WEC Energy Hasn't Been This Attractive In 10 Years - Time To Load Up

Mar. 06, 2024 11:45 AM ET
Summary

  • With the broader market focused on the future potential of artificial intelligence, traditional value stocks such as regulated utilities are currently attracting little to no interest.
  • WEC Energy Group is undoubtedly one of the best-run utilities in the U.S. - and yet WEC Energy stock hasn't been this cheap in 10 years – a classical contrarian opportunity.
  • In this article, I'll share the three main reasons why I believe WEC Energy stock is an extremely promising investment for long-term, income-oriented investors, like myself.
  • In addition, I will weigh the current headwinds and provide an update on WEC Energy's regulated portfolio and financial stability.
  • I recently opened a position in WEC stock, which I immediately brought to the size of my Duke Energy and The Southern Company stock positions in terms of invested capital.

Natural Gas Combined Cycle Power Plant with sunset

Thossaphol

Introduction

It's been over two years since I last covered WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) when I compared it to my two long-term utility picks, The Southern Company (SO) and Duke Energy Corp. (

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DUK, SO, WEC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article, my previous articles, and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am a private investor from Europe and share my investing journey here on Seeking Alpha. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. Although I do my best to make sure that what I write is accurate and well researched, I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

st96dgx8 profile picture
st96dgx8
Today, 12:02 PM
Comments (29)
"Deep Value Ideas"...This ain't one of them at 20X EBIT.
Augie91 profile picture
Augie91
Today, 11:58 AM
Comments (596)
Agree! Started a position in WEC this month! Thanks for informative article that supports my analysis! Looking forward to reading your past and future posts!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

