Don't Let The Rotation Get You Down

Iryna Drozd

Stocks sunk for a second day in a row led by the largest technology names, which may give credence to those who have been calling this stock market a bubble. Yet all we are witnessing is rotation out of the winners of the past year and into other parts of the market that present a much better value proposition. It is nearly impossible to see selling in the dominant tech space, as we did yesterday, and not have the sector take the major market averages down with it. Still, the equally weighted S&P 500 gave up less than half a percentage point, reflecting what I have expected would be new leadership from the average stock.

Finviz

Aside from some profit taking, investors are bracing for testimony from Chairman Powell to members of Congress over the next two days, as he reiterates ad nauseum the cautious approach the Fed expects to take in returning monetary policy to a neutral level. Fed officials say they want to see the whites of a 2% inflation rate’s eyes before making their move. Considering the lead time required for a rate cut to have an impact on the economy, waiting too long to normalize policy would be as irresponsible a move as it was to wait until inflation approached 8% before raising rates. I am still hopeful that Chairman Powell does not make the same mistake twice. As the rate of economic growth starts to slow more meaningfully, this is likely to become the market’s primary concern.

Finviz

Some of that bore out yesterday when the Institute for Supply Management’s Non-Manufacturing Index showed a softer service sector for February than originally thought. Its index fell 0.8 points to 52.6, which is still comfortably above the line of demarcation (50) between expansion and contraction but indicates growth in services is waning. This was largely due to the employment sub-component of the index, which fell below 50 to 48, suggesting much weaker job gains. Is this not exactly what investors were hoping for a month ago?

Bloomberg

At the same time, other measures of the index, including new orders and business activity, continue to show healthy expansion. Most importantly, input costs for service providers rose at a slower pace. The index for prices paid fell 5.4 points to 58.6. That is a huge drop for the sub-index that is the most important to the Federal Reserve. This is another goldilocks economic report, because it shows sustained economic growth combined with waning inflationary pressures. This report says the soft landing for the US economy is right on track.

The ISM report concurs with what we saw in the S&P Global service sector survey in terms of economic resilience alongside easing input cost inflation. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist, stated that “average prices are rising still rising at one of the slowest rates seen over the past four years…”. This combination is a rarity, and there is room for interpretation, depending on which components of the index one chooses to focus on.

When stock prices are falling, it is natural to focus on the weakening components of the index and be fearful that growth will not sustain, especially when Fed officials predict that interest rates will remain higher for longer. If there are growth concerns, which eventually there must be in a business cycle, then the extremely overweight bullish exposure to technology makes this sector vulnerable to a sizeable correction. When a stock rallies 100% without a pullback to solidify the uptrend, then a 30-50% pullback is not out of the ordinary, but it will be extremely painful for many investors who piled in for the last 20% gain of the 100% rally. That is momentum investing, and it is in vogue today. It does not mean we have a bubble in the stock market. It does suggest that chasing the past year’s winners is a very high risk strategy now, while identifying and investing in the laggards is far more prudent. I would not be fearful of the rotation. Instead, be patient and get in front of it.