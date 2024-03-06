Jeremy Poland

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is among the largest oil companies in the world, with a market cap of more than $130 billion. The company is also a heavily U.S. focused oil company, meaning strong reliability in its assets. As we'll see throughout this article, this combination will help support continued returns for shareholders.

ConocoPhillips 2023 Highlights

ConocoPhillips had a strong year, closing on some major goals.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The company acquired the remaining 50% interest in Surmont for just under $3 billion. Its LNG strategy has continued to expand, as LNG remains an incredibly popular fuel backed by cheap U.S. natural gas. The company returned $11 billion to shareholders, an almost double-digit yield, with strong repurchases.

In 2024, it expects that number to come down slightly to $9 billion, but that should still entail roughly 7% shareholder returns. The company's free cash flow ("FCF") generation remains strong, but in exchange for that, investors get an incredibly well run company with strong reliability. The company has continued to achieve record production, with strong U.S. focused production.

That means hefty reliability. The company has continued to expand internationally, and increased efficiencies. That's almost 2 million barrels / day in production primarily from the Lower 48.

ConocoPhillips Reserve Replacement

The company's capital program is more than sufficient as it's managed to increase reserves YoY.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

That was partially supported by the company's acquisitions, with a negative impact from market factors. The company's organic RRR of 96% is still quite strong and gives the company an almost 10-year reserve life. We expect the company will manage to maintain its strong low cost production, and continue to lower costs / increase efficiency.

ConocoPhillips Cash Flow

A picture of the company's cash flow and cash position is visible below showing the company's yield at $83 Brent.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

For perspective, 2023 average market prices are very close to current prices, especially for oil, while natural gas is cheaper. The company had $10.1 billion in FCF, after a massive $11.2 billion of capital expenditures (8.5% capital expenditure yield). As discussed above, that was a strong capex level that enabled continued reserve replacement.

The company provided $11 billion in share repurchases, with its acquisition lining up with debt, and its ending cash and short-term investments dropping to just under $7 billion. Going forward, the company won't be able to provide more than $10 billion in returns without dropping that cash pile further at future returns.

That explains the company's 2024 guidance for $9 billion in shareholder returns, a level it can comfortably afford.

ConocoPhillips 2024

The company's 2024 guidance shows its ability to drive continued returns.

ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

The company expects to start the 1Q a bit weaker but close out FY production at 1.93 million barrels / day. That's a ~5% production uplift over 2023, and shows the strength of the company's capital program. FY capital expenditures are expected to be ~$11.2 billion. Over time, growing production can enable more significant shareholder returns.

The company's FCF is heavily dependent on crude oil prices, but we expect FCF to come in stronger at similar crude oil prices. Shareholder returns will be a mix of share buybacks and dividends with buybacks enabling even stronger long-term returns.

Thesis Risk

ConocoPhillips' largest risk is crude oil prices (CL1:COM). The company was profitable at average prices in 2023, and has a high single-digit yield at current prices. However, that's partially being supported by OPEC+ production cuts. Should that change, as Permian break-evens lower, that can hurt ConocoPhillips ability to drive long-term shareholder returns.

Conclusion

ConocoPhillips doesn't have a lot of exciting developments, but the company is continuing to do what it does so well. It's continuing to generate strong U.S. production, production that enables it to continue both strong dividends and share repurchases. Decreased outstanding shares enables dividends to grow as cash outlays remain the same.

The company won't generate incredibly high double-digit returns at its current valuation, but that's the price of reliability. The company will continue to pay dividends and repurchase shares. It'll continue to form an integrate part of portfolios. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!