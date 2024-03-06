Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Presents at RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference (Transcript)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference March 6, 2024 9:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Kelvin Tran - Group Head & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Darko Mihelic - RBC Capital Markets

Darko Mihelic

Great. Thank you very much. So we'll start the next session with TD Bank. We have the Chief Financial Officer, Kelvin Tran here with us. Kelvin, welcome to the conference.

Kelvin Tran

Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Darko Mihelic

So there's – as I mentioned, sometimes yesterday in some of my conversations these – the timing of this event is pretty unique in that it comes right after the banks have reported first quarter. So sometimes we get a chance to sort of circle back and ask a few lingering questions that maybe we hadn't sorted out on the call or maybe people have been – and certainly I get a lot of questions from investors on the first quarter. So I think maybe to start we can maybe clear up a few things from the quarter and some of the recent events as well. So I think yesterday the CFPB put out a notice that they will be lowering late fees capping them. And we know you have credit card portfolios in the US with Nordstrom and Target. So we we're hoping to at least maybe start right off the bat with a discussion on if there's any impact to TD.

Kelvin Tran

Yes. There will be an impact but the credit card late fees are not a big proportion of our revenues. Remember, there's a sharing – revenue sharing agreement with the partners such as Nordstrom and Target. So that's what I would say. And like any fees we continue to evolve our product lines and adapt to the environment.

