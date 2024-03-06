Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EV Company News For The Month Of February 2024

Summary

  • Global electric car sales Jan. 2024 up 63%YoY to 16% share. China sales up 95% to 32% share. Europe up 26% to 20% share. USA up 19% to 9.8% share.
  • EV market news - Adamas Intelligence: What electric car slowdown? Global EV industry is breaking records. January 2024 breaks global EV sales record: Take that, haters.
  • Goldman Sachs insists our future transportation is all electric. More affordable electric cars are starting to arrive in more places around the world.
  • EV company news - BYD Co targets 4m EV sales in 2024. Tesla Giga Mexico construction to begin next week: Governor. Changan jumps to the number 6th ranking for global electric car sales.
  • XPeng and the Volkswagen Group announce entry into Master Agreement. Apple to wind down electric car effort after decadelong odyssey.
Electric car charging with wind turbines and solar panel

Jasmin Merdan/Moment via Getty Images

Welcome to the February 2024 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news.

Plugin electric car sales as of end January 2024

Global plugin electric car sales were over 1 million in January 2024,

Trend Investing articles:

Comments (8)

k
katmandu100
Yesterday, 1:19 PM
Comments (10.38K)
Excellent info, thanks.
M
Moxx
Yesterday, 8:32 AM
Comments (697)
EV's seem to be for urban city dwellers.
Not many EV vehicles in rural country areas.
When EV manufactures figure out how to develop batteries that work in cold temperatures and how to charge batteries without fossil fuel power generation EV's will not escape the truth that 80k miles are needed for a EV to become carbon neutral.
Beyond that, EV's are a disaster for ecological reasons.
Markjwyatt profile picture
Markjwyatt
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (193)
I think the “large automotive company” taking to Fisker has already been identified as Nissan
Q
QElonKingTwit
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.91K)
'EV market news - Adamas Intelligence: What electric car slowdown? Global EV industry is breaking records. January 2024 breaks global EV sales record: Take that, haters.'

Uh-huh....

News out of China regarding Feb sales not that great.

www.marketwatch.com/...

BYD Co. BYDDY, +1.28% 002594, +0.43% said it sold 122,311 “new energy” vehicles in February, down 36.8% from the 193,655 vehicles sold a year ago and down 60.7% from the 311,493 vehicles sold in January.

This isn't just because of CNY being in Feb this year.

Tesla is down YOY as well...

Monday morning, several news outlets reported that Tesla sold about 60,400 cars from its plant in Shanghai in February. The reports cite China Passenger Car Association data that are released early each month.

That’s down about 19% from the same time a year ago. In 2024, however, the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday fell in February; last year it fell in January. Over January and February, Tesla sold 132,000 cars from its plant in Shanghai, down about 6% from 2023.

From Reuters on Jan 30th, 2024 regarding Germany....

'German electric car sales fell by 16% in 2023, according to VDA data, and are forecast to drop another 9% in 2024. While plug-in hybrid sales are expected to grow to 185,000 from 176,000, battery-electric vehicles sales will drop to 451,000 from 524,000, the association forecast.'
M
Moxx
Yesterday, 8:33 AM
Comments (697)
@QElonKingTwit The truth hurts for EV promoters.
Auto dealers are not reordering.
T
Titiss
Yesterday, 4:25 PM
Comments (1.11K)
@QElonKingTwit All indications are that 2024 will likely see a drop in yoy EV sales, especially looking at the first two months. Will 2025 go back to 2021 numbers? This trend is going in reverse.
