

On the balance sheet side, a major part of EPR’s balance sheet consists of physical real estate and debt. It is important to note that the company has been growing its investments in mortgages notes, which has helped diversify income. During 2023, not much happened on the balance sheet side as depreciation led the drop in net assets and debt remained the same. Shareholder equity fell from $2.54 billion to $2.45 billion.

The cash flow statement demonstrates the rationale behind the shift away from debt and towards the common shares. Operating cash flow has grown from $307 million in 2021 to $447 million in 2023. After accounting for $91 million in property additions, the $356 million in remaining cash flow is sufficient to cover the $272 million in dividend obligations. EPR has sufficient cash flow to cover dividends, and should the company need to raise debt, it would likely reduce its investment in mortgage notes before adjusting the dividend.

EPR Properties also has a solid leasing structure with its tenants. The company has several leases in place that extend beyond 2030. In fact, less than 2% of all company leases expire in the next three years. If the company’s tenants continue to stay financially viable, EPR has the leasing structure in place to earn income for many years ahead.

I also believe that the EPR Properties will continue to have a manageable expense growth outlook over the next few years, especially when it comes to interest expense on its debt. The company does not have any variable interest debt and its fixed rate debt matures at very reasonable levels over the next two years. In fact, EPR has an untapped revolving credit facility with a $1 billion capacity that could assume most of the next three years of debt maturities at an interest rate of around 200 basis points higher than the current fixed rate. At an additional cost of $20 million per year for $1 billion of debt, that expense is very manageable and not materially impactful to cash flow.

An investment in EPR Properties does come with risk. The biggest risk facing the company is in its revenue concentration. Currently, 46% of the company’s rental revenue is sourced from movie theatres and two of the three largest corporate tenants are movie theatres. As long as the theatre industry continues to innovate in the wake of the pandemic, opportunity will be there for EPR Properties assets to find tenants.

While investors can take an outright long position by buying EPR Properties shares, I am keeping an eye on the options market. Currently, investors can yield 10% income by selling put options with a $40 strike price that mature on April 19th. With Fidelity, you can earn an additional 5% interest on your cash which can further increase your returns.

With the company generating adequate, but not guaranteed cash flow, preferred shares may appear to be safer because the common dividends must be cancelled before they can be touched, but I don’t believe they are the best option here. Preferred shares have limited upside and selling put options can generate higher income. Selling cash secured puts over short-term periods will generate the most income and if shares are assigned, investors will be acquiring them with a dividend yield higher than current levels.