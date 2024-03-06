Webinar Replay: Leveraging Market Turmoil And Mastering M&A

Explore Sifting The World now!

The transcript found below is for readers who would like to follow along. Please note that the transcription may not be 100% accurate.

Daniel Snyder: Hello. Hello. Welcome everyone. Daniel Snyder here from Seeking Alpha. Thank you so much for taking the time to join us today. We have a great webinar today filled full of merger and acquisition conversation. We're going to be talking about crypto here at the end and Bitcoin with what's going on in that market, as well as some Tesla talk about Elon Musk and Delaware, and all of the back and forth that's been going on there. But first, let's get the housekeeping out of the way. Stick with me real tight for one hot second.

So past performance is no guarantee of future results. Any views or opinions expressed in the webinar do not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker, US investment adviser, or investment bank. Information provided by the investing group does not constitute investing advice. Investing group leaders are third-party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body. Any content and tools on the platform are offered for information purposes only.

There we go. Thank you for sticking with me through that. Just have to make sure we get that out of the way.

Now today, we do have a real great treat. Chris DeMuth Jr., founder of Sifting the World here in Investing Group Service on Seeking Alpha as well as the founder and operator of Rangeley Capital. This guy has been here time and time again over the years with me, always bringing his A-game, and today is no different. We're going be talking about M&A, and I'm talking about -- we've seen what's going on in the market. I wrote down some headlines here that have been going on for the last 24 hours or even longer. Right? So we saw Adobe and Figma fall apart. We've got JetBlue and Spirit that just broke apart. Albertsons and Kroger under FTC fight.

There's tons of acquisitions going on in the energy sector with pipelines being sold. There's Arkhouse Management and little guys trying to take over Macy's. Boeing to acquire Spirit AeroSystems. Cisco and Splunk this morning. The list goes on, and there's more, but obviously you don't want me to read all those off. We want to get into the engaging part of the conversation today. So I'm going to go ahead and ask for Chris DeMuth Jr. to jump on screen with me here so that we can all say hello. There he is, the man, the myth, the legend. Chris, how are you?

Chris DeMuth Jr.: Good. Good to be here. How are you, Daniel?

DS: Doing well. Doing well. So I want to dive right in, because you're the ones with the insights. You're the one that is constantly looking at merger and acquisition and finding arbitrage opportunities. Let's start with just, one, how did you, well, for the people that don't know you, maybe give a brief background about how you started into the M&A side and the arbitrage side of investing in the market. And then maybe if you want to talk about how the overall market environment feels and why we're seeing so many mergers and acquisitions going on right now?

CD: Sure. Always interested in public policy. I had spent time working in Washington DC. And so, I think that there is kind of banded rationality in the markets. There the price system works relatively well. There's some rationality, especially the larger, the more liquid, the more visible, the prices, the more information is in it. And so I'm always drawn to arbitrariness, both, where it can be lucrative and just where it can be funny and interesting that things can occasionally be mislabeled, mispriced, mismanaged, and that has been my attention. And nothing leads to mispricing and malinvestment like the government.

So when you have something that has a policy role, requires a law, a administrative agency to approve, M&A is filled with that, but as are other processes that draw my attention. So I'm looking for where value might be hidden, and so kind of subjectively messy, hairy situations with the government can throw things in havoc from time to time.

DS: Right. So you're pretty much saying like, there's havoc, there's overreactions, and that's where you kind of find opportunities, kind of what I'm picking up there a little bit. Now, I'm just kind of curious, though, because you know how the entire process goes. And as I just mentioned, right, we just saw recently the FTC is starting to pick more and more fights. What do you think about specifically that agency and how they're handling a lot of these M&A going on?

CD: Yeah. The FTC and the DOJ, as well, but both major US regulatory agencies have been activist, aggressive, mostly unsuccessful, but they've had some big successes as well. And not only bringing more cases and bringing some dubious cases, or cases without precedent, cases without econometric logic, and cases that are, I keep coming back to the word, sadistic, in the sense of kind of the pain is the point and the goal in that they might have a nominal concern.

But time and again, you talk to the companies and they say, well, if that's their concern, we had an answer. They didn't want to hear our answer. They didn't want to fix the problem. They wanted to exacerbate the problem. The problem is the point. They wanted to bring a case to hurt us. And they are more partisan than the history. This part of law has not historically been that partisan. The Republican to Democrat administrations had a fairly smooth flow. You had people -- personnel bouncing back and forth between the public and private sector. So kind of partners at the various law firms were generally on quite good terms, and that's changed.

And it's also changed that whatever the philosophical framework, there is historically been a strong preference amongst people in the antitrust bar to win. They wanted the precedent, but professionally also they were in this to win. And, now they're bringing weak cases, weird cases, cases without normal conversation back and forth with the companies, cases without normal conversation between Republican and Democrat leaders, and cases that we'll probably lose and in many cases have lost without a care. So I think they're going to keep doing that. And then having had one big success on the DOJ side with Spirit, it's only going to become more pronounced.

So you have a situation where, if this were the private sector, if a private sector entity were doing the bidding of the big airline oligopoly, the big credit card oligopoly, and Walmart as this government is doing, blocking much smaller companies with much less market share and extremely tight profit margins. The government is protecting the oligopolies from entrance and from allowing smaller companies to be more competitive. It is truly anticompetitive, and it would be a protection racket, except it's the government.

DS: So maybe what would be best from here is, like, what if we dive into some of the names that you're looking at right now within the…

CD: Sure.

DS: …M&A space? I know we've mentioned, for instance, the small business banks, right? I think that's an opportunity, or a sector that everybody's looking at. Right now we got word that the discount window is going be closing up in March, and maybe you will see more stress in that sector, and it goes back to the mergers and acquisitions. But then we also saw what happened to -- was it New York Bancorp, I think it was. And what's happened to their company from having the acquisition strategy. So what are your thoughts and if you have any names let's throw them out and dive in.

CD: Let me start with what I'm not doing, and I have the latest merger arb book that I've had in over a decade. These big US regulatory agencies are aggressive and less analyzable than in the past when they were more based on econometrics. So an example of what I'm not doing at least yet, U.S. Steel is a case where you're kind of getting it from both sides, right? You're -- it's not terribly widespread anyways. And I own this actually, pre-arb, when the deal was announced, subsequently sold it. They're getting bought by Nippon Steel, cash deal $55, $7 spread. Call it 19, high-teen IRR if it closes by the end of this year. But especially, it's on my mind that we're in an election year.

And we really haven't had a situation precisely like this historically with two populist parties and populist leaders, where if you get in the middle of them, it's like being drawn and quartered. Like, you don't care which direction you're ripped apart in. You're going get ripped apart one way or the other, and you have, kind of populist Republican and populist Democrat, Senators and presidential candidates opposing this deal and kind of heading into an election year where labor is kind of a jump ball kind of as the party coalition shifts there are some moving in the Republican direction, others moving in the Democratic direction. But labor is kind of up in the air at this point, and so neither are going to cross them in the months leading up to an election. So something I'm not doing.

The big deals, especially the big deals kind of before they're brought to court, I think are pretty fraught. You kind of usually have a later lower opportunity once complaints are filed and you have kind of more seriousness. I mean, I think one thing that we have with the courts is a serious judiciary, the judges have been getting most of these cases right, some exceptions. And it's just much more analyzable by the time you get to that phase. So not a lot of the kind of big cases where you could be in the crosshairs of FTC or the DOJ, not the big cases where you could be in the crosshairs of either Joe Biden or Donald Trump, or both, kind of competing for kind of their populist credentials.

Two categories that I really do like that I think are interesting where I think you can put money to work, tend to be in much kind of smaller areas. One that I think has been very interesting is in the kind of biotech activism targets where you have a kind of pre commercial company. You have a shot on goal that misses. So you get a big FDA rejection. You get a big study that fails. So you have smart guys in lab coats doing science experiments and a pile of money. But a failure, and the market is going to punish them hard in part for the failure, but also in part for the view that these don't tend to be Boards and managements that look out for shareholders in distress.

They don't tend to kind of symmetrically admit failure the way you admit success, and will tend to eat through all their cash. So many of these will not just fail in terms of the regulatory, or scientific failure, but they'll also hugely discount the value of whatever cash is left. So call it $0.50 on the $1. And a hedge fund buyer that's been really instrumental in kind of revealing and exploiting this is Tang Capital. And they've done a number of deals. They have a number of other deals teed up. But the strategy very approximately is, if it -- the market thinks you're worth $0.50, they'll pay you $0.75 and a CVR, contingent value right, on whatever this thing is that you're claiming is so potentially valuable that you're willing to debase the value the market sees in your cash by 50%.

So it's kind of a perfect reveal for the -- it's the perfect rebuttal to what the management is saying. It's like, look, if they're right, you'll get paid in the CVR. If they're wrong, you should accept the premium that Tang pays in cash. Either way, it's time to shut down. It's not time to burn through. So I think that is -- we're going to see a number of those in the coming months. I think that that's a very interesting category to look at.

DS: Is that one of the names like, I know you write a lot about, is it Liquidia? L Q…

CD: No. No. No. Liquidia is -- I'm very happy to talk about that as well. Liquidia is a little bigger. Liquidia is a successful product though. So, Tang would be coming for Liquidia if their major product had failed. Their major product actually is not just a success, but a success with a long delay due to regulatory process caused by a competitor.

And just since you mentioned it, on the topic, likely to get to the market next month. I mean, I think we are probably about four weeks out from them getting to market. I think it's an extraordinarily valuable product. I think it's kind of become more of a normal company with a normal opportunity, but it's extraordinarily valuable. I think it's a gift under $15 a share. I think it's going be kind of high-teens this time next month. And then beyond that, it becomes a little bit less of my game as the kind of as kind of the litigation process resolves. But Liquidia is one of my big positions.

DS: So when we're talking about the biotech sector and you're talking about the smaller opportunities, do you have a name that comes top of mind that we might be able to touch on real quick?

CD: Most of these, I kind of -- I thought this was a great category. So, the next -- we’ve had a number of these close in the last couple months. The CVRs themselves don't tend to trade. We have a number that I'm super involved in, but will be better to talk about the specifics next time we're on, if that's fine.

And then the other kind of category, and I can mention a specific one, and this one is remutualizations. For many years, I've been super involved with and interested in, largely bank and insurance companies, it could in theory be any industry, but call it, 80% of these are banks and another 10% to 15% are insurers, and not that many in every other industry put together. But where you go from a mutual, kind of deposit or customer-owned entity to a publicly-traded entity, and they come public in a number of different ways.

One way, fairly specific to banks and thrifts, is kind of where there's a half measure, there's a two-step process and after the first step there is a public minority, trades like any other stock and then we'll go through a second step, and it'll become a fully public – publicly-traded for profit bank. Historically these have traded extremely well for a number of reasons. A simple reason is management comes in on the same terms you do. So when they're valuing these things, they make sure that you get them for a really good price because that's the same price they're getting. But for a number of reasons, it's been very successful. There have been a recent number that have kind of gotten orphaned, that have traded very poorly, in many cases, in fact, beneath the price at which they did their first step. This is a problem for number of reasons. It's kind of indicative of a lack of market interest. It means that they don't really have currency to grow, and the bet is largely a growth based bet. So you're mutual you don't have to pay taxes, but it's harder to grow because you have to operate within your membership group. Once you convert, you're a taxpayer, but you can grow beyond that group. But if there's no point in growing beyond that group, and if you're tiny, and some of these are really small entities, you can't really support the public company costs of not just dealing with kind of SEC filings, but dealing with bank regulators and so forth, and you get orphaned.

Well, the opportunity that we're seeing right now that's really interesting is credit unions. So the, not-for-profit, not fully tax paying entities, they're flushed with cash. They're completely price insensitive. Their managements have a lot of comp based on changes of control, where they have bonanza opportunities later if they can get big enough, and to be a valuable deal target themselves later. So it's monopoly money they're paying with and they pay incredibly high premiums for deals. So, I think what's really interesting right now is remutualization as these half public there's a publicly-traded stock, but they've kind of gone through part of the process and they can see the writing on the wall that it's not really worth proceeding because of whatever reason this is out of favor. They're not really going be able to use their currency. They're not going be able to grow in their geography. Just go back. But on the way back, they're getting incredibly high prices for that minority.

And so, I'll mention one as, there'll be some in subsequent conversations that I think as these are announced that we can talk about. But one that hasn't been done yet is Rhinebeck Bancorp. It trades for under $9. It's like $8 and change right now. So it trades on the NASDAQ, but it's tiny. It's less than – it’s less than can be justified as a public company. It really doesn't have a -- you could fully mutualize - demutualize. You could continue on the path they're going, and there's probably some upside for that. But the real thing to do is just go back. Just remutualize and the credit union that buys them will pay some kind of premium that'll be – that’ll pay a 100% premium or 50% premium or something that's huge. And the special sauce in the deal is, they don't have to pay anything for most of the shares. They're just paying for this little minority, so it doesn't add up that much in cash. And by the time in change of control that you remark the book, you're really almost not paying anything. So the buyer can do this deal for free, and pay a massive premium for the minority RBKB shares.

So that's one of these. There’ll be one every few weeks this year, and they're small institutions, but they're going be huge premiums. And I think what really happened here, and this can kind of tie into other things we can talk about is we've gone through an era of just max loose monetary and fiscal policy, and there's really no loyal opposition. Loyal opposition is the bond market, and the bond market's been pretty loose about this so far. But every single administration of the century has been kind of looser with spending than their predecessor. There's no appetite for fiscal prudence. And the same is true on the banking side. I mean there was one Fed member who once in the 2008, 2009 financial crisis said, well, we need symmetry. We can have a Keynesian policy on the way up, and then we need to have symmetry on the way back down in terms of loose monetary policy. But that never happened. We have a ratchet effect. They do kind of what I would say is kind of a presentist, a totalitarian, unanimous view that whatever is best now or easiest or most fun now, we do at any long term cost. And this leads to chaos in the markets.

What tends to happen is when there's easy money and when there is growing spending, with really no philosophical opposition in power, in any kind of power, it tends to then fuel reflexive fund flows. Cap weighted passive investing kind of then fuels manias, kind of whatever people get excited about, gets more and more capital. And this kind of thing has happened historically, and it can be really good for consumers. If you look at the railroads in the 1800s, if you look at underseas cable in 1900s, we ended up with all this infrastructure when it was done, even if the original equity holders were all wiped out.

And so you look at kind of current enthusiasms on EVs, or crypto in some use cases, AI, and as soon as people get excited about it for a while it just sucks out a lot of capital from other areas. And so I think what tends to happen is the way I think about it is when directional bets are clearest, retail enthusiasts become the most enumerate. So when something really is - maybe this really is the future, they get -- it really kind of starts to distort everything else more. And there just isn't a kind of, there isn’t any symmetry beyond what gets kind of caught up in these manias.

So I think that in terms of deal targets, that's kind of what I've been focusing on than more kind of value small cap out of the way, and some of these quirky opportunities like biotech activism and bank remutualizations.

DS: Yeah. So with Rhinebeck here, I mean, I'm just going through some comparisons and some of the data here on Seeking Alpha looking at what is the revenue growth year-over-year, it seems to be pulling back, I mean, negative 9.23%, is shown here. Shares outstanding is 10 million. There's heavy insidership, but obviously there's a pullback. So how does an investor, somebody that might be on this webinar listening right now, how do you play something like this?

CD: So what a buyer is going be looking at is, I mean, it's deposits and NAV. So there's a -- there's value to their assets, there's value to their deposits, there's value to their geography. I'm long. I should kind of make sense. But I think that -- I think under $10 a share you kind of are playing for a heads you win, tails you tie. Heads, they remutualize. Tails, they can -- they're going do something. And even in a full demutualized, you know, the existing minority holders, even in a fully public bank, I think there's a $1 or $2 of upside from here. I think it's not extraordinary, but I think you get your money back. I think it's pretty unlikely that there's a kind of a permanent impairment of capital there.

DS: Got you. Thank you for that. If you don't mind, I would like to transition the conversation to this whole Elon Musk versus, who was it, Tornetta…

CD: Sure.

DS: …lawsuit, because you're a big law guy. You dive in lawsuits. We've had many conversations about that over time. What do you think is the implication here? I mean, we've already seen I think it was Elon Musk moves Starlink to Texas already. He wants Tesla shareholders to vote to get rid of Delaware. Are other companies going follow this? Is this a nothingburger? What are your thoughts on this?

CD: Well, the decision was maligned, but I think it really vindicates rather than indicts Delaware. I mean, I think that, there's a lot of commentary on it. I read the decision right away. I thought it was a brilliantly reasoned and written decision. I think it was correct. And I think that kind of -- it's the one area where we have the rule of law plus real expertise. We have a lot of judges that are trying to do the right thing, but boy, we have some complicated areas of law between IP and antitrust. And you have some of these older guys sometimes, and they're bright, and they've been at it for a while, but they don't really know anything the area they're handed in a given case. And we've seen that in antitrust, and every once in a while you see that in intellectual property as well. In some of these cases, you see these decisions and you think, boy, we really need an age cutoff for judges because some of these guys are just, well past their prime.

DS: And real quick for anybody that might be listening, that doesn't understand what this case was about. This is the case that is removing Elon Musk's $55 billion pay package…

CD: Yes.

DS: …which is causing the uproar.

CD: So private companies, have different standards for reasonableness, depending on what the issue is and how it was disclosed and how the process was done. But Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick had just taken apart the process, and it's just there was not any kind of internal arms-length serious negotiation, and I think they tried to show some form of it. But if you combine the people and the substantive roles there was just nobody negotiating against Elon. And you could say, well, he added a lot of value, but the point that she really stuck to was, the value they were getting was -- you have to hold it against what he would have done had he been normally incentivized by a more normal pay package. And she had a hard time thinking that he was offering more based on this package, especially given that it hadn't been negotiated in a serious way. It's what he wanted, and he gets what he wants in Tesla. So I think it's going be very good for American listings. I think it's going be very good for Delaware. And I think most serious companies should look at this and say this is a vindication.

Now I have a couple of things I would do very differently, and I think that there could be reforms that could really affect this kind of situation. I mean, one that I've advocated, and I think this would be a very good example of how it could be used, is I think buybacks should be a counterfactual alternative in every proxy battle that presupposes that there is available capital, or worthy dilution for the people who already own the company. If I'm the CEO of a company and you're the owner of the company, and I say, hey good news, I found things that are worth diluting you, and I've, or if I'm paying cash, I have, I don't need all of the cash on our balance sheet, or I can take on more leverage, leveraging your equity. I came up with this hot idea. Do you want me to do it? Or do you want the money? Do you want me just to take it and buy back shares? And I think that's always the right question when it comes to every for-profit company's balance sheet. It's the right question here. And you could say, do you think he's going want to show up at work for a normal pay package and you get the money, or do we want to give it away to management? Do we want to give it away to the latest M&A deal? Few of which end up standing the test of time for shareholders. And I think that could have gotten maybe some more seriousness.

Now, I suspect in the case of Tesla, he could have actually run a fair process internally and gotten shareholder buy into this because of Tesla shareholders' enthusiasm for Elon Musk. Like, he could have probably gotten this pay package. But I think it's the right decision. I think it'll stand. I think it will not hurt Delaware. I think companies, in the most part, will not, follow him out. I think the amount of comp that the class action representatives are going get is high. But there's a solution for that too, which is class action representation should be auctioned. There should be a market process for these things, not, simply a percentage. And so it'll be cut back somewhat, but they'll make a lot of money. And most of the commentary I've seen from Tesla shareholders are pretty unhappy, but it's kind of fanboyish, just repeating whatever Elon says. You'd think they'd be happy. They just - it was pretty accretive to all the other holders.

DS: I'm glad you brought up the side about the compensation package for the lawyers because I think the headline that I saw says something like $6 billion...

CD: Yeah.

DS: And you're saying cut back a little bit, but like, that is massive. And is that going go through? Are we talking about, like, more of a major cutback?

CD: No. No. It'll be a lot of money, but it's kind of on, it's precedented on as a percentage, but just this situation of the pay package itself as she kind of articulated well in the decision is unprecedented. Not even -- there's nothing like it even close. So clawing it back is a new situation. So it's a lot of money.

DS: Now what's your thought on, I believe the lawyers as well asked for the pay to be granted within Tesla stock shares. What are your thoughts of them doing that rather than seeking for a monetary value – sorry, cash payment?

CD: I mean, money's fungible and visible, and the shares are liquid. That probably shouldn't make much of a difference. I mean, that was kind of cute, clever. We'll see what -- we'll see what the court comes back with. It'll probably be a some -- it'll probably be a smaller number. And yeah, probably doesn't make that much of a difference. I'll be interesting to see what the court says, though.

DS: Alright. Cool. Moving on to Bitcoin.

CD: Sure.

DS: Obviously, the markets have been going crazy. Everybody's screaming risk on trade because Bitcoin, of course, hit new intraday highs. All-time highs. You're back to where you were three years ago, or maybe two-years ago. I'm not exactly sure of the date there. But we saw the approval of the Bitcoin ETFs. We're seeing the marketability of it through different expense ratios and the race to zero for a period of time and all the different funds. Of course, BlackRock hitting $10 billion in asset under management on theirs in a record amount of time. Would love to get your thoughts knowing that you have some pretty amazing knowledge about Bitcoin in the crypto world, about what's going on with this market. Is this sustainable? Are we going higher? Are we coming back lower? What are your thoughts?

CD: So I've been involved in this for a very long time. I own Bitcoin. I like Bitcoin. I think that most of my interest in it is just a skepticism of government-backed fiat currency. Every time I look at a currency that I'm unhappy with, that central bank, that government, their policies, I fail to find the inverse. I would say, if I have a complaint about something, I should just so I'm not cranky and disagreeable, I should find something that I'm at least a one for one ratio that I'm complimentary of. So even if I'm unhappy about something, like, okay, well, here's the good version of the thing that I think is bad. It's very hard when it comes to governments and central banks and currency to find something where I could say, these guys are really responsible. This is really hard. It's backed by something tangible. This is a contract that I believe in. The supply is finite, knowable, transparent, and I can store my value there.

So this is a private sector alternative that is more finite. It's more transparent. It's better in a lot of ways. But even with that, I've never had more than 10% of my money in Bitcoin, which also means that, like 99% of the decisions I've ever made about Bitcoin are bad, right? Because I was kind of very involved very early and then kind of have kept the size down clearly, didn’t matter if I didn't. But we were involved in a lot of different ways. Early on government auctions were a big way to get, if you wanted tens of thousands of coins, you could get it, best through auctions. And then also bankruptcy claims as there were a number of subsequent bankruptcies, that was another very successful way that people accumulated this.

Through the last several years, another was that we had big -- we had big discounts to NAV from time to time including Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, GBTC. And that was kind of interesting to us because it was a pretty exploitable difference. You had ways that at least institutions could redeem from time to time, and capture discounts. But that was really interesting. What we're really focused on now is that there are a lot of these equities that are trading at big premiums to what we see the value of their non-Bitcoin, part of this is like really everything other than Bitcoin itself that's kind of Bitcoin adjacent equities has done just extraordinarily well.

So, GBTC now is a perfectly adequate way to get Bitcoin exposure, which I've always liked. But it's no longer this big discount that was. So that wasn't -- that was kind of the last puff at undervalued Bitcoin adjacent investing. But now there's tons of over. So if you look at Bitcoin itself, and I think that we have the real thing conveniently, and that could at some point start to really drive down a lot of these other equities that were just kind of proxies for the real thing. It's a little bit analogous to when you had the natural diamond business and now you have kind of lab grown diamonds.

And so you kind of look back and you're like, well, what do we need the other thing for? And I think I've kind of started to turn to that thought on a lot of that kind of Bitcoin equities that hold Bitcoin that have gotten this far then. So I think that that's kind of an interesting area. I still own it. I still like it. I probably will always own it. If it is -- if the value of kind of Bitcoin's market cap, I think should be at least gold. And so that's still from here, it's still trading at a big discount to that. I mean, I think that the likelihood that we see over $100,000 Bitcoin is very, very high, probably very, very soon. But $150,000 or so, I think the -- kind of, I think it's unambiguously a better and cheaper store of value than gold here, and kind of a triple from here, it starts to become more of a brainer. You know, that's where you kind of start to look at other assets and think, okay that’s – it has its use case. But I think, it's -- but I think it's extraordinarily useful. I think it's a great store of value. It's never really taken off transactionally, but I think that's fine.

DS: Yeah. So we're showing here a market cap for Bitcoin right now at $1.2 trillion and you brought up the gold argument. Right? And a lot of people have this argument as well. But we've also seen gold hit all-time highs as well. So it kind of feels like market participants are both placing their bets and not agreeing all on one way or the other. Does that worry you at all? Is somebody going to cave in, and will we see, like, what would happen to gold? Gold has been the traditional store of value. Are you expecting market participants…

CD: I own both. There's room for both. And both are harder to manipulate than US dollars, but I also own US dollars too. So, but I think they're -- I don't see this big philosophical battle as hedges of stores of value. And a lot of my assets are also put to work in equities and other things. So it's not as if -- it is not as if this need to kind of have measurable store value is all there is in investing. But I think both are fine. Bitcoin's more convenient. It's cheaper to store, and lighter, but I own and like both.

DS: So real quick before I continue with our questions, I want to mention right now that I just dropped the link for Sifting the World in the chat. If anybody wants to check out more of the ideas from Chris and more of the details of merger and acquisition and all the arbitrage plays that he's doing, get his price rating - price stock alerts, and when he sells and when he's opening new positions, go ahead and check out that link right now. If you're watching the replay, should be right underneath this video.

Now to get back real quick though Chris, I wanted to ask, because there's a lot of these alternative coins as well. Are you a fan of alternative coins, or do you like to stick with Bitcoin only and stay in that realm?

CD: I don't own any. I might have gotten compensated some trivial amount through the years and something rather than just sold it. So I need to hesitate. I don't think it's literally the case that I've never owned any, but I've owned either a trivial amount or none of the others. If I'm -- the kind of network effect of the store value, Bitcoin makes a lot of sense to me. I'm not against two or three of the others, but it's never been something I've deeply focused on, or felt the need to -- I kind of came of age thinking about crypto very shortly after Bitcoin stuck with it, and just I never transitioned towards others in a way that I've kind of deferential to people who have found use cases and interesting improvements here or there, without participating myself.

DS: Got you. Thank you. And then in regards to GBTC, I just jumped back here a second. So from what I understand, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust being the original pre-ETF of how people wanted to get exposure to Bitcoin. Now with all of this competition, they still have the highest expense ratio. Is there an arbitrage play there potentially, or is it kind of why would people want to touch and hold this when there's cheaper options?

CD: Yeah. I'm not sure that it's like an exploitable arbitrage. I would just think it's like, going to be competed away and that these expense ratios are going be like we've seen in SPDR like competitors with the -- it'll be very similar to the competition between Fidelity and Vanguard. It'll be -- it should converge on zero over time.

DS: Great. Because I was just looking at it too. It was like $28 billion of assets under management, and here I just pulled up a screener of a few of the other Bitcoin ETFs and I mean, you see the variance. Right? So 700 million…

CD: Yeah.

DS: …97 million. Like there is opportunity for that money to come out. It's kind of interesting to me that it hasn't happened yet. But is there a deeper reason?

CD: Yeah. It's, you know, I'm always deferential to tax reasons for inactivity. But yeah, there's no important difference at this point. I think of all the things you can't control, taxes and costs are two of the things you can’t control. Sometimes they're at cross purposes, right, though, because somebody might be more passive even if you're convincing that something else is closer to optimal. But if you have -- but also not paying tens or hundreds millions of dollars of taxes is good too.

DS: Amazing. So I have a question that came here about the -- going back to the smaller banks, credit unions, that kind of scenario going on within mergers and acquisitions. Are you anticipating with the removal of the discount window, as I mentioned earlier here in March, are we going see a flurry of those mergers and acquisitions come through the credit union space? And if so is there a way that investors on the public markets might be able to find those opportunities? What are your thoughts?

CD: We have far too many banks in the U.S. I fear I'm kind of like the boy who cried wolf on M&A and small banks boom. I thought that we would have had a lot more than we've had so far. Culturally there is an entrenchment and smallness is a corporate defense, by which I mean, being a bank president might be the best job in some small town. And you stuff the Board with all of your golfing buddies on the Rotary Club. And me saying that you should shut it down or should sell, is not that convincing. It's probably one of the worst agency problems in the country, in any part of corporate America.

And when I say smallness is a corporate defense, if something was $100 billion, there's lot of money to be made for shareholders that can unlock value. Even if you could unlock a huge amount of value in percentage terms, $100 million can be a lot easier to defend than a $100 billion because for regulatory reasons, I can frequently not own more than 9.9%. So now all of a sudden I'm talking about less than $10 million and now I have to hire lawyers. I have to have proxy solicitors. I have to have PR people. I try but fail to convince them to massively scale down cost. They kind of want to get a $1 million to get out of bed. And so you're talking about a lot of the upside gets kind of frittered away in a process to advocate for change at very small banks.

So it's harder than I would like, maybe harder than I expected, and has been slower than it should be. But there should be a ton of deals. The extreme pricing sensitivity of the credit union should keep this going. So even if I have been not right yet, I think I still will say with some confidence that we're going have a lot of bank deals this year. We're going have a lot of credit union deals, and they're going be huge premiums.

DS: Amazing. Also going back to the biotech sector, I wanted to see if you had anything else in that sector that you wanted to talk about with individual names because I know you've been following that a lot lately?

CD: Yeah. I think we're going have more deal targets. I think that looking at the failed ones that have a big kind of financial interest, I think is where I'm going be spending a lot of the next few months. I've, apologies, have a number that I can't talk about right now, and so we'll kind of be able to circle back on that, but kind of stay tuned, for specific names. I think by the time we next speak we'll have a couple more new deals that we'll be able to talk about.

DS: We'll definitely cover that in the next webinar. I'm making a note of it now. Real quick. I know you've been watching the Albertsons and Kroger, JetBlue and Spirit, what’s going on within those. I mean, obviously, we know JetBlue and Spirit's gone, but Albertsons and Kroger, I see you follow here on the spread within your service as well. Are you expecting this one to go through?

CD: No. I think that the aggressiveness and success of Spirit on the DOJ side, is really going to have them double down their efforts on deals like this. I think there's essentially no chance of an amicable settlement. I think the government wants to bring these cases. There's a certain amount of competition between the FTC and DOJ to be more progressive. And it's a good deal. It should be approved. I think it won't be. I think it will -- I think the government's case will be strong enough to kill it. And I think they really want to bring some kind of progressive cause, progress with each of these cases. And in this one, it's really trying to define kind of labor markets as a big use. So even if all the customers will be fine if this deal gets done, and of course they will be. I mean these profit margins in gross is really low. I mean these are not monopolies.

As a shareholder, you want your companies to get a D in antitrust. You don't want to get an A+ in antitrust for being -- having no pricing power whatsoever. You don't want an F, because you don't want to get the government scrutiny. You want to narrowly avoid an F. And I can say that in this case, they are far better than narrowly avoiding the charge of having pricing power. They don't. They'd love to. And these guys are a gold star non-pricing power companies. It should have been approved. It could have been fixed.

I will admit one part of my view that the government's going win this that I do think, a point they do have is that the fixes that have been cobbled together in this industry historically have been almost instant disasters. So kind of these are lawyer built, not market built, buyers of divestiture packages. The government has a point there. Those have not done well. Maybe they're not needed. Maybe they're needed. But the reticence to fix deals that way I think has some validity to it.

DS: Chris, Alex here in the chat asked, can you comment on the latest bid to acquire Macy's and the chances of that going through?

CD: That's – hey, tens of thousands of securities and 99% of them I can talk about, but that's not one I can say anything about.

DS: I had to ask. Yeah. And then I'll finish up with this last one. This one’s a personal question from me. Walmart with the acquisition of VIZIO, the TV maker, anything there to actually worry about? Are we going see more conglomerates trying to buy individual brands during this time?

CD: Yeah. That's an interesting deal. I didn't see that one coming. I think Walmart's going be kind of a beneficiary of the government preventing Albertsons and Kroger’s merging. The government kind of -- the government does two things that I think are really outside of traditional antitrust in their deal enforcement right now. One is, this primacy, especially on kind of consumer facing and low end consumer facing customers, without netting the consequences. So saying on a gross basis are -- in a multi-trillion dollar economy billions of dollars is moving around, is there anybody harmed? Well of course. There's going be somebody harmed by anything anybody does on a gross basis, but any grown up has to judge net anything big companies do. And this is just if anybody's harmed, then we have to stop this deal. And there's something sacred about this peculiar business model.

So there's something special about Albertsons and Kroger’s that excludes thinking about Walmart. And so if you combine these two together, I mean, I think both are absurd. Both are not in the law. But they're especially absurd together because it says, I'm mad about this deal and I can't afford it. But darn it. I won't go across the street to Walmart. It’s almost - it just doesn't exist. Or I insist on -- I can't afford it and I get to be the boss, and we have to exclude everybody else's consideration. But I, as the person who can't pay my own way here, am hurt and exclude from the market definition this other thing I could do. Well, you know what? If you can't afford something, maybe you shouldn't be the one who gets to decide you don't also consider Walmart. So they're very kind of strange and duplicitous about how they think about this kind of thing.

I have no position in there. There's not much of a spread in VIZIO. So I confess I would have paid more attention to it if there's more money to be made, $11.50 deal, $0.50 spread. Works out, like, 14% IRR. If the deal closes in the middle of the year, 0.000 reason why it should be blocked or even delayed, probably won't be. You could imagine, Liz Warren kind of riling up regulators into thinking there's some kind of conspiracy theory on information that Walmart's going be watching you through your TV or something. But they won't. And you just have to use your imagination to think about how a regulator would think this would be an antitrust issue.

DS: Yeah. I think for me, personally, I was thinking about it how this is more of the traditional model sense that Procter and Gamble and all these other companies have done in the past, buying the private label where instead of the Amazon and seeing what's going on over there, where they started their own private brand to compete against the products they saw that were selling, it caused, of course, all these issues. So Walmart being Walmart, I had to ask you for your expertise on.

CD: But, I mean, Amazon's doing very well with private label. Costco has done extremely well with private label. Walmart hasn't done this kind of thing before, so it'll be interesting to see how it works.

DS: Yes. Indeed. Well, Chris, thank you so much for your time today. It's obviously been a great hour talking to you. Thank you for all the information you've given us. Really appreciate your insights. Everybody watching, Sifting the World, Chris DeMuth Jr. Again, I dropped the link there in the chat. Go check it out as well as anybody watching the replay, just click the link below the video, and you get to go read all of Chris's great insights. And as well, if you join the full service, you get the chat option as well, and you can ask him questions. But, Chris, anything else you wanted to say today before we jump off?

CD: As Charlie Munger used to say, I have nothing to add.

DS: I have nothing to add. Love it. Alright, everyone. Thank you so much for joining us for this webinar. I'm Daniel Snyder, and we'll see you in the next webinar. Have a great rest of the week.

CD: Thanks, Daniel.

Explore Sifting The World now!