Wholesale Sales January 2024: A Weak Spot In The Economy

The Monthly Wholesale Trade Report (WTR) was published by the Census Bureau on March 6th, 2024, at 10:00AM. This report provides data on sales of US Merchant Wholesalers’ (except manufacturers’ sales branches & offices) and their inventories, during the month of January 2024.

One of only eight monthly indicators cited by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) Business Cycle Committee (BCC) for its tracking, classifying and dating of U.S. business cycles, Wholesalers Sales is a very important indicator of overall U.S. economic activity.

In this article, we will walk our readers through an in-depth analysis of the Wholesale Trade data. We will then discuss how the data have impacted our outlook for the U.S. economy, financial asset prices and portfolio strategy.

Summary Data and Analysis

We begin our review of the Monthly Wholesale Trade Report for September with summary data and analytics highlighted in Figure 1. We recommend that readers pay particular attention to the percent rank of Month-on-Month (MoM) growth, MoM acceleration, and the surprises relative to forecasts.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Summary of Wholesale Data (Census & Investor Acumen)

The total nominal value of Merchant Wholesalers Sales was estimated to be $657,153 during the month of January of 2024. This represented a decrease of -1.67% compared to the prior month – a historically low MoM rate of change (5.47 percentile). This rate of change represented an acceleration of -2.00% compared to the MoM change in the prior period.

Nominal Wholesale Trade Sales massively disappointed the consensus forecast of +0.3% exhibiting a downside surprise of -1.97%.

The Impact of Inflation

In this section, we highlight the impact of inflation on the interpretation of Wholesale Sales data. Inflation impacts the amount of goods and services that can be purchased with a given amount of money. In order to measure the actual quantity of goods that wholesale merchants sell (as opposed to their dollar value which is impacted by inflation/deflation), it is necessary to adjust the nominal sales figures (reported in “current dollars”) for the impact of price changes. In this particular regard, we are one of the only firms in the world that performs detailed line-item inflation-adjustment of Wholesale Sales data. In Figure 2, we show Wholesale Trade in both “current dollars” and in “real” terms. The “real” figures represent the “constant” value of wholesale sales, after inflation-adjustment.

Figure 2: Wholesale Sales in Current Dollars and Adjusted for Inflation

Inflation Adjustment to Nominal Wholesale Data (Census & Investor Acumen)

The MoM rate of inflation in the wholesale sector was +0.67%.

After accounting for the effects of inflation, the MoM change in Merchant Wholesaler’s sales for the month of January is adjusted downward from the nominal (“current dollar”) figure of -1.67% to the real figure of -2.34%. In both nominal and real terms, growth in wholesalers sales decelerated.

For the remainder of this article, all figures will be presented in “real” (inflation-adjusted) terms. This is important because the most significant indicators of economic activity in the US economy, such as Real Gross Domestic Product and Real Gross Domestic Output, are accounted for in real (inflation adjusted) terms.

Analysis of Rates of Change: Assessment of Momentum & Intersectoral Behavior

In this section we analyze the rate of change of Real Wholesalers’ Sales over various time frames (1m, 3m, 6m and 12m). We also compare the rates of change data of all of the industry groups that aggregate to the total rate of change of Wholesaler’s Sales. The purpose of this analysis is two-fold. Our first purpose is to compare rates of change of Wholesale Sales between different time frames, in order to assess the momentum in this sector of the economy. Our second purpose is to compare rates of change between industry groups (over various time frames) in order to extract potential leading signals of future trends.

Figure 3: Annualized Growth Rates of Between Periods & Industries

Annualized trends in Real Wholesales Data (Census & Investor Acumen)

Overall Real Wholesale growth fell well below the historical median (3rd percentile) showing even greater weakness than the 3-month (32nd percentile) and the 12-month (22nd percentile).

Wholesales in the Nondurable Goods sector this month exhibited a massive slowdown relative to the 3-month annualized growth (44th percentile) compared to the 1 month annualized growth (3rd percentile).

Wholesales in the Durable Goods sector this month also showed weakness (10th percentile) continuing the trend of weakness shown on a 3 month basis (29th percentile) and on a 12 month basis (14th percentile).

Decomposition Analysis: Industry Group Contributions to Change and Acceleration

In this section our analysis is focused on identifying contributions of specific industry groups to the overall MoM change and acceleration of Real Wholesales Trade during the past month.

Figure 4: Real Wholesale Trade Contributions to Change and Acceleration

Component Contribution to Real Wholesales Data (Census & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen from this table, total Real Merchant Wholesalers Sales decelerated from -1.58% growth the prior month to -2.34% growth in the most recent month. Decomposing this total MoM acceleration of -3.92%, we can see that the durable goods category contributed approximately -0.71% while nondurable goods contributed -3.22%.

Among the subcategories, Motor Vehicles, Parts and Supplies (+0.38%), Beer, Wine and Distilled Beverages (+0.06%) and Farm Product Raw Materials (+0.04%) were the largest positive contributors in the direction of acceleration, while the Petroleum and Petroleum Products (-1.56%), Drugs and Druggists' Sundries (-0.74%) and Grocery and Related Products (-0.70%) subcategories made the largest contributions in the direction of deceleration.

The volatile Petroleum & Petroleum products sector dominated the contributions to growth deceleration in the most recent monthly period. Therefore, there is a possibility of mean-reversion in the growth of this sector in future periods. However, the weakness in wholesale sales was broad-based

By far the largest accelerator, and the only Durable Good to accelerate, was the volatile subcategory Motor Vehicles, Parts and Supplies. Thus, even this exception to the broad-based weakness is a bit suspect due to its volatile nature.

Implications for the U.S. Economy

A very large share of domestically produced goods and imported goods flow through the wholesales trade sector of the U.S. economy. Therefore, wholesales sales data contain a strong indication of trends in both supply and demand within the economically sensitive goods-driven sectors of the U.S. economy. This obviously encompasses the goods sector of the economy. However, it also encompasses various goods-driven services sectors such as transportation, marketing and retail sales.

Real wholesale sales growth during the latest 3-month period was quite weak, with the data for the latest month being extremely weak (3rd percentile). Looking at the sector composition of the latest data, the weakness was broad-based. However, since the largest contributors to deceleration in the latest month were heavily concentrated in certain non-durable and volatile sectors it is probable that this month’s extremely weak number is probably not indicative of a trend.

An important thing to note is that inflation in the wholesales sector is quite strong. This indicates inflationary pressures in the consumer price pipeline. The Fed will probably take note of this.

Overall, wholesales sales seems to be one of the only weak spots in U.S. economic activity data. Although this should be monitored closely going forward, for reasons mentioned in this report, it would be premature to make too much of this at the present time. In general, the U.S. economy appears to be immersed in a “no landing” scenario in which overall economic activity continues to grow at a well-above average pace. This is inconsistent with the Fed’s desire to get inflation down to its 2.0% target.

Implications for Financial Markets

The data in this month’s Wholesale Trade report is unlikely to have a major impact on asset prices. However, if wholesale sales data continued to show significant weakness in the next couple of months, it could be a positive for bonds – but only if inflation in the sector cooled.

It is important to take note of the high inflation in the wholesales sector. This fact should push any estimates of Fed rate cuts lower and further out.

Concluding Thoughts

The wholesale sales data were weak, but they are notably volatile. “No landing” and “high inflation” are still the two most dominant themes in the market. We suspect that these themes will continue to dominate markets the early part of 2024 and portfolios should be structured to take this into account.