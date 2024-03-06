Nikolay Amoseev/iStock via Getty Images

The strategic path for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has shifted since I first wrote about the business. Management has decided to divest the competitively disadvantaged Graphic Arts segment while focusing on growth opportunities in the Gas Cylinders segment. Additionally, management has made known that they are open to selling either the Gas Cylinders segment or the Elektron segment as there is now strategic value for the two to be under the umbrella of one business.

My previous bullish view on the stock was driven by my thoughts that management’s guidance would be supported by stronger than expected economic data that was coming out. I did not foresee the collapse of the Graphic Arts segment, which led management to lower FY2023 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $0.88-$1.00 to a $0.51-0.56. The stock justifiably dropped 40% after these results were released, as there was high uncertainty about the company’s future earnings power and about the capital return policy, specifically its dividend.

The announcement of the plan to divest the Graphic Arts segment clarified some of the uncertainty surrounding the future earnings power of the business. The stock reacted positively to this news along with FY2023 earnings that were not as bad as expected, and solid FY2024 guidance that reaffirmed the company will be able to maintain its current capital return policy. While investors may have missed the sharp move up following these results, an investment prior to this announcement would have been more uncertain and risky in my opinion, given the lack of clarity in Luxfer’s future earnings power.

I still see upside for the stock despite the stock being up 20%+ from the low following Q3 results. The stock does not attract much attention given its small market cap and minimal sell-side coverage so I think it may take some time for the market to catch onto the implications of this potential divestiture. My target price range for the stock is between $14 and $15 within the next 12 months is based on my FY2024 FCF/share estimate, a 20x multiple, and any potential proceeds from the sale of the Graphic Arts segment.

FY2023 Results

Both supply and demand issues for some of Luxfer’s segments got worse as 2023 progressed. For the year, net sales declined 17.8% from $116.7mm to $95.9mm while adjusted EBITDA fell from $63.1mm to $38.8mm. US magnesium production remained low throughout the year, which led to elevated costs in its Elektron segment, while demand for Elektron segment products remained depressed due to lower demand in the oil and gas sector. Sales in this segment declined 7% yoy from $201mm to $187.1mm and adjusted EBITDA declined from $42.5mm to $26.6mm. Notably, Q4 sales declined 33.7% year over year.

Additionally, demand collapsed in its Graphic Arts segment as revenue for the segment declined 18.6% yoy to $31.8mm. Higher input costs along with increased competition led to an even more significant decline in profitability as adjusted EBITDA fell from $7.8mm to a loss of $4.5mm. Higher input costs along with increased competition from lower cost producers made it impossible to raise prices, which led to the collapse in margins for what is usually a solidly profitable segment.

These results were offset by good results in the Gas Cylinders segment as revenue increased 1.5% from $183.7mm to $186.4mm and adjusted EBITDA increased from $12.8mm to $16.7mm. These results were driven by strong demand for SBCA cylinders and Luxfer’s ability to raise prices to offset higher input costs.

Luxfer also generated sufficient free cash flow to maintain its capital return policy due to inventory reduction and a continued focus on cash conversion. Cash conversion accounts for 40-50% of the CEO’s and CFO’s cash bonus so this will always be a point of emphasis for the business.

FY2024 and Guidance

Luxfer FY2024 Guidance (Luxfer Q4 Earnings Presentation)

Management is guiding for flat sales year over year, EBITDA between $42 and $46mm, implying 13% year-over-year growth, and $20-24mm of free cash flow. This guidance only accounts for continued operations as Graphic Arts is considered held for sale.

This guidance should be considered positive by investors, as the free cash flow guide implies that both share repurchases and buybacks will be covered with room to spare.

Graphic Arts Sale Price

Of course, management did not indicate any potential purchase price for the Graphic Arts segment, but in response to a question about a purchase price, Luxfer’s CEO stated that “the inventory is currently valued at around $17 million. And the business operates with substantial, although somewhat aged capital assets.” This provides some insight into the book value of the segment and hints that the segment's replacement cost may be higher than what is stated on its balance sheet due to accumulated depreciation. However, the business recently became unprofitable and is competitively disadvantaged so the return generated by an acquirer is questionable. With this in the mind, I think $25mm is a conservative estimate for a sale price of the segment given its inventory and a rough estimate for the value of PPE.

$25mm also generally lines up what I’ve gathered from a comparable acquisition in the past. I had difficulty finding past acquisitions or sales of plate engraving businesses done by public companies. Many of the acquisitions I saw were done by private equity firms which did not disclose pricing information. However, Standex International Corporation (SXI) sold its U.S. Roll Plate and Machinery (“RPM”) in FY2017. The sale price was not disclosed, but by backing out the cost of Standex’s other acquisitions (all other acquisition prices were disclosed) in FY2017 from its expenditures for acquisitions, I estimate the RPM business was sold for $27.8mm.

Standex FY2017 Statement of Cash Flows (Standex FY2017 10-K) Breakdown Of Standex Acquisitions/Sales in FY2017 (Created by Author)

In FY2016, the RPM segment had sales of $20mm and operating income of $1.2mm, making my estimated sales price 1.35x TTM sales and about 14x my estimate of TTM EBITDA ($2mm).

Given the deteriorating economics of Luxfer's Graphic Arts segment, its lack of profitability, and the uncertainty of its future profitability, somewhere in the range of 0.5-1x sales makes sense in the context of Standex’s sale of its RPM business. Conservatively, I estimate a sale price of about $20mm.

Financial Model

Illustrative Financial Model (Created by Author)

This financial model takes into account management’s guidance, the company’s past performance, and the multiple the stock generally trades at. Of course, relying on guidance was a foolish decision going into Q3 2023 but the severity of the Graphic Arts decline was likely difficult to see. For FY2024 guidance, much of the year-over-year earnings growth will be driven by cost cuts and the sale of the Graphic Arts segment, both of which are more under the company’s control.

The company’s guidance is backed by continued strength in its Gas Cylinder segment specifically with regards to SCBAs, the turnaround of demand in the industrial end markets Luxfer serves with its Elektron segment, and the negotiation of new contracts with its SCBA customers that will allow it to pass on higher costs and the continued improvement of the magnesium supply situation in 2024.

In the Q4 earnings conference call, management mentioned that they were targeting $70mm of net debt in FY2024. This likely doesn’t include any proceeds from the sale of the Graphic Arts segment and upside increases if this is included. Below is a model including $20mm subtracted from net debt to account for this.

Illustrative Financial Model With Proceeds From Potential Sale of Graphic Arts Segment (Created by Author)

Taking both of these situations into account, I see a credible case for the stock to trade between $14 and $15 over the next 12 months, providing 40-50% upside. While this price target range is based on fundamentals, the sale of the Graphic Arts may act as a catalyst for the stock to move higher.

Another positive of the plan to sell the Graphic Arts segment is that the capital return policy is not in danger of changing as the sale will bring cash into the business, the least profitable segment will no longer drag down earnings, and there will be lower maintenance capital expenditures going forward.

Risks

The primary risk for Luxfer is general economic weakness, which would lead to continued deterioration in industrial end markets and reduced demand in the Gas Cylinders segment. If this causes a reduction in guidance and a low sales price for the Graphic Arts segment, both declining earnings and multiple compression would negatively impact the stock. This would be magnified by the stock's relative illiquidity, as it trades under $3mm in average volume per day.