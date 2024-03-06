EV Company News For The Month Of February 2024

Jasmin Merdan/Moment via Getty Images

Welcome to the February 2024 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news.

Plugin electric car sales as of end January 2024

Global plugin electric car sales were over 1 million in January 2024, up 63% on January 2023 sales. Global plugin electric car market share in January was 16%, and 16% YTD. (Note: Jan. 2023 did have the Chinese New Year holiday which fell in Feb. in 2024, thereby boosting Jan. 2024 YoY sales growth. It also means to expect a poor result in Feb. 2024. Example here.)

China plugin electric car sales were 668,000 in January 2024, up 95% on January 2023 sales. Plugin electric car market share in China for January was 32%, and 32% YTD.

Europe plugin electric car sales were 199,000 in January 2024, up 26% YoY (sold 158,000 in January 2023), reaching 20% market share and 20% YTD. Norway reached 93.9% share, Sweden 52.5%, Netherlands 35%, Germany 17%, France 25%, and UK 23% in January 2024.

Note: Australia reached 5% market share in Jan. 2024 (a shipment of Tesla's was turned back to China due to a stink bug infestation).

USA plugin electric car sales were 105,258 (as reported by Argonne National Laboratory) in January 2024, up 18.9% on January 2023 sales. Plugin electric car market share in USA for January was 9.78%.

Note: Globally 100% battery electric cars represented 61% market share YTD of all plugin electric cars sold. The above sales include light commercial vehicles.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes and the team at CleanTechnica Sales for their work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above and charts below. Also the team at EV-Volumes for their great work.

Top selling global plugin sales by auto group for Jan. 2024 (source)

Global EV sales forecasts in the years ahead

Global electric car sales reached 13.7m in 2023 and 16% market share (source)

Bloomberg forecasts 16.7m plugin electric car sales in 2024 (~20% market share (as of Jan. 2024) (source)

Seeking Alpha's Trend Investing global electric plugin car sales forecast (as of Jan. 2024)

Sales (million) Market share 2024 17.4 20.5% 2025 21.7 26% 2030 48 56% 2035 73 85% Click to enlarge

Trend Investing comment

We are still only at the extremely early stage of the EV boom - We have still only electrified about 3% of the global fleet of 1.475 billion with a staggering ~97% still to go.

Trend Investing's global plugin electric car sales forecast to 2040 (green bars)

Electric vehicles’ share of global car sales forecast (as of Sept. 2023) (source)

EV market news

On February 10, Mercedes-Benz announced:

High-Powered EV charging network, IONNA, begins operations in North America. Announced in July 2023, IONNA, the joint venture to build a high-powered EV charging network across North America, has received approval from regulatory authorities, and is now officially commencing operations. IONNA is a joint venture of seven of the world's foremost automakers: BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis. With Seth Cutler, newly appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, IONNA targets to become one of the most accessible and reliable high-powered charging networks in North America with plans to deploy at least 30,000 chargers.

On February 12, Reuters reported:

France halts subsidized EV lease programme after strong demand. The French government said on Monday it was halting for the rest of this year a programme to subsidise low earners leasing an electric car, after demand far exceeded initial plans. Under the programme, people on less than 15,400 euros ($16,600) of annual income have since the start of 2024 been able to lease an electric vehicle for 100-150 euros per month.

On February 15, Car News China reported (emphasis in original):

BYD licenses production of LFP Blade batteries to GM, Ford supplier. BorgWarner Inc. has announced a strategic agreement with FinDreams Battery, a subsidiary of BYD Company Limited, to manufacture lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs for commercial vehicles. As part of the deal, BYD will supply blade cells to BorgWarner, which will use them to manufacture batteries in Europe and the Americas. The duration of the agreement is eight years.

On February 15, Adamas Intelligence wrote: "What electric car slowdown? Global EV industry is breaking records."

On February 15, CleanTechnica reported: "World EV sales records, EV sales growth, hydrogen collapse — Top Cleantech Stories."

On February 15, CleanTechnica reported:

January 2024 breaks global EV sales record: Take that, haters...This year’s January EV sales blew past that mark by 69% for a total of more than 1 million. “In the EU & EFTA & UK, EV sales have grown by 29% y-o-y, 41% in the USA & Canada, and almost doubled in China,” Rho Motion added, with EFTA referring to the European Free Trade Association...

On February 23, CleanTechnica reported:

Goldman Sachs insists our future transportation is all electric...In fact, they say electric vehicles (EVs) could make up as much as nearly half of global car sales by 2035. The Goldman analysts also predict that more advanced autonomous or partially autonomous vehicles will make up the same share of sales just 5 years later.

On February 28, Bloomberg reported:

Apple to wind down electric car effort after decadelong odyssey...Apple had imagined the car being priced at around $100,000. But executives were concerned about the vehicle being able to provide the profit margins that Apple typically enjoys on its products. The company’s board was also concerned about continuing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars a year on a project that may never see the light of day...

On February 28, Bloomberg reported:

Electric scooters are choking oil’s boom. The three-wheel auto-rickshaw sector is electrifying rapidly due to lower fueling costs. Motorbikes are next...E-rickshaws took a 54% share of India’s three-wheeler market last year...the hard financial logic that’s caused e-rickshaws to take over is starting to play out on two wheels, too...Only about 5% of two-wheelers sold last year were battery-powered. McKinsey & Co. forecasts that figure will hit 60% to 70% by 2030...Hero’s main domestic two-wheeler rival TVS Motor Co. plans to offer models this year in every segment of the market, from premium to basic, and will expand its dealership network from 400 cities to 800 over the three months through March...

On February 28, Reuters reported:

Electrified vehicles are becoming more popular in US, survey says...The company said electrified vehicles are becoming more popular after accounting for 16.3% of all light-duty vehicle sales in the United States last year. The report added that plug-in hybrids (PHEV), which bridge the gap between a regular hybrid and an EV, are gaining popularity, as sales for PHEVs grew 60% last year.

On March 1, Seeking Alpha reported:

Cyber threat: Biden orders investigation into security risks from Chinese cars. Chinese vehicles pose risks to U.S. national security, President Joe Biden warned, saying he directed Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to start an investigation into connected vehicles with technology from countries of concern. This may lead to curbs on the use of certain vehicle parts in the U.S.

On March 3, CleanTechnica reported:

More affordable electric cars are starting to arrive in more places around the world...with several OEMs now ramping up deliveries of sub-$25,000 BEVs...the Dolphin Mini has recently been launched in several markets at upfront purchase prices well below $25,000.

EV company news

BYD Company [SHE: 002594][HK:1211] (BYDDF, BYDDY)

BYD is currently ranked the number 1 globally with 19.8% market share YTD (as of end Jan. 2024). BYD is ranked number 1 in China with 31% market share in Jan. 2024.

On February 8, Seeking Alpha reported:

BorgWarner inks global deal with BYD Company subsidiary for LFP battery packs. Under the agreement, BorgWarner will be the only non-OEM localized manufacturer, unaffiliated with FinDreams Battery, with rights to localize LFP battery packs for commercial vehicles utilizing FinDreams Battery blade cells in Europe, the Americas, and select regions of Asia Pacific...The BorgWarner-FinDreams agreement is set to run for eight years.

On February 13, Seeking Alpha reported:

BYD Company eyes Mexico plant as global expansion plans continue. BYD Company sees Mexico as a key market with vast potential and has launched a feasibility study. Negotiations have begun with government officials and local authorities over the plant. The development is part of a broad global push by the automaker. BYD has opened facilities in Thailand this year and announced plans in December to build a production base in Hungary within three years. BYD also plans to build a plant in Brazil...

On February 13, Electrek reported:

BYD is launching its cheapest EV in South America, starting at $20,000... The BYD Seagull will go by the Dolphin Mini overseas and will start at $20,100 (99,800 BRL)...

On February 14, Business Korea reported: "China’s BYD to make foray into Korea in first half of 2024."

On February 15, CNEVPOST reported: "BYD launches refreshed Dolphin, reducing starting price by 15%."

On February 19, Electrek reported:

BYD is buying back stock to fuel its dominant global expansion with new EVs. The world’s EV leader, announced a stock buyback plan as it continues expanding into new markets. BYD is pushing into different segments with new luxury EVs and mid-size electric SUVs.

On February 22, The Driven reported:

“Corolla killer:” BYD launches $US15,000 EV in direct attack on legacy makers. At $US15,000, BYD’s new Qin EV is already being touted as a “Corolla killer”, as the world’s second largest EV maker continues to disrupt the global auto market.

On February 25, CNEVPOST reported: "BYD chairman doubles proposed share buyback amount to boost investor confidence."

On February 25, CNEVPOST reported: "BYD Yangwang launches U9 electric supercar with starting price of $233,500."

On February 25, CNEVPOST reported:

BYD's battery unit FinDreams to develop batteries for 2-wheelers...The company will collaborate with various parties to develop safe batteries that can be placed indoors in buildings, FinDreams said...Several Chinese cities have banned residents from keeping e-bikes indoors due to concerns about the risk of fire.

On February 26, CNEVPOST reported: "BYD's initial plan for its 2024 sales target is 4 million units, report says."

On February 29, CNEVPOST reported:

BYD looking for Mexican plant site. BYD's plan is to build the facility for the Mexican market, not the export market, a company executive said.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently ranked the number 2 globally with 10.7% global market YTD. Tesla is number 5 in China with 6% market share in January 2024. Tesla is ranked 6th in Europe with 9.1% market share in January 2024. Tesla is the number 1 electric car seller in the US by far with 56% market share in Q4, 2023.

On February 12, Electrek reported:

Tesla plans new world’s largest Supercharger, a glimpse at the future of charging...The new station is planned for Kern County, California, near the 5 freeway where it meets the 46 highway. According to the construction permit application (via MarcoRP), there will be over 160 Supercharger stalls at the new station – making it the largest Supercharger in the world...

On February 14, Teslarati reported: "Tesla and Elon Musk to appeal $56B pay package decision."

On February 25, Teslarati reported:

Tesla Giga Mexico construction to begin next week: Governor... In a statement on Friday, Nuevo León Governor Samuel García Sepúlveda said that Giga Mexico construction will now begin on March 3, according to a report from the Mexican publication Milenio.

On February 29, Teslarati reported: "Tesla Supercharger Network opening one new stall every hour."

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175), Volvo Cars, Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI), Proton, Lotus, Zeekr, Lynk. (Note: Volvo Group is a separate company that makes e-trucks & e-buses)

Geely-Volvo is currently ranked number 3 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 9.7% global market share YTD. Geely-Volvo is the number 2nd ranked in China with 9.6% market share in Jan. 2024. Geely-Volvo is 4th ranked in Europe with 9.6% market share in Jan. 2024.

On February 1, Volvo Cars announced: "Volvo Cars 2023...fully electric car sales share at 16 per cent (11 per cent in 2022)..."

On February 5, Volvo Cars announced:

Volvo Cars reports 10 per cent sales growth in January...Sales of Volvo Cars’ Recharge models with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain reached 19,171 cars for the month of January. Recharge cars accounted for 36 per cent of all cars sold globally, while the share of fully electric cars was 17 per cent.

On February 20, Volvo Cars announced:

Volvo Cars introduces upgrades to fully electric and hybrid cars and streamlines model names to aid customer transparency. Volvo Cars is streamlining and standardising its model names for fully electric cars, in line with our ongoing transformation towards becoming a fully electric car maker by 2030. The fully electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge models are renamed to EX40 and EC40 respectively, now seamlessly fitting in with our other fully electric models: the EX30, EX90 and EM90. The XC40 name remains for internal combustion-powered variants of the model...

On February 23, Volvo Cars announced: "Volvo Cars to propose a distribution of 62.7 percent of its Polestar shareholding to its shareholders..."

On February 24, Bloomberg reported: "Lotus plays up LVMH links as electric-vehicle maker goes public."

On February 24, Reuters reported:

EV maker Lotus Tech closes up modestly in Nasdaq debut after SPAC merger. Shares of Lotus Technology (LOT.O) closed up 2% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, recouping earlier losses, after the luxury electric car maker completed its merger with a blank-check acquisition company backed by private equity firm L Catterton. The American Depositary Shares, which began trading with the new ticker "LOT", ended at $13.80 after falling as low as $10.12. About 190,000 shares traded...

On February 27, CNEVPOST reported: "Zeekr launches refreshed Zeekr 001 with upgraded specs and reduced prices..."

On February 28, South China Morning Post reported: "Geely’s Zeekr 001 takes on Tesla’s Model 3 with 10% price cut as discounts deepen in China’s EV market." Highlights include:

"The new versions of the 001, equipped with upgraded electric motor, battery and autonomous driving system, are priced 10 per cent lower than the previous make.

Zeekr’s sales rose 65 per cent year on year to 118,685 units in 2023."

Volkswagen Group [Xetra:VOW](OTCPK:VWAGY, OTCPK:VLKAF)/ Audi / Lamborghini/ Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)/ Skoda/ Bentley

'Volkswagen Group' is currently ranked the number 4 top-selling global electric car manufacturer with 6.2% market share YTD, and 1st in Europe with 20.5% market share in Jan. 2024.

On February 8, Market Screener reported:

Volkswagen sticking with North American EV plans - executive... Volkswagen is sticking with plans to launch 25 electric vehicle models in North America across its group brands by 2030, but is ready to adjust as the market shifts.. Volkswagen plans to add more EV models in the United States. The ID.Buzz electric minibus and the ID.7 sedan are scheduled to launch in the U.S. market later this year, but will not deliver high sales volumes, Di Si said. SUVs are the highest volume segment in the U.S. market, and Volkswagen is developing midsize and larger electric SUVs to push sales toward a goal of capturing 10% of the U.S. market across all the group's brands by 2030...

On February 22, Go Auto reported: "Slave labour claims halt US Volkswagen Group imports..."

On February 22, Skoda announced: "Škoda’s Enyaq family surpasses 200,000 production milestone..."

On February 27, Skoda announced:

All-new Škoda compact SUV for the Indian market announced...Škoda’s annual brand sales target of 100,000 cars in India by 2026 to be supported by the new compact SUV.

On February 28, GlobeNewswire reported: "XPENG and the Volkswagen Group announce entry into Master Agreement on Strategic Technical Collaboration and Joint Sourcing Program." Highlights include:

"XPENG and the Volkswagen Group entered into Master Agreement on Platform and Software strategic technical collaboration.

XPENG and the Volkswagen Group entered into Joint Sourcing Program to jointly reduce the cost of the Platform.

The joint development of B-class BEVs under Volkswagen brand has achieved a major project development milestone."

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited [SAIC] [CH:600104] (SAIC includes Roewe, MG, Baojun, Maxus), Wuling Automobile JV (SAIC 51%, GM 44%, Guangxi 5.9%)

SGMW (SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile) is number 5 globally with 6.1% market share YTD. SAIC/GM/Wulin JV [SGMW] plus SAIC is 4th in China with 6.2% share in Jan. 2024.

On February 1, GM Authority reported:

GM’s all-new Wuling Yangguang EV Van debuts in China...The all-new Wuling Yangguang EV made its official debut in China and will be launched during the spring months in the Asian country, as confirmed by SGMW itself...

On February 8, SAIC Motor announced:

SAIC witnesses soaring growth in sales...Retail sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) exceeded 90,000 units, doubling the number from the previous year... (in January 2024)

On February 19, Wuling announced:

Wuling’s community positively welcomes Cloud EV to make its first appearance at IIMS 2024...Wuling Motors (Wuling) invited five of its official communities to see firsthand the exterior and interior appearance of Wuling's latest electric car, Cloud EV, at IIMS 2024 on Saturday (17/2) and today. At this annual automotive exhibition, Wuling together with Wuling Club Indonesia (WLCI), Cortezian Indonesia (CI), Wuling Almaz Indonesia (WALI), Wuling Electric Vehicle Indonesia (WEVI), and Alvez ID see Cloud EV directly at IIMS 2024 at booth D8, Hall D, JIEXPO Kemayoran.

Wuling's Cloud EV (source)

On February 20, GM Authority reported:

GM’s Wuling Yangguang EV reservation period begins in China... Yangguang EV Practical 230 km: 73,800 yuan (about $10,250 USD at the current exchange rate). Yangguang EV Practical 300 km: 83,800 yuan ($11,650 USD). Yangguang EV Comfort 300 km: 85,800 yuan ($11,920 USD)...

On February 26, AutoCar reported:

MG plans to launch £20k electric city car in 2025. Chinese firm targets Dacia Spring EV with new MG 2 supermini, already well into development. MG plans to launch a £20,000 electric city car in the UK by the end of next year, Autocar can reveal.

On February 29, Car News China reported:

IM L6 to launch in May, solid state battery gives 1000 km range...It’s now believed that the fourth model from SAIC brand IM Motors will officially launch in May. Sales in South America and Europe will likely being in 2025... At launch the car will come with a choice 90 or 100 kWh ternary lithium (NCM) battery packs from CATL...IM however spoke at Geneva about a version gaining a solid state battery. This they claim will provide over 800 km (WLTP) range or 1000 km CLTC.

Chongqing Changan Automobile [SHE:000625] ("Changan")

Changan is currently ranked the number 6 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales with 4.7% global market share YTD.

On February 28, Reuters reported:

China's Changan in talks to take over struggling EV maker Human Horizons, report says...The company founded in 2017 told its employees on Feb. 18 that it would suspend operation for six months, financial media outlet Caixin has reported, after Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia retracted a plan to invest $5.6 billion in Human Horizons.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) (merger Fiat Chrysler Group (FCA) and the Peugeot Group (PSA)) Ferrari (Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, and RAM are all owned by FCA)

Stellantis Group is currently ranked the number 7 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales with 3.7% global market share YTD. Stellantis is ranked 2nd in Europe with 12.0% market share in Jan. 2024.

On February 9, Bloomberg reported:

Mercedes, Stellantis battery JV nears €4.4 billion debt deal. ACC said in talks with several banks over debt package. Company plans to use the money to fund expansion in Europe.

On February 12, Stellantis N.V. announced: "Stellantis increasing production of electric drive modules to support growth in electrification portfolio." Highlights include:

"Stellantis is growing its electrified propulsion manufacturing footprint with EDM production in Tremery-Metz, France, Kokomo, Indiana, USA and Szentgotthard, Hungary; along with electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCTs) at Mirafiori complex, Italy.

Addition of Szentgotthard plant in Hungary with a €103 million investment supports the ongoing transformation of the Company’s manufacturing sites to achieve core electrification objectives of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan."

On February 13, CNBC reported:

Chrysler reveals new Halcyon concept car as direction for future EVs...The concept car is a sleek, future-looking sports car that’s designed to incorporate emerging technologies such as autonomous driving and new EV battery materials and charging capabilities.

Chrysler Halcyon concept electric car (source)

On February 15, Stellantis N.V. announced: "Stellantis delivers record net revenues, net profit, industrial free cash flows for full year 2023." Highlights include:

"...LEV sales up 27% in 2023, with PHEVs at #1 in U.S. and #2 for LEVs in U.S. (3) ; 21% increase in global BEV sales in 2023.

; 21% increase in global BEV sales in 2023. Returned €6.6 billion in cash to shareholders in 2023 through dividends and share buybacks, an increase of 53% compared to €4.3 billion in 2022.

Dividend proposed of €1.55 per common share, increase of approximately 16% compared to prior year, pending shareholder approval.

Announcing 2024 open market share buyback program of €3.0 billion."

On February 26, Stellantis N.V. announced:

Ayvens reaches frame agreement with Stellantis to buy up to 500,000 vehicles, making sustainable mobility an easy choice for all...

On February 28, Stellantis N.V. announced: "Stellantis announces launch of first tranche of its 2024 Share Buyback Program..."

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mini, Rolls-Royce

BMW Group is currently ranked the number ~8 global electric car manufacturer with 3.4% global market share YTD. BMW Group is ranked 3rd in Europe with 11% market share in Jan. 2024.

On February 22, BMW Blog reported: "BMW issues a recall for 79,670 vehicles."

On February 28, Bangkok Post reported:

BMW to create local EV battery plan. BMW Group Thailand is planning to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Thailand this year to support its sales of battery EVs and plug-in hybrid EVs, competing with Chinese EV supply chains.

Li-Auto (LI, LAAOF) [HK:2015]

Li-Auto is currently ranked number ~9 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 2.9% market share YTD.

On February 1, Li-Auto announced:

Li Auto Inc. January 2024 delivery update. Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 31,165 vehicles in January 2024, up 105.8% year over year...

On February 26, Li-Auto announced:

Li Auto Inc. announces unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Quarterly total revenues reached RMB41.73 billion (US$5.88 billion). Quarterly deliveries reached 131,805 vehicles. Full year total revenues reached RMB123.85 billion (US$17.44 billion). Full year deliveries were 376,030 vehicles.

On February 26, Car News China reported: "Li Mega’s CATL Qilin 102 kWh battery charges 10-80% in 10 minutes 36 secs."

On February 27, Bloomberg reported:

Li Auto jumps 25% as earnings withstand China EV price war...The automaker reported net income of 11.8 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) last year, making it the first of the three major Chinese EV startups — ahead of Xpeng Inc. and Nio Inc. — to post an annual profit after vehicle shipments more than doubled...Fourth-quarter vehicle gross profit margin of 22.7% was up from the prior period and above the consensus estimate of 20% to 21%, according to Citigroup.

Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF), Kia

Hyundai-Kia Group is currently ranked number ~10 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 2.8% market share YTD.

On February 1, Kia announced: "Kia America begins 2024 with strong January sales...Kia EV sales increased 57-percent year-over-year..."

On February 9, Electrek reported:

Hyundai says its first EV plant will open this year to gain the $7,500 tax credit...as soon as this October...Hyundai began construction on its massive $7.6 billion EV megaplant in Georgia in October 2022...Hyundai and Kia accounted for around 8% of passenger EVs sold (117,000 units sold) in the US last year, according to BloombergNEF data.

On February 12, Carsguide reported: "Kia Stinger sports sedan to be reborn as 2026 Kia GT1 electric car with 450kW of EV power: report."

Mercedes-Benz Group [GER:MBG] (OTCPK:MBGAF) (OTCPK:MBGYY) (Smart - 50% JV between Mercedes-Benz Group & Geely) (NB: Daimler was renamed to Mercedes-Benz Group)

Mercedes-Benz Group is ranked 5th in Europe with 9.5% market share in Jan. 2024.

On February 23, Whichcar reported: "Mercedes backtracks on being EV-only by 2030; combustion engines to continue."

GAC Group (Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd.)

On February 1, Automotive News reported:

GAC’s EV subsidiary breaks ground for Thailand plant. When fully constructed in two phases, the plant will have capacity to produce up to 50,000 EVs a year, GAC said...

Great Wall Motors [SHE:601633] [HK:2333] (OTCPK:GWLLF) (OTCPK:GWLLY) [ORA]

On February 8 Great Wall Motors announced:

GWM achieved sales increase in January...the sales of new energy vehicles (including new energy commercial vehicles) reached 25,030 units, a year-on-year increase of 295.48%. Overseas sales reached 26,374 units, a year-on-year increase of 64.86%. The sales of vehicles with a price of over 200,000 yuan reached 24,497 units, a year-on-year increase of 9.72%...

Ford (NYSE:F)

On February 23, Reuters reported: "Ford halts shipments of new F-150 Lightning EVs...so it could perform quality checks for an issue it did not specify."

On February 26, The Driven reported: "All-electric Ford SuperVan sets fastest EV lap at Bathurst 500..."

NIO Inc. (NIO)

On February 1, NIO Inc. announced: "NIO Inc. provides January 2024 delivery update." Highlights include:

"NIO delivered 10,055 vehicles in January 2024, increasing by 18.2% year-over-year..."

On February 23, CNEVPOST reported:

Nio testing use of humanoid robots on factory production line. Humanoid robot maker UBTech showed its Walker S robot working on an assembly line at a Nio factory in a video.

On February 26, NIO Inc. announced: "NIO entered into Technology License Agreement with Forseven Limited..."

XPeng Inc. (Xiaopeng Motors) (XPEV) [HK:9868]

On February 1, XPeng Inc. announced: "XPENG announces vehicle delivery results for January 2024." Highlights include:

"8,250 vehicles delivered in January 2024, a 58% increase year-over-year.

2,478 units of X9 delivered in the first month of customer deliveries."

On February 18, CNEVPOST reported: "Xpeng has about 30 new and facelifted models planned for next 3 years, CEO says in internal letter."

On February 29, XPeng Inc. announced:

XPENG and the Volkswagen Group announce entry into Master Agreement on Strategic Technical Collaboration and Joint Sourcing Program.

General Motors (GM), Chevrolet

On February 7, The Detroit News reported:

GM, LG Chem establish $19 billion battery supply deal...Through the long-term supply contract, starting in 2026 and running through 2035, LG Chem will supply GM with more than 500,000 tons of cathode materials, which is enough to power 5 million battery electric vehicles with a range of 310 miles (500 kilometers) on a single charge. The materials supplied will come from LG Chem's under-construction plant in Tennessee, which will enable GM to meet EV subsidy criteria set by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

On February 28, Electrek reported:

GM says its new Chevy Bolt EV will save billions with more affordable LFP batteries. The next-gen Chevy Bolt EV is due out next year...

Renault [FR:RNO] (OTC:RNSDF)/ Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/ Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MMTOF)

On February 27, Reuters reported: "Renault leads Europe's EV defence in Geneva as Chinese rivals expand..."

On February 27, Renault announced:

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric. Fun, iconic, innovative and in tune with modern times, the Renault 5 is back, reinvented to bring some sparkle to the world of compact electric vehicles...

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric (source)

On February 28, Renault announced: "Scenic E-Tech Electric voted European Car of the Year 2024..."

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (PSNY)

On February 1, Reuters reported:

Volvo's Polestar troubles signal 'shakeout time' for EV industry. The shakeout in the global electric-vehicle industry is picking up speed. Chinese automaker Geely's (GEELY.UL) move on Thursday to take over funding of struggling EV maker Polestar from Volvo Cars...

On February 29, Reuters reported:

Polestar raises almost $1 bln, sees margins improving in 2024. Polestar said on Wednesday it had raised a $950 million loan from a bank syndicate, helping to fill a gap left when Volvo Cars said it would stop funding the electric carmaker, sending its New York-listed shares 18.5% higher. Polestar also forecast double-digit gross profit margins by the end of 2024, against an expected flat outcome in 2023.

Hozon New Energy Automobile Co. (private) (owns Neta)

On February 27, Technode reported:

CATL-backed EV maker Hozon Auto prepares IPO: report...Chinese electric vehicle maker Hozon Auto has reportedly been preparing for an initial public offering in Hong Kong since late last year. A number of cornerstone investors, who commit in advance to invest a fixed amount of money or purchase a fixed number of shares in an IPO, have subscribed for about RMB 2 billion ($278 million) in total, D1EV reported on Monday. The Shanghai-headquartered automaker has worked with several major investment banks, including Morgan Stanley and China International Capital Corporation (CICC), for a stock market listing that could raise up to $1 billion, according to a Sept. 1 report by Reuters. Hozon, also known as Neta and backed by Chinese batter giant CATL, delivered roughly 127,500 EVs last year, representing a 16% decline compared with 2022...

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

On February 22, Reuters reported:

Rivian, Lucid's 2024 production targets disappoint as EV demand wanes. Electric vehicle startups Rivian and Lucid forecast 2024 production well below analyst estimates on Wednesday as persistently high borrowing costs keep consumers from buying relatively pricier battery-powered cars.

Lucid Group (LCID)

On February 15, Lucid Group announced:

The Lucid Air now starts at $69,900 and comes with new benefits that make it easier than ever to own America’s most awarded new luxury electric vehicle...

On February 21, Lucid Group announced: "Lucid announces fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results." Highlights include:

"Delivered 1,734 vehicles in Q4 and 6,001 vehicles in 2023, up 37% compared to full year 2022.

Produced 2,391 vehicles in Q4 and 8,428 vehicles in 2023, meeting the higher-end of 2023 annual production guidance of 8,000 to 8,500 vehicles.

Q4 revenue of $157.2 million and annual revenue of $595.3 million.

Ended the quarter with approximately $4.78 billion of total liquidity.

Lucid is embarking on the Company’s next transformational phase, with the expansion of its vehicle lineup and total addressable market.

2024 production guidance of approximately 9,000 vehicles."

Beijing Automotive Group Co. (BAIC)(includes Arcfox) [HK:1958) (OTC:BCCMY)

On February 20, Reuters reported: "BAIC's EV brand to launch first Huawei-backed sedan in 2024..."

Fisker Inc. (FSR)

On February 16, Fisker Inc. announced: "Fisker signs new dealer partners in US as strategic business shift continues..."

On February 29, Fisker Inc. announced: "Fisker Inc. announces preliminary Q4 and full year 2023 results*." Highlights include:

"Fisker is in negotiations with a large automaker for a potential transaction which could include an investment in Fisker, joint development of one or more electric vehicle platforms, and North America manufacturing....

Fisker reports preliminary Q4 2023 total revenue of $200.1 million, an increase of $128.3 million from Q3 2023. Both full year 2023 total revenue, which was $272.9 million, and the fourth quarter total revenue exclude $44.6 million of deferred revenue that will be recognized in future periods.

Fisker’s Q4 2023 gross margin was -35%.Fisker’s Q4 2023 earnings per share was a loss of $1.23, reflecting a combination of operating losses and anon-cash fair value adjustment related to its 2025 notes. For the full year 2023, Fisker’s earnings per share was a loss of $2.22.

Fisker Ocean production was 4,789 units in Q4 2023, and vehicles delivered to customers totaled 3,818. For full year 2023, 10,193 Fisker Oceans were produced, and 4,929 vehicles were delivered.

Fisker’s Dealer Partner model, announced in January 2024, has received over 250 expressions of interest from dealers in North America and Europe. 13 dealers have signed dealer agreements.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $395.9 million as of December 31, 2023. The carrying value of completed vehicles in Fisker’s inventory and raw materials was approximately $530 million as of December 31, 2023."

On February 29, Teslarati reported:

Fisker announces 15% staff layoffs, delays 2023 Form 10-K filing to mid-March...warned that its current resources were likely insufficient to cover the coming 12 months.

Toyota (NYSE:TM)/ Lexus

On February 6, Teslarati reported:

Toyota announced today that it will invest $1.3 billion in the development of future electric vehicles at its flagship Kentucky facility. The Japanese automaker said it would bring an all-new, three-row battery electric SUV to the U.S. market thanks to the investment. Toyota has now committed nearly $10 billion in investments to the Kentucky plant, aiming to build high-quality vehicles and offer job stability to its employees at the factory...Toyota has announced roughly $17 billion in investments to advance battery electric vehicle development in the United States.

On February 27, The Driven reported:

Toyota finally launches first electric vehicle in Australia, then says EV transition “too quick”...The Toyota bZ4X will be available in two models, a front-wheel-drive model priced from $66,000, and an all-wheel-drive priced from $74,900...

Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover)

On February 13, Tata Motors announced: "Tata.ev reduces EV prices up to Rs. 1.2 Lakh." Highlights include:

"India’s most feature rich EV, the Nexon.ev gets a price reduction of up to Rs. 1.2 Lakh

India’s fastest selling Tiago.ev gets a price reduction of up to Rs. 70,000, base model starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakh

Inaugural prices of the recently launched Punch.ev remain unchanged as they already factor in reduction in battery price in the foreseeable future."

Xiaomi [HK:1810] (OTCPK:XIACF)

On February 25, CNBC reported: "Xiaomi bets big on its new electric vehicle — targets 20 million premium users." Highlights include:

"Xiaomi is putting a premium price on its first electric car because it already has about 20 million users in that segment, Group President Weibing Lu told CNBC.

The company has generally been known for more affordably priced products. That’s raised doubts about whether it can sell an electric car – promoted as a rival to Porsche – in a market where even established giant BYD is slashing prices.

An important part of Xiaomi’s strategy is its operating system for connecting the car with the smartphones and home appliances the company already sells."

On February 27, CnEVPost reported:

Xiaomi's 1st EV model to start deliveries as soon as Q2, exec indicates. Xiaomi Group president said the formal release of the SU7 will come "very soon," and indicated that domestic deliveries will begin as soon as the second quarter, according to CNBC...

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [TSXV:GPV] (GP)

On February 12, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. announced:

GreenPower announces revenue of $34.2 million tear-to-date for fiscal 2024, a 40% increase from previous year...

On February 13, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. announced:

GreenPower secures $5 million revolving loan with EDC to fund all-electric vehicle production for customer orders...

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

On February 15, Workhorse Group Inc. announced:

Workhorse Group partners with Zeem Solutions to expand service and support options for Workhorse customers...

On February 22, Workhorse Group Inc. announced: "Workhorse Group adds Riverview International Trucks as its Fifth California Dealer..."

Lion Electric (LEV)

On February 29, Lion Electric announced: "Lion Electric announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results." Highlights include:

"Revenue of $60.4 million, up $13.7 million, as compared to $46.8 million in Q4 2022.

Delivery of 188 vehicles, an increase of 14 vehicles, as compared to the 174 delivered in Q4 2022.

Gross loss of $9.1 million as compared to a gross loss of $4.8 million in Q4 2022...

Net loss of $56.5 million in Q4 2023, as compared to net loss of $4.6 million in Q4 2022..."

On March 1, Yahoo Finance reported: "Lion Electric lays off 100 more workers after $100 million earnings loss..."

Honda [TYO:7267] (HMC) (OTCPK:HNDAF) AFEELA (Sony Honda Mobility JV)

On February 28, Honda announced:

Honda presents world premiere of production model of “CR-V e:FCEV” at H2 & FC EXPO Tokyo. TOKYO, Japan, February 28, 2024 – Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today held the world premiere of the production model of the CR-V e:FCEV, an all-new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) which is scheduled to go on sale in Japan this summer...

Honda CR-V e:FCEV (source)

Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY)

No electric vehicle related news for the month.

EV & battery ETF

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is a broad based EV related fund worth considering. On their website they state: "BATT is a portfolio of companies generating significant revenue from the development, production and use of lithium battery technology, including: 1) battery storage solutions, 2) battery metals & materials, and 3) electric vehicles.

Other EV or EV related companies

Other EV companies we are following include Atlis Motors, Ayro Inc. (AYRO), Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD), Blink Charging (BLNK), Byton (private), Canoo Holdings (GOEV), Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. (private), Chongqing Changan Automobile [SHE:000625], Didi Chuxing, Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. ("ELMS") (ELMS), Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited [HK:0489] (OTCPK:DNFGF), Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV), Ferrari NV (RACE), Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Hyliion Holdings (HYLN), Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHMF), Nikola Corporation (NKLA), Niu Technologies (NIU), Qiantu Motor, Sono Group N.V (SEV), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Suzuki Motor Corp. [TYO: 7269] (OTCPK:SZKMY) (OTCPK:SZKMF), VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS), WM Motor, and Zhi Dou (private).

The list of countries and cities banning (or planning to ban) petrol and diesel vehicles include at least:

Norway (2025); Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Greece, Ireland, Israel (2030); Scotland (2032); Hong Kong (2030-40); UK, EU, Germany, Japan, Canada (2035); France, Spain, Egypt, Taiwan, Singapore, India, New Zealand and Poland (2040).

Rome (2024); Athens, Paris, London, Stuttgart, Mexico City, Madrid (2025); Amsterdam, Brussels, Hainan (2030); California, New York, Quebec Province (2035); Sao Paolo, Seoul (2040).

Note: Wikipedia has an excellent list showing the phase out of fossil fuels in various cities and countries.

ICE vehicle phase out target dates

Note: Great Britain is now 100% EVs by Government sets out path to zero emission vehicles by 2035, noting they also have an 80% EVs target by 2030.

Conclusion

January 2024 global plugin electric car sales were over 1 million up 63% YoY and reached 16% global market share; 32% share in China, 20% in Europe, and 9.78% in USA.

Highlights for the month were:

High-Powered EV charging network, IONNA, begins operations in North America.

BYD licenses production of LFP Blade batteries to GM, Ford supplier.

Adamas Intelligence: What electric car slowdown? Global EV industry is breaking records.

January 2024 breaks global EV sales record: Take that, haters.

Goldman Sachs insists our future transportation is all electric...say EVs could make up as much as nearly half of global car sales by 2035.

Apple to wind down electric car effort after decadelong odyssey.

Bloomberg - In India, the three-wheel auto-rickshaw sector is electrifying rapidly due to lower fueling costs. E-motorbikes are next - McKinsey & Co. forecasts that figure will hit 60% to 70% market share by 2030.

Electrified vehicles are becoming more popular in US, survey says.

Biden orders investigation into cyber security risks from Chinese cars.

More affordable electric cars are starting to arrive in more places around the world.

BYD is launching its cheapest EV in South America, starting at $20,000. BYD launches $US15,000 EV in direct attack on legacy makers. BYD chairman doubles proposed share buyback. Targets 4m EV sales in 2024.

Tesla plans new world’s largest Supercharger station in California. Nuevo León Governor says Giga Mexico construction will now begin on March 3, 2024.

XPENG and the Volkswagen Group announce entry into Master Agreement on Strategic Technical Collaboration and Joint Sourcing Program.

EV maker Lotus Tech closes up modestly in Nasdaq debut after SPAC merger. Geely owned Zeekr’s sales rose 65% YoY to 118,685 units in 2023.

SAIC - MG plans to launch a £20,000 electric city car in the UK in 2025.

Changan jumps to the number 6th ranking for global electric car sales at 4.7% market share.

Stellantis announces 2024 open market share buyback program of €3.0 billion. Mercedes, Stellantis battery JV nears €4.4 billion debt deal.

BMW Group Thailand is planning to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Thailand this year.

GAC’s EV subsidiary breaks ground for Thailand plant.

Hyundai says its first EV plant (in Georgia, USA) will open this year to gain the $7,500 tax credit. Kia Stinger sports sedan to be reborn as 2026 Kia GT1 electric car.

Mercedes backtracks on being EV-only by 2030; combustion engines to continue.

Li Auto jumps 25% as earnings withstand China EV price war.

GWM January 2024 EV sales reached 25,030 units, up 295.48% YoY.

Ford halts shipments of new F-150 Lightning EVs, so it could perform quality checks.

Nio testing use of humanoid robots on factory production line.

Xpeng has about 30 new and facelifted models planned for next 3 years.

GM, LG Chem establish $19 billion battery supply deal. GM says its new Chevy Bolt EV will save billions with more affordable LFP batteries.

Geely's to take over funding of struggling EV maker Polestar from Volvo Cars. Polestar raises almost $1 bln.

CATL-backed EV maker Hozon Auto prepares IPO.

BAIC's EV brand to launch first Huawei-backed sedan in 2024.

Fisker is in negotiations with a large automaker for a potential transaction, announces 15% staff layoffs.

Toyota to invest $1.3B in the development of future EVs at its flagship Kentucky facility.

Xiaomi bets big on its new electric vehicle — targets 20 million premium users. 1st EV model to start deliveries as soon as Q2, 2024.

Lion Electric lays off 100 more workers after $100 million earnings loss.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

