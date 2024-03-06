Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) retails used vehicles in the United States. In addition, the company offers financing services for customers’ purchases through CarMax Auto Finance for high credit customers, and financing for other customers through several financing partners. The company has been able to drive a growing store footprint in the United States through constant new location openings over the long-term history.

The company has spent its operating cash flows on expanding the business and doesn’t pay out a dividend. Still, CarMax does distribute capital to shareholders through share buybacks, shrinking the company’s outstanding shares by around 30% from FY2014 to the current date. In the past ten years, CarMax’s stock has had a modest return CAGR of 5.4%.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings Pressured by Post-Covid Normalization & Macroeconomic Pressure

From FY2004 to current trailing financials, CarMax has compounded revenues quite well at a CAGR of 9.3%. More recent trends show a mixed picture, as the Covid pandemic caused a good amount of demand and used vehicle price inflation in CarMax’s FY2022.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Since the peak, as interest rates have gone higher and as vehicle sales have slowed down, the revenue uptick has started to melt with currently five consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue declines. Vehicle revenues are still well above the pre-pandemic level at a trailing $26.6 billion compared to $20.3 billion in FY2020. It is very possible that a pressured consumer sentiment and lower used vehicle prices will still affect revenues quite negatively going forward for a few quarters. For example in December 2023, prices continued the fall with a year-over-year decline of -7%, and as a continuation the first fifteen days of January have shown a decline of -10.2%, showing no immediate signs of improvement.

Worsening earnings from the long-term level, CarMax’s margins have been pressured by the fluctuating vehicle prices; in the decade prior to the Covid pandemic’s effects from FY2011 to FY2020, the company achieved quite a stable average operating margin of 6.7% whereas the margin currently stands at 2.9% with trailing numbers. The lower margin is nearly completely due to lower gross margins, down from 12.8% in Q3/FY2020 into 10.0% in Q3/FY2024, excluding revenues and gross profit from the financing segment.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Eyeing an Eventual Recovery

I do not see any fundamental changes in CarMax’s long-term business. The company’s own financing segment focuses on high-credit customers, making very significant credit losses quite unlikely. CarMax’s financial position doesn’t really raise concerns either, as the company has a good amount of lease receivables to counter the high amount of long-term debt on CarMax’s balance sheet to fund the financing segment; with a long-term sight, the company’s earnings should still stand on a fundamentally stable level despite current issues. Over the long term, the company’s gross margin has stayed very stable, and I believe that CarMax’s margins should recover in the mid-term as the consumer sentiment starts to improve.

Revenues have already started to somewhat stabilize. In the past five quarters, the year-over-year revenue fall has steadied from percentage drops in the twenties into just 5.5% in Q3/FY2024. The Q4 earnings are estimated by Wall Street analysts to already show a year-over-year revenue growth of around 2%. In the Q3 earnings call, when asked about the early Q4 outlook, CEO Bill Nash commented the following:

"As far as kind of the quarter and just outlook -- look, obviously, the industry is still challenged, and everybody knows that. And obviously, our business isn't where we want it to be. But I do think there's some encouraging signs out there. I mean besides the fact that we have continued to have sequential improvement, we saw a lot of depreciation this quarter, really steep depreciation. And while that causes some headwinds in the near term, and it's going to cause some headwinds just in wholesale a little bit and even on the retail side.”

I don’t see the comment as overly positive of the short-term performance; while an eventual recovery is highly likely, I see the Q4 revenue estimate as potentially too high. CarMax does still communicate in the call that the company has been able to grow its market share in the difficult market, strengthening the eventual recovery.

The Recovery is Already Mostly Priced In

CarMax currently trades at a forward P/E multiple of 24.1, above the stock’s ten-year average of 18.7. While the ratio is higher even at a higher interest rate environment, the higher multiple seems reasonable – forward earnings still aren’t expected to perform at a long-term sustainable level due to margin pressure.

Historical Forward P/E (TIKR)

I constructed a discounted cash flow model to estimate a fair value for the stock. In the model, I estimate CarMax to have a gradual recovery with a revenue growth of 3% in FY2025, followed by a higher 7% growth in FY2026. Afterwards, I estimate the company’s growth to slow down in steps into a perpetual growth rate of 2.5%, representing a revenue CAGR of 4.8% from FY2024 to FY2033. The estimated growth is below CarMax’s longer-term CAGR of 9.3% as relative growth seems to be slowing down as the company’s operations scale. With the gradual recovery, I estimate a significant margin recovery from an EBIT margin of 2.7% in FY2024 into 6.5% in FY2027 and beyond. The estimated margin represents a level near CarMax’s long-term pre-pandemic average, with some caution due to recently pressured earnings. The company currently has quite a large amount of capital expenditures worsening the cash flow conversion, but I estimate the conversion to improve as the growth estimates slow down.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 10.92%, the DCF model estimates CarMax’s fair value at $87.47, around 9% above the stock price at the time of writing. While earnings should grow with the recovery, I don’t see significant upside for the stock price.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The used weighed average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q3/FY2024, CarMax had around $31.3 million in interest expenses. When subtracting CarMax’s loan receivables from the company’s long-term debt, the company has a debt position of around $1.84 billion, making the company’s interest rate approximately 6.79%. CarMax leverages debt quite moderately when accounting for the lease receivables, and I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 15%. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.19%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates CarMax’s beta at a figure of 1.61. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.2%, creating a cost of equity of 11.80% and a WACC of 10.92%.

Takeaway

CarMax’s earnings have been pressured with constantly decreasing used vehicle prices, as the Covid pandemic’s inflation peak has melted. The company’s short-term outlook still isn’t fantastic, but I believe that the company’s earnings will recover in the middle-term as CarMax has been able to manage market share growth in the difficult market environment. Still, I don’t see the recovery as a very great justification for share appreciation, as the current valuation already reflects a bounce back into a historical earnings trend. As such, I have a hold rating for the time being.