Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Civitas Resources: A High-Value Play In The Permian Basin

Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Civitas Resources, Inc. is an undervalued oil and gas producer focused on the Permian Basin, with strategic acquisitions and a track record of growth.
  • The company has significantly increased its operational scale and efficiency, with a 97% increase in production capabilities and a forecasted surge in EBITDAX and free cash flow.
  • Civitas offers an attractive dividend yield of around 10% and is considered one of the most attractively priced entities in the oil and gas industry.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Gold Bull Portfolio. Learn More »

Drone captures a breathtaking sunset over the Permian Basin, showcasing an oil rig drilling and fracking for oil, amidst the vastness of the landscape

grandriver

Civitas Resources: A High-Value Play in the Permian Basin

This article highlights Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI), a $7 billion oil and gas producer focused in the United States; I discuss how its shares represent a compelling

Unlock the most promising opportunities in the commodities sector by subscribing to The Gold Bull Portfolio today! Stay ahead with my frequent, insightful updates on the market's top stocks, and gain exclusive access to my gold and silver stock picks and real-life portfolio.

Experience the advantage with my comprehensive gold miner rating spreadsheet, now featuring buy/hold/sell ratings for over 130 miners — and counting! My expert commentary and links to detailed coverage accompany each stock.

Don’t miss out — take advantage of our 2-week free trial, available for a limited time! 

This article was written by

Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
14.68K Followers

Gold Mining Bull is a gold analyst with more than a decade of investing experience in commodities, hard assets (gold and silver miners), exploration companies, oil and gas producers, MLPs, and more.

Gold Mining Bull is the leader of the investing group The Gold Bull Portfolio where he gives you exclusive access to his portfolio, buy/hold/sell ratings, in-depth research and actionable analysis on 150+ gold, silver, copper, natural gas, and mining stocks, and more. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIVI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CIVI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CIVI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CIVI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.