You Can Stop Paying Attention To The Jobs Report

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.26K Followers

Summary

  • Government statistics around jobs and inflation are becoming less insightful due to sampling errors and declining participation in surveys.
  • Jobs reports in particular are subject to large revisions, and the more the economy is at a turning point, the larger the revisions tend to be.
  • It may be time to tune out.
  • For those who are macro-inclined, continuing unemployment claims are more useful to track than nonfarm payrolls.

Operator with vacuum coating machine for automotive battery use

Monty Rakusen

The monthly nonfarm payroll report for the US comes out this Friday with analysts expecting just shy of 200,000 net jobs added for the month. The ADP report came out today, and jobs growth missed expectations by a

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.26K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 1:57 PM
Comments (8.25K)
The headline is so incredibly fatuous that I only skimmed your article. I do see that you are trying to add value to an investor's macroeconomic perspective, but you don't have to "stop paying attention to the jobs report" to be a better investor. How does ignoring reports that might at the margin impact decisions being made by other investors and even the Fed make you a better investor? Next you might be asserting that we should also ignore the investor sentiment data! Certainly some data is more outcome-determinative than other data, but that is no excuse to ignore all of the data that might very well be relevant.
SuperBarbarian profile picture
SuperBarbarian
Today, 1:46 PM
Comments (595)
Thanks for the article. I think the best employment statistic to look at right now is Labor Force Participation Rate. It shows how the US economy peaked around 2000.

fred.stlouisfed.org/...
