Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JD.Com, Inc. (JD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.03K Followers

JD.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Zhang - Director, IR

Ran Xu - CEO, Executive Director & CEO, JD Retail

Ian Shan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ronald Keung - Goldman Sachs Group

Kenneth Fong - UBS

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by for JD.com's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference, Sean Zhang, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sean Zhang

Thank you. Good day, everyone, and welcome to JD.com Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. For today's call, CEO of JD.com, Ms. Sandy Xu will share her opening remarks; and our CFO, Mr. Ian Shan will discuss the financial results. Then [indiscernible] the call to questions from analysts.

Before turning the call over to Sandy, let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Please be reminded that during this call, our comments and responses to your questions reflect management's view as of today only and will include forward-looking statements and please refer to our latest safe harbor statement in the earnings press release on the IR website, which applies to this call. We will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please also refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures in the earnings press release. Also, please note, all figures mentioned in this call are in RMB, unless otherwise stated.

Now let me turn the call over to our CEO, Sandy.

Ran Xu

Thanks, Sean. Hello, everyone, and thanks for joining us today to discuss our Q4 and full year 2023 results.

In Q4, we delivered healthy top line and bottom line growth and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About JD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.