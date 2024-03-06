24K-Production

I cautioned Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) investors in my previous update in early December 2023 to avoid chasing it further, as I downgraded it to a Hold (Neutral). Even as SNOW continued its upward climb before topping out in mid-February, the significant losses over the past two weeks offer a stark reminder about chasing unsustainable hype.

Accordingly, SNOW has collapsed more than 30% through this week's lows, digesting three months of gains as we revisited levels last seen in November 2023. Ex-CEO Frank Slootman's unexpected departure and the company's hesitance to maintain Snowflake's long-term $10B product revenue external guidance likely caused bulls to wave the white flag. I believe the selloff is justified as Snowflake needs to execute immaculately to justify its highly expensive growth valuation. Any signs (obvious or subtle) of weakness should be expected to be "devoured" by the bears as the market reacts to execution and guidance disappointment.

Management tried to assure investors that discussions about Snowflake's leadership transition have been ongoing at the board level for the last two years. However, the confirmation only happened last week, as new CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy took the reins from Slootman. Given Slootman's public profile as Snowflake CEO, leading the company through its IPO, the market likely didn't expect the change. Snowflake highlighted that the AI revolution requires a new leader with a robust AI foundation found in Ramaswamy, as he joined Snowflake following its acquisition of Neeva. The ex-Google senior executive is tasked with leading Snowflake through highly uncertain times as it goes through a structurally slower growth normalization phase.

The market's battering of SNOW suggests a valuation de-rating to account for this growth phase. In Snowflake's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings conference last week, management confirmed that the company doesn't anticipate a marked near-term improvement in revenue growth. Consequently, given its consumption-based revenue model, Snowflake believes it needs to maintain a more "conservative" approach in its outlook. As a result, the pre-FY2024 growth metrics that influenced the construction of its long-term model are less helpful (at least for now).

Snowflake guided for full-year product revenue growth of 22% for FY25, well below its first-quarter midpoint growth outlook of 26.5%. Notwithstanding a robust performance in Snowflake's recently reported quarter, as product revenue increased by 33% YoY, Snowflake's forward growth outlook has likely decelerated faster than expected. I don't think the market is foolishly expecting Snowflake to post another 70% topline growth it recorded in FY23. I also believe the market understands that as comps get increasingly higher and more challenging to match, growth should "naturally" slow down. However, I assessed the market was likely taken aback by the magnitude of the slowdown, suggesting SNOW's valuation was too optimistic.

After the recent plunge, SNOW is still assigned a "D-" valuation grade by Seeking Alpha's Quant as investors assess its still robust "A" growth grade. Wall Street analysts still expect Snowflake to gain significant operating leverage over the next two years. Management also committed to a faster go-to-market cadence to bolster its consumption-based revenue model, potentially outperforming its supposedly cautious guidance.

However, with an FY27 enterprise value-to-revenue multiple of 74x, I assessed that SNOW is still valued at a steep premium. As a result, Snowflake needs to execute impeccably to justify its valuation or potentially suffer a worse de-rating.

Is SNOW Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

I believe there's little doubt that SNOW's selling fervor over the past two weeks suggests investors have fled in droves. AI investors likely bet (wrongly) that Snowflake's consumption-based revenue model could position it well to capitalize on quicker AI adoption.

Despite that, SNOW's capitulation has also opened up another opportunity for high-conviction investors who wanted a more attractive risk/reward to gain more exposure.

My assessment suggests SNOW will likely be placed in the penalty box as the market reassesses the execution ability of the team under its new CEO. As a result, I urge investors to give SNOW buyers time to consolidate more constructively before returning.

Rating: Maintain Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

