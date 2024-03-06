BlackJack3D

The GitLab Investment Thesis

Some time has passed since my last article on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in September 2023, so we can now take a look at how the company has performed and do an earnings review.

At the time, GitLab's plan was to convert free users to paying users and combine that with price increases to increase revenue, and according to their last earnings call, it worked better than they had internally modeled. And the uncertainty about the impact of AI on the sector has also eased somewhat.

Microsoft (MSFT), for example, attributed much of GitHub's 40% year-over-year revenue growth to its AI copilot. And Microsoft has even made a copilot button the latest addition to its keyboard, which suggests that they believe that AI will have a huge impact and want to benefit from it.

However, GitLab's high valuation and forward guidance did not sit well with the market, leading to a sell-off. Whether this sell-off was justified or an overreaction is what we will try to find out. But I think the risk/reward is better now than it was last September, when I decided to rate it Hold.

GitLab's Q4 And FY24 Results

GitLab reported strong Q4 and FY24 numbers, with a double beat on revenue and EPS. Revenues of $163 million in Q4 represented an increase of 33.3% over the prior year, and for FY24, revenue growth was 37%.

GitLab Investor Presentation Q4/24

And the growth rates for base customers and customers generating more than $100,000 in ARR are also satisfying. Both show a steady upward trend that is likely to continue. So if we mentally separate the company from the stock price, 2023 was a very successful year for GitLab. They continued to grow and even achieved positive FCF.

GitLab Investor Presentation Q4/24

But if we adjust FCF for SBC, we get the following numbers. FY24 FCF: $33 million - FY24 SBC: $163 million = SBC Adjusted FCF = -$130 million. Everyone has different preferences, but I only really see FCF as positive when it is adjusted for SBC. However, I expect GitLab to achieve this within the next 2 years.

GitLab's FY25 Guidance

The big story, however, was the FY25 guidance, which fell short of market expectations. The forward guidance implies that the revenue growth rate for FY25 will be below 30%, and on the earnings call, management said that the guidance is not conservative this time. So the guidance is favorable but still below analyst estimates?

GitLab FY25 EPS: $0.19 to $0.23 Rev: $725m to $731m Analysts FY25 EPS: $0.37 Rev: $732m Click to enlarge

In particular, the EPS guidance is much lower than analysts had hoped, which GitLab attributed to a one-time charge of $15 million for an in-person company-wide summit and $15 million in expenses for the JiHu joint venture in China. I see the spending on the China joint venture as positive, as it is most likely an investment in the future and will lead to growth, but the cost of the summit seems relatively high to me. Of course, a summit is great for the employees. But maybe it would have been better at another time when the company is much more profitable.

Since the guidance for FY25 is for an operating loss of $12 to $13 million, which includes the $15 million spent on the Summit, we can conclude that GitLab could be profitable without these costs and that the Summit costs may have been relatively high.

But I understand the market's reaction to the earnings call and the guidance, so I think the sell-off was not without some justification.

GitLab's Competitive Positioning

GitLab Investor Presentation Q4/24

GitLab continues to stand out from the competition because they have the platform with the most opportunities to use AI because they bundle multiple areas into one. Customers have a single platform where they can bring together development, security, and operations teams. And with the help of AI and GitLab Duo Pro, which costs $19 per user per month, multiple work steps can be accelerated and improved.

GitLab can provide summaries, code suggestions and explanations, and analysis of the vulnerabilities in the organization, how to fix them, and what the impact might be. In addition, Duo Pro supports 15 different programming languages, and I think the $40 billion TAM mentioned in the earnings presentation is conservative as I see the impact of AI to be much greater.

For example, the CEO of Nvidia (NVDA) recently said that he believes AI will replace learning to code and that we will likely use AI for software development, and I think GitLab could benefit from that. GitLab Duo may one day be faster and better at writing code than humans.

GitLab's Valuation

Data by YCharts

Unlike its peers, GitLab still trades at a premium multiple, which may not be justified given GitLab's lower growth guidance. And especially the 20x+ PS multiple of the last few months may have been overdone.

But since GitLab has been able to grow both revenue and free cash flow since my last article, showing that it can work in the AI age, I think the risk/reward is more attractive than it was in September. But the stock is still too expensive for me to upgrade. I still think a hold is in order. A P/S multiple in the 8 to 10 range would be fair in my opinion given the 26% revenue growth guidance.

Conclusion

GitLab is still a fantastic company with a lot of growth opportunities ahead of it, and they seem to have a long-term view when it comes to the company, but the lower-than-expected guidance had a negative impact on the share price. However, GitLab has a history of beating estimates. It has done so on EPS and revenue estimates the last 8 times.

But, depending on how the stock reacts in the coming days, there may be attractive entry opportunities. If the share price continues to fall, we could be looking at an attractive price for a wonderful company.

Therefore, I think that GitLab will continue to grow in the future, and the only, but unfortunately also big drawback is the high valuation.