Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Gold Breakout: Another Head Fake?

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
8.11K Followers

Summary

  • Gold is attempting to break out to new all-time highs, but it has failed multiple times before.
  • There are no valid fundamental reasons that support a sustainable gold breakout over the near term.
  • It seems like gold is rising due to the spike in Bitcoin within the context of a broader speculative environment.
Gold bars

traffic_analyzer

The breakout

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is breaking out to the new all-time highs, from the range developing since 2020. This is the fifth time gold is trying to decisively break the 2000 level - it failed the first time in August 2020, it failed the

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
8.11K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

mschwarzman profile picture
mschwarzman
Today, 11:06 AM
Comments (146)
This breakout looks real from a very wide congestion area. Always looking for the reason is a fool's game as the market is always discounting something and the fundamentals grow into the narrative. Silver looks like a better trade if gold is really breaking higher. Every 10-12 years silver has a huge bull run and then retreats. Evan Buffet had a huge silver position in times past, I wonder if he''ll try again?
j
jamerson
Today, 11:06 AM
Comments (1.95K)
Probably another head fake. Gold is over bought and silver is a dead cat.
L
LLCapital
Today, 11:02 AM
Comments (1.16K)
That’s the dumbest take on gold, bc BTC is up? The dollar and rates are down the last week, so gold goes up, pretty simple
Mad Banker profile picture
Mad Banker
Today, 11:01 AM
Comments (505)
Fundamental Flaw in the analysis:
"Fundamentally, gold is very difficult to value - it's a precious metal without any cash flows."

Gold is actually a currency with backing vs the Federal Reserve Notes in your pocket...
Peter Cooper profile picture
Peter Cooper
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (1.57K)
There are always those who miss the boat when it finally arrives because they got bored and went home. Many gold experts see a chart breakout in progress of a type not seen for many years: 2001-2011 was the last big gold price run up from $300 to $1,923 an ounce. Never say never again!
l
lynn52nav
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (393)
Volume numbers on the indexes and individual miners have taken off with this recent move which would support the idea that this move is real. Time will tell but I think higher for longer is the future.
Lake OZ Boater profile picture
Lake OZ Boater
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (12.16K)
Very good article. Long-time follower.

Adding to the discussion...

1. Given some historical evidence from monitoring past gold market "timing" services, they hint that a "buy-and-hold" approach might be optimal for some of us.

Here's a snapshot of older Mark Hulbert Digest data on the percentage of monitored gold-timers who beat a "buy-and-hold" strategy:

-Trailing 10 years: 0%
-Trailing 20 years: 0%
-Trailing 30 years: 0%

2. For a stake in the ground...

The Dow/Gold ratio (D/G) hints that investors still somewhat prefer financial assets to gold.

-The current ratio is about 18.

-The long-term average is around 10.

Track the weekly/daily changes in the Dow/Gold ratio here:
https://schrts.co/murSuRji

3. Long-term D/G ranges...

-In August of 1999 while the tech bubble was still blowing, it got up to around the 43-44 range. Gold was on the bargain table compared to stocks.

-In January 1980, the ratio got down to just 1.0 . Gold was very expensive compared to stocks.

Track the long-term Dow/Gold ratio from 1970 here:
ingoldwetrust.report/...

4. IMHO: The current D/G ratio suggests that while gold is not a screaming bargain, there is still some room on the upside--assuming mean-reversion.

GLTA!
JunoBeach2024 profile picture
JunoBeach2024
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (9.32K)
@Lake OZ Boater past returns don't imply future returns- sure central banks are buying but with the way equities are performing and Bitcoin now being the talk of the town Gold takes a backseat fellas.
dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 10:28 AM
Comments (718)
Excellent Article. I agree this is driven by speculation rather than fundamentals or the other more precious metal Platinum would be up as well. As it is, Platinum trades at half of the price per ounce than gold and is far more precious. However, the market has recently been nothing more than a popularity contest among the ignorant masses and does not follow logic what-so-ever.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
SESG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.