Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tootsie Roll: Everything Seems To Be Already Priced In

Pedro Goulart profile picture
Pedro Goulart
26 Followers

Summary

  • Tootsie Roll's stock is already priced according to its intrinsic value and lacks potential for upside in the medium term.
  • The company has lower margins than ideal for a small, low-growth company, indicating operational challenges.
  • Tootsie has a strong presence in the American market but struggles to develop its brand internationally, limiting revenue expansion.
Tootsie Roll

memoriesarecaptured

My Thesis

My "Hold" thesis for Tootsie Roll (NYSE:TR) is based both on my quantitative pricing methods, which indicate that the stock is already priced according to its intrinsic value, and on the analysis of operability and margins. The latter indicates lower

This article was written by

Pedro Goulart profile picture
Pedro Goulart
26 Followers
Economic Analyst, Accountant, and Writer with a background in Business Administration and Accounting, specialized in Forensic Accounting and Controllership. Active in providing investment insights on various platforms, focusing on global economic trends and practical strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

PaolaLopes profile picture
PaolaLopes
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (1)
Great!🙌🏻
Pedro Goulart profile picture
Pedro Goulart
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (21)
@PaolaLopes Thank you for your comment. I hope the review was helpful to you!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.