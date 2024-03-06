Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Snowflake: Meltdown Offers A Warning For AI Overhype

Mar. 06, 2024 1:30 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock6 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Snowflake Inc. investors have suffered a deserved hammering as SNOW lost over 30% in the past two weeks.
  • Ex-CEO Frank Slootman's “sudden” departure and withdrawal of long-term product revenue guidance likely stunned the market.
  • SNOW's expensive valuation behooves flawless execution and guidance. Any perceived weakness is unwelcome.
  • Notwithstanding an improved risk/reward profile, I explain why I urge investors to remain on the sidelines.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Price crash and bear market

24K-Production

I cautioned Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) investors in my previous update in early December 2023 to avoid chasing it further, as I downgraded it to a Hold (Neutral). Even as SNOW continued its upward climb before topping out in mid-February, the significant

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
32.65K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

He identifies attractive risk/reward opportunities supported by robust price action to potentially generate alpha well above the S&P 500.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

T
Tdog88
Today, 2:02 PM
Comments (3.12K)
I mean Frank was 65, it was time. He’s a billionaire, he’s off to enjoy life. He did a great job scaling snowflake, now it’s in the hand of another great leader that has success scaling products. And then guidance was sandbagged, cmon.
Bill-QFuzz profile picture
Bill-QFuzz
Today, 1:49 PM
Comments (189)
Agreed. I have my own entry point set and it hasn't been reached yet. Continuing to watch this play out and see if it makes it down to my target, which still wouldn't be considered cheap i don't think. I like most of SNOW except the current price.
Be kind, Be wise, Be wealthy profile picture
Be kind, Be wise, Be wealthy
Today, 1:44 PM
Comments (387)
Home run buy. Guidance was conservative to set the new CEO up for a huge run. They even said it out loud.
T
Tim H.
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (457)
@Be kind, Be wise, Be wealthy and you just faithfully believe this sandbagging the guidance to help the new CEO who is a respected Tech Manager? I read a different scenario regarding CEO Slootman's "retirement." Slootman as Chairman fired himself as CEO due to slowing revenue and put Ramaswamy in as CEO to guide the company's AI growth which could be a good thing.

"I believe there's little doubt that SNOW's selling fervor over the past two weeks suggests investors have fled in droves. AI investors likely bet (wrongly) that Snowflake's consumption-based revenue model could position it well to capitalize on quicker AI adoption."

I was one of those investor's who bought at $158 and unfortunately didn't sell before earnings selling at $188 after earnings. I was one of those investor's who was wrong regarding AI. I took my investment SNOW money adding to my position in PLTR at $23.58.

SNOW's last real bottom was $140 in early Fall 2023. I see that price as a target for buying back in. Depends on how the market does going forwards. An example is today tech stocks are doing well, NASDQ is up and SNOW is down. That's frustrating if you own SNOW.
T
Tim H.
Today, 2:11 PM
Comments (457)
@Be kind, Be wise, Be wealthy Just to reiterate that sand bagging guidance to help the new CEO stamp his mark comment. What would the reaction be in the markets if the belief NVDA sand bagged guidance to help a new CEO be? I think there would be alot of PO'd investor's...
N
Natturner1966
Today, 1:42 PM
Comments (6.66K)
Yes. I bought the hype at $150 and sold at $220. Now I’m scaling back into the hype for the next run up. Don’t believe the hype- trade the hype.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SNOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.