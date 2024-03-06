Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hippo Holdings, Inc. (HIPO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.02K Followers

Hippo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Olson - Director of Corporate Communications

Rick McCathron - President & CEO

Stewart Ellis - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tommy McJoynt - KBW

Yaron Kinar - Jefferies

Matt Carletti - JMP

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Hippo Holdings Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Charlie, and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand over to our host, Mark Olson, Director of Corporate Communications to begin. Mark, please go ahead.

Mark Olson

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining Hippo's 2023 fourth quarter earnings call. Earlier today, Hippo issued a shareholder letter announcing its Q4 and full year results, which is available at investors.hippo.com. Leading today's discussion will be Hippo's President and Chief Executive Officer, Rick McCathron; and Chief Financial Officer, Stewart Ellis. Following management's prepared remarks, we will open up the call to questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our discussion will contain predictions, expectations, forward-looking statements and other information about our business that are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this presentation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Hippo's expectations or predictions of financial and business performance and conditions and competitive and industry outlook.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from historical results and/or from our forecast, including those set forth to Hippo's Form 8-K filed today. For more information, please refer to the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in Hippo's SEC filings, in particular, in the section entitled Risk Factors. All cautionary statements are applicable to any forward-looking statements we make whenever they appear.

You

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HIPO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HIPO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.