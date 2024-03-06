traffic_analyzer

The breakout

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is breaking out to the new all-time highs, from the range developing since 2020. This is the fifth time gold is trying to decisively break the 2000 level - it failed the first time in August 2020, it failed the second time in March 2022, it failed the third time in May 2023, and it failed just recently in December 2023. The price of gold is still below the December 2023 intraday high, so it's still premature to assume that the breakout will hold this time.

Trading Economics

However, it does appear that recent retreat from the December 2023 high has been shallow and there's more conviction technically that gold could finally move to the next major resistance level, possibly the 3000 level.

What's behind gold breakout?

Fundamentally, gold is very difficult to value - it's a precious metal without any cash flows. Thus, it's essentially a zero Beta asset - the price move is not really correlated with the stock market and could be completely a-cyclical. Some would say that the price of gold moves randomly.

The immediate reason behind the recent breakout in gold could be a move in sympathy with Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which also has been reaching the new all time highs recently.

The media is saying that the gold breakout is due to the expected rate cuts, possibly in June and also due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

Both of these explanations are oversimplified, and deeper fundamental analysis is necessary to determine whether the current breakout in gold is "for real" and, thus, whether to buy gold to profit from the potential move higher.

What moves the price of gold?

Based on historical evidence, there are four fundamental catalysts that support a longer-term spike in gold.

Inflation hedge . Gold spiked in 1980 due to runaway inflation, thus gold appeared to be an effective hedge against runaway inflation.

. Gold spiked in 1980 due to runaway inflation, thus gold appeared to be an effective hedge against runaway inflation. Hedge against declining US dollar (UUP). Gold also had a longer-term spike from 2005 to 2011, during which period the US dollar significantly depreciated. Thus, gold appears to be an effective hedge against the depreciating US dollar.

(UUP). Gold also had a longer-term spike from 2005 to 2011, during which period the US dollar significantly depreciated. Thus, gold appears to be an effective hedge against the depreciating US dollar. Positive reaction to ultra loose monetary policy , with the particular focus on QE and related negative real rates. Gold has been rising during the periods of negative real interest rates due to QE.

, with the particular focus on QE and related negative real rates. Gold has been rising during the periods of negative real interest rates due to QE. Hedge against adverse geopolitical events with systematic ramification. Gold spiked after the 9/11 event, as well as other major geopolitical events.

What's the current situation?

The data indicates that the disinflationary process is still intact, based on year-over-year measures, and the inflation readings are around 3%, which is still above the Fed's 2% target, but much lower than the peak inflation rates above 9%. Further, inflation expectations are still more or less anchored, although the short-term breakeven inflation has been rising. The point is - we're not currently in a process of runaway inflation, so this is not a valid reason to buy gold. Yes, there are some indications that the disinflationary process is stalling, and that inflation is possibly rising, but we're not in a runaway inflation environment yet.

The US dollar has been strengthening lately, and many currencies such as the Japanese Yen (FXY) and Australian Dollar (FXA) are near the multi-decade lows against the US dollar. Thus, even this does not support the continuation of the gold breakout.

The Fed has indicated that it's still not appropriate to cut interest rates, meaning we're in a "higher-for-little-longer" policy frame. Furthermore, the Fed is still implementing the QT, with no concrete indications that QT will end soon. Furthermore, the real rates are positive, and there are no indications of an imminent drop in the real rates to the negative territory. Thus, this also is not a valid reason to buy gold at this point.

Finally, we're in a delicate geopolitical situation with conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza Strip. Yet, both of these wars are still contained. The Russian invasion on Ukraine has not spread to other countries, especially NATO members. The Middle East war has not spread to Iran, and oil prices seem to be contained. Thus, the immediate geopolitical situation also is not a reason to buy gold at this point.

The analysis of the current situation seems to suggest that the unfolding gold breakout will not hold, and it's most likely related to the spike in Bitcoin. Thus, there are no real fundamental reasons to buy gold at this point.

Bullish long-term fundamentals

However, longer-term fundamentals could be very bullish for gold.

First, geopolitics are becoming more uncertain, especially with respect to NATO effectiveness. In case that the NATO alliance weakens due to direct or indirect US withdrawal, the current war in Ukraine could spread, even to NATO countries. Gold would definitively spike in this situation.

Second, the political inference with the Fed's independence or the Fed's loss of credibility in achieving the 2% target could trigger an inflationary spike, which would definitely benefit gold.

The combination of geopolitical escalation, a looser monetary policy and rising inflation would likely cause a significant US dollar depreciation, also directly benefiting the price of gold.

Additionally, the unfolding trend of de-globalization and de-dollarization with the BRICS+ could challenge the US dollar as the global reserve currency, which would directly benefit gold as an ultimate safe asset.

Implications

In my view, the ETF that tracks the price of gold (GLD) is currently moving due to the spike in Bitcoin, within the context of broader speculative fever.

There are no valid fundamental reasons to expect that the unfolding gold breakout is sustainable - it could be another technical head fake. In fact, the Fed is likely to get more hawkish at the March meeting, which could cause the sell off in gold over the near term.

However, in the longer term, the macro fundamentals could support a significantly higher gold price. Yet, it's still too early and it's speculative to buy gold in anticipation of these longer-term risks. Thus, at this point, I'm still Neutral on gold.