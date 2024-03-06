grandriver

Civitas Resources: A High-Value Play in the Permian Basin

YCharts

This article highlights Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI), a $7 billion oil and gas producer focused in the United States; I discuss how its shares represent a compelling undervalued opportunity in today’s market.

Civitas has emerged as a formidable player in the oil industry, strategically acquiring premium oil assets in the Permian Basin—the heartland of American oil production known for its abundant reserves and historic output that has redefined the U.S. as an oil powerhouse.

With a track record of growth, the company's journey into the Permian began with a significant $4.7 billion acquisition, doubling its operational footprint and marking its territory among giants like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), a Warren Buffett favorite, and EOG Resources (EOG).

June 2023 marked a pivotal moment for Civitas with the acquisition of Tap Rock and Hibernia, adding 68,000 net acres to its portfolio at a highly attractive price. These deals, costing $4.7 billion in cash and stock, added approximately 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/day) and around 800 undeveloped locations.

This expansion continued with a subsequent $2.1 billion purchase later that year, further cementing Civitas’s position with an additional 62,000 boe/day and 400 locations.

Civitas now stands as a growing powerhouse in the sector, dedicated to delivering value to its shareholders through disciplined capital management, focused free cash flow generation, strategic acquisitions, and maintaining leverage below 1x, according to the company.

Despite its significant growth and strategic positioning, Civitas’s stock price remains strikingly undervalued here — a disparity I think presents a unique buying opportunity for investors, as I argue below.

Civitas Resources: New Era of Growth Ahead

Civitas Resources' growth is impressive. (Civitas)

Civitas Resources has significantly enhanced its operational scale and efficiency following a series of strategic acquisitions. The company now controls 1,900 prime development locations—nearly doubling its reach year-over-year—and has seen a 97% increase in its production capabilities, reaching 335,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/day).

This expansion scales production and significantly boosts profitability, with Civitas's annual EBITDAX expected to surge by 90% to $3.8 billion in 2024, under a $77 WTI oil price assumption.

The financial outlook for Civitas is notably strong, with an anticipated free cash flow of approximately $1.3 billion in 2024, based on oil prices of $75 per barrel and natural gas prices of $2.75 per Mcf (as of writing, these prices trade at $78 and $1.95, respectively, although natural gas prices will likely keep rising as more production cuts hit).

The company's financial model also demonstrates resilience against market fluctuations, where a $5 change in WTI oil price (CL1:COM) could impact earnings by about $275 million—which shows that it's profitable even in scenarios of lower oil prices.

While the company is growing aggressively, it’s also very committed to its shareholders.

In the last year alone, according to its corporate presentation, Civitas returned $1 billion to shareholders, including $660 million through dividends and $320 million via share repurchases.

Looking ahead to 2024, the company plans to distribute $600 million in dividends and continues its share buyback program with nearly $500 million remaining under its current authorization.

Civitas pays a massive dividend.

With a forecasted dividend payout of $6 per share for 2024, Civitas offers an attractive yield nearing 10%, all while retaining approximately $1 billion in cash reserves for additional share buybacks and/or debt reduction.

This strategy cleverly sets Civitas apart in the industry as a company that isn't only pursuing aggressive growth but consistently rewarding its shareholders.

Civitas Resources Valuation Highlights

Metric Civitas Industry median EV/EBITDA 3.25 5.63 P/E Ratio (2024) 6.22 11 Dividend Yield 10% 3.50% Click to enlarge

Civitas Resources stands out as an exceptional buy, primarily due to its compelling valuation metrics beyond its promising growth prospects. It's considered one of the most attractively priced entities within the oil and gas industry when assessing a range of financial measures.

For example, its EV/EBITDA ratio is remarkably low against a backdrop of $75 WTI oil price assumptions. The company's expected EBITDA of $3.8 billion for 2024 yields an EV/EBITDA multiple of just 3.25, based on its anticipated production for the year and projected net debt by year-end.

This is even more impressive when noting that Seeking Alpha highlights its EV/EBITDA to be trading at an even lower multiple of 2.84.

The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at about 7, which becomes even more enticing considering analysts' average earnings per share (EPS) forecast of $11.09 for this year, and an increase to $13.74 by 2025 (Source: E*Trade).

Given the current share price of $69, this projects a forward P/E ratio for 2024 at an incredibly low 6.22— compared to the sector's median P/E of 11.

Civitas also doesn't just offer value. Its dividend yield of around 10%, factoring in both regular and special dividends, significantly surpasses the oil and gas sector's average yield of 3.50%. Only EOG nears this level at 8.6%, including its base and variable dividends.

Civitas Resources: Evaluating the Risks

Investing in Civitas, of course, isn't without its risks.

The primary risk may be obvious, but it’s worth pointing out anyway: Lower oil and natural gas prices would hurt the company’s profitability and stock price. A recession in 2024 or a slowdown in China, could send oil and gas prices lower. [On the contrary, more OPEC production cuts, and further conflict in the Middle East and in Europe could send prices higher or at least support current prices.]

Opec production may be lower in 2024. (YCharts)

Civitas' financial structure introduces another layer of risk. Following its strategic acquisitions in the Permian Basin, Civitas' net debt stands at approximately $5 billion, which is a bit high considering it has a $7 billion market cap.

Civitas Resources' balance sheet. (Civitas Resources)

The silver lining is that a substantial portion of this debt, around $3.7 billion, comprises senior unsecured notes with maturities beginning in 2028, providing temporary relief.

The company also maintains access to $1.2 billion via its revolving credit facility. It's worth noting that Civitas' credit rating was recently upgraded to BB+ by Fitch, reflecting a positive assessment of its financial health.

Another positive: Civitas' risk of distress from falling oil and gas prices is mitigated by its efficient, low-cost operations and strategic hedging of oil volumes acquired through 2024. This hedging strategy should help stabilize cash flows even in volatile market conditions.

While I believe Civitas is well positioned to withstand potential downturns in oil and gas prices due to its efficient, low-cost operations and proactive hedging of significant oil volumes through 2024, it's important to acknowledge this risk.

Civitas Resources: Setting a Fair Price Target

Considering Civitas' performance and comparison with its industry counterparts, a fair value for its shares would be about $110. This valuation is derived as follows:

Forward Earnings Per Share Estimate: $11.09

Target Forward Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio: 10

Resulting Target Price: $110.90

Such a target suggests a potential 62% increase from the current stock price of $68.50.

Note that this projection doesn't account for dividends Civitas may distribute, which could provide additional returns.

Bottom Line: Compelling Growth and Value

Civitas Resources has emerged as an undervalued gem with a stock price that doesn’t fully capture its robust potential. It has rapidly ascended in the oil industry through strategic acquisitions in the Permian Basin.

The acquisitions of Tap Rock and Hibernia for a combined $4.7 billion and subsequent purchases have nearly doubled Civitas's production capabilities. With these transactions, Civitas now enjoys an operational scale and efficiency that rival its peers, boasting an impressive production rate of 335,000 BOE/day and an EBITDAX forecast to hit $3.8 billion in 2024.

Analyzing Civitas against the industry's valuation metrics backdrop reveals its striking undervaluation with a forward P/E ratio and EV/EBITDA well below its peers.

So, I think Civitas Resources, Inc. has considerable upside, pegging a fair target price at $110.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.