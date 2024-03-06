Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Luxfer: Improved Outlook With Planned Divestiture

Mar. 06, 2024 12:25 PM ETLuxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Stock
Summary

  • Luxfer is planning to divest its Graphic Arts segment. Proceeds from this sale and improvements in continuing operations create a case for solid upside over the next 12 months.
  • I estimate the Graphic Arts segment will be sold for $20mm. This additional cash, $0.88 of FCF/share in FY2024, and a 20x multiple lead me to a $14-15 price target range.
  • Given the lack of attention on the stock due to its small size and minimal sell-side coverage, I think the eventual sale could act as a catalyst.

Cilinder with carbon dioxide. Tanks with compressed gas for industry. Liquefied oxygen production. Factory

Nikolay Amoseev/iStock via Getty Images

The strategic path for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has shifted since I first wrote about the business. Management has decided to divest the competitively disadvantaged Graphic Arts segment while focusing on growth opportunities

I am an equity analyst and value investor, and I believe that every security has a price at which it is an attractive investment. I believe I have an edge because I am willing to explore stocks that most other investors are ignoring, and because I am not afraid to invest in stocks that are illiquid and thinly traded.I tend to focus on small cap and micro cap stocks but I write about stocks of all sizes. I take a bottoms up approach to my research but I consider economic factors in my analysis in order to create a more holistic view of the stock and business in question.I have a background in economics and 6 years of experience as an analyst. I look forward to sharing my research with my followers on Seeking Alpha as I continue to learn more over the years. I post smaller and more frequent updates on Twitter regarding some of the stocks and businesses I have researched and written about on Seeking Alpha. Please follow me @HorizonCapital1 if you wish to see these updates in addition to my general thoughts on the economy, markets and anything else I find interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LXFR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

