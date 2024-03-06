Hailshadow/iStock via Getty Images

On our last coverage of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT), we expanded the range of possible prices the stock would cover and suggested a defensive buy point for those looking for a value entry.

For the next 12 months, we would look between $11.50-$16.00, with the higher end of that likely coming early in the year as NEWT rebounds from tax-loss selling. Investors should consider selling covered calls on a spike to enhance their yield. We think more downgrades to the earnings are probable, and that is the biggest risk factor for investors. We maintain a "hold" for now and might consider purchasing this under $12.00 down the line.

NEWT decided that range was too constrictive and decided to trade below it.

We now look at the recently released Q4-2023 results, the 2024 guidance, and update our views.

Q4-2023

The earnings were a bit lower than about expectations, with NEWT managing to deliver 53 cents a share in Q4-2023.

Consensus stood at 58 cents. This discrepancy might be some error of sorts, as the full-year estimate, which obviously includes Q4-2023, was at $1.68.

NEWT did report $1.70 of diluted ($1.71 of basic) earnings per share, so we would not put a lot of weight on that miss. The NEWT growth story was powered by an increase in deposits since it became a bank holding company. The combination of its old business model and the move to a BHC has apparently proven very useful for attracting deposits. The growth is slowing substantially though as we look at the average deposits by quarter.

What has been interesting alongside this deposit growth is the increase in net interest margins. You can see the ramp from Q1-2023 to Q4-2023.

This is not what you would expect with a heavily inverted yield curve. This is not what you see when you examine any of the regional bank powerhouses. All that we follow are seeing flat to falling interest margins, and NEWT continues to surprise on this front. Moving on to the income statement specifics, we saw a steady expansion of net interest and non-interest income as the company's loan originations increased.

Provision for credit losses increased rapidly throughout the year, and Q4-2023 was more than 3X what you saw in Q1-2023. Some of this, of course, has to do with the pace of loan growth and some of it has to do with how rapidly NEWT is expanding the loans it holds for investment purposes. We will get to that part in the verdict of this article.

Guidance

NEWT's loan origination pipeline looks quite robust and has actually expanded by 30.5% year over year.

This was the opposite of what we were expecting in our last update, and we were surprised to say the least. With that pipeline, it should have no issues meeting the guidance it stated for 2024.

We will note here that the earnings are very loaded to the back half of the year and the Q1-2024 number will be way below the Q1-2023 earnings. As we move through 2024, we have to keep an eye on the credit losses and see if NEWT can maintain the growth rate in its burgeoning deposit base.

Verdict

The NEWT model is radically different than what we saw it execute as a BDC. The balance sheet comparative from 2022 to 2023 illustrate this rather well. We will note that the liabilities are now almost double, and that has come primarily from the deposits its bank side is taking in.

That cash is being deployed on the asset side, and you can see "loans held" are overall expanding. Loans held for investment at amortized cost is actually a new category, which you did not see previously. There is $336 million just there, which is a pretty substantial number relative to the market cap of NEWT.

Data by YCharts

The 2022 numbers were restricted by the BDC leverage rules, the 2023 ones have far more liberty and the company is certainly using it. The net result of all of that though is an earnings rate that does not really impress. You can compare the $1.90 midpoint for 2024 to the dividends doled by the company between 2019 and 2022. We are using dividends as GAAP earnings for NEWT were noisy, but the dividends did a good job of capturing owner's equivalent earnings.

Seeking Alpha

Even 2019 (which had no pandemic loan surge benefit) saw higher net dividends than the earnings expected for 2024. So it is hard to get behind the growth model, considering what has been left behind. It is even harder considering that very little of this is coming shareholders' way, with $0.72 in dividends in 2023. Alongside that, you have a higher leverage on the books. Some of that leverage increase is due to write-down of intangibles as NEWT switched models, but even looking at it excluding that impact, NEWT is running it hotter than before. How this works out, remains to be seen. The company's CRE exposure does not look worrisome at present.

But we have little visibility into how the new model will deliver in a recession. We also think that NEWT will struggle to grow substantially beyond this in 2025.

The bull side of the equation comes from NEWT itself, and it believes that comparable stocks like Axos Financial Inc. (AX) and SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) trade incredibly expensive relative to the banks.

Those all also don't pay much in the way of dividends. We agree that the list presented is way more expensive than NEWT. It is a tough call though to equate the list of companies with our protagonist. They all have rather unique business models, and NEWT will have a hard time revising market opinion on that. We wish that we could feel more optimistic about this, especially since the stock has come into a range that we had initially considered as attractive. We just see the leverage in the new model as a dealbreaker for now, as we have no idea how that will perform in the next downturn. For those that don't think that is a potential problem, NEWT is certainly cheap at less than 6X estimated earnings and the price decline has also fixed the dividend yield, which is approaching 6.5%. We still rate this a hold.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.