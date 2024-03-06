Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

QuantumScape: Sit Back To See The Company's Progress

First Principles Partners profile picture
First Principles Partners
20 Followers

Summary

  • QuantumScape is developing a new type of battery that can store more energy and overcome the limitations of lithium batteries.
  • The company's technological progress is promising, but caution is needed as there are uncertainties regarding real-life testing, production timeline, and target format.
  • QuantumScape's valuation is relatively high compared to its revenue-generating peers, making it less attractive for investment at this stage.

Battery charge indicator wood model. Phone charge level. Discharged and fully charged battery. Battery charge from high to low.

sommart

A summary of our thesis

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is a company developing a new kind of battery that can store more energy and eliminate the drawbacks of lithium batteries. The needs and long-term prospects of this niche are bright, but

This article was written by

First Principles Partners profile picture
First Principles Partners
20 Followers
First Principles Partners is an equity research firm specializing in technology, innovation, and sustainability investment. Our unique approach, "First Principles," involves breaking down complex problems to their most basic elements in terms of financial and technology, enabling us to uncover overlooked investment opportunities.With a strong background in investment, private equity and venture capital, we have a proven track record of delivering strong returns for our clients. Articles on Seeking Alpha focus on emerging technologies, sustainable investing, and the intersection of innovation and finance.We are passionate about sharing our insights with a wider audience and learning from fellow investors. Together, we can drive positive change and contribute to a more sustainable and innovative world.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Seeburto
Today, 12:33 PM
Comments (5.17K)
You realize of course that to Hold, you first have to buy. It is at or near a bottom. If you think they will be successful in producing at required scale, which it looks more and more like they will with each update, it would be prudent to take at least a minor position here. Once they announce success and a specific OEM arrangement. It will almost certainly be much higher in short order.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About QS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.