Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNKF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.02K Followers

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCPK:BVNKF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rolf Sorensen - Vice President of Investor Relations

Paul Chaplin - President & Chief Executive Officer

Henrik Juuel - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Bowers - Danske Bank

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Bavarian Nordic 2023 Annual Report Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Rolf Sorensen. Please go ahead.

Rolf Sorensen

Yes. Thank you operator and welcome to Bavarian Nordic's full year presentation, which was an extraordinary strong results. My name is Rolf Sorensen, VP Investor Relations. And to go through the results, I have President and CEO, Paul Chaplin; and Executive

Vice President and CFO, Henrik Juuel.

Before we start the presentation, I just want to quickly run through the forward-looking statements. This presentation includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that are outside our control that could cause actual results to differ from the results discussed. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our short-term objectives and opportunities, financial expectations for the full year as well as statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made except as required by law.

So with this, I will hand over the first part of the presentation to you Paul.

Paul Chaplin

Yes. Thank you, Rolf, and welcome everyone to the call today. Just turn to Slide 5. As Rolf said in the introduction, we've announced

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BVNKF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BVNKF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.