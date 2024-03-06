Monty Rakusen

The monthly nonfarm payroll report for the US comes out this Friday with analysts expecting just shy of 200,000 net jobs added for the month. The ADP report came out today, and jobs growth missed expectations by a bit, with roughly 140,000 private sector jobs added for the month. The market didn't react much either way. This doesn't surprise me. There's a growing body of evidence that government jobs reports aren't all that insightful into the current state of the economy. Data shows that people and businesses are increasingly reluctant to talk to the government and that response rates for economic surveys have fallen off a cliff. Nonfarm payroll surveys are taken from payroll data, but there are well-known issues with this such as difficulty tracking hiring by new firms and difficulty tracking the difference between low-paying part-time and full-time jobs. These factors are making all kinds of economic data less and less useful over time. Additionally, by the time the jobs report comes out, it's month-old news.

Faulty Data? (Bloomberg)

In turn, the more incomplete the data is making up the jobs reports, the more subject they are to revisions. Large revisions after the fact fuel the narrative from a large segment of the public that government jobs data is propaganda or fake news. What we end up with are payroll reports that are less and less useful over time. Making matters worse, nonfarm payroll reports tend to be most accurate when the economy is quiet and least accurate in times of economic turbulence.

Jobs Report Revisions (BLS)

Here we see in a normal environment, we can expect revisions of 80,000 to 100,000 or so in the nonfarm payrolls. But when we see big job losses or gains, the revisions can end up being far higher. The BLS itself publishes "confidence intervals," guiding that their initial data will have a 90% chance of being within a certain band. The current confidence interval is about 130,000, so if the nonfarm payrolls report Friday comes out at 100,000, then they're saying the economy was somewhere between -30,000 and +230,000 for the month. That's a huge difference! That's before we even get to the idea of seasonality.

All kinds of economic models attempt to correct for seasonality- otherwise, economic activity is generally higher in summer and the holidays than it is in the winter. But what if one winter it's 15 degrees (I'm talking Fahrenheit for you non-American readers) and there are six inches of snow on the ground in New York, and the next winter it's 50 degrees every day and sunny? It's a pretty easy assumption that people are going to go out and spend more money at restaurants, bars, and concerts when the weather is nice. Cooking soup at home because it's snowing outside is bad for the economy! These types of factors likely extend to jobs reports as well, with hiring during the winter likely being correlated with warm weather.

If things aren't confusing enough already, there are two jobs reports, the ADP report, and the official BLS nonfarm payroll report. ADP usually comes out first and covers the private sector, while the government report covers the whole economy. Here's the rough correlation, from the blog of MIT postdoc Ben Lengerich.

ADP Correlation With Nonfarm Payrolls (Ben Lengerich, Medium)

When you account for outliers, the correlation is basically zero between the two jobs reports, which is insane because they're measuring the same thing. Throw out the outliers, and you get a reasonable but not huge correlation of 0.43. People arguing about jobs reports make for entertaining CNBC segments, profitable trading opportunities less so.

Additional Takeaways

I wouldn't bet a dime on what you think nonfarm payrolls will be. Even if you get the number right, the market will be hedged one way or another so "good news" can be bad news and vice versa. I'm honestly not sure if I would even pay much attention to nonfarm payroll numbers at this point. What I think is more useful to pay attention to is the weekly unemployment claims numbers, particularly the continuing claims numbers. The data is higher frequency and can help you predict the strength of the economy going forward. Also, it's based on what people are doing (asking the government for money because they lost their jobs), not on what employers or households are saying. For example, we've seen a gradual rise in continuing unemployment claims over the past six months - if this picks up speed then it's likely the economy is at a real turning point. These same turning points are when jobs reports tend to be at their least accurate.

I'd also note that there are plenty of ways to make money that aren't dependent on predicting the mood of the public or the strength of the economy. I've written a lot about various merger arbitrage deals lately, about opportunities in preferred stocks, and about how fixed-income investments are paying 5%-6% with little risk. That's a far cry from making 300% in three months speculating on crypto, but it's an honest dollar.

Bottom Line

I don't think jobs reports provide much useful information that you can base investment decisions on. They're plagued by low response rates, subject to huge revisions, and often contradict each other. If you want to trade based on macro, I think you're better off using continuing unemployment claims to gauge the strength of the economy. If you're less interested in macro, then there are plenty of other ways to make money in the markets.