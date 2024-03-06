branislav_bubanja

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) is one of the lesser-known semiconductor investments and a key player in non-volatile storage technology. However, I consider it to be overvalued at this time, and I see risks in its market over the next few decades.

Company Overview

Silicon Motion is a global leader in the supply of NAND flash controllers and solid-state storage devices. It fully develops and brings to market high-performance, low-power semiconductor products for original equipment manufacturers and other customers in consumer electronics, enterprise storage, and mobile communications.

Its main product offerings can be broken down into three distinct categories:

SSD Controllers: Solid-state drive controllers are crucial in managing data storage and retrieval. They deliver high performance and reliability in USBs, PCs, and enterprise systems. Mobile Storage: Silicon Motion also caters to the storage demands of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices, including embedded MultiMediaCard and Universal Flash Storage. Data Center and Enterprise Solutions: It has expanded its capabilities to provide solutions for data centers and enterprise storage, catering to higher capacity needs, including cloud computing and big data analysis.

Market & Financial Analysis

SIMO is primarily in the NAND flash memory market, which is a type of non-volatile storage technology that requires no power to retain data. This functionality makes it a key element for storage in smartphones, tablets, USB flash drives, solid-state drives, memory cards, and more. As the dominant form of flash memory, it is in high demand for its ability to store large amounts of data efficiently and reliably in a tiny physical space.

Of its competitors in the NAND flash memory market, these three stand out as the most significant:

Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF): Controls both the manufacturing of NAND flash memory chips and develops its own flash controllers. Its brand strength, market reach, and high abilities of scale make it a significant threat to SIMO. Western Digital (WDC): After its acquisition of SanDisk, Western Digital has a stronger position in the NAND market. It also has the ability to produce both NAND flash memory and controllers, with global distribution capabilities. Marvell Technology (MRVL): Has a strong focus on storage controllers, including for NAND flash. It has an emphasis on enterprise and data centers, and it acts as a significant threat to SIMO, particularly in these areas.

Mordor Intelligence estimates the NAND flash memory market size will be $52.86 billion in 2024, and it expects it to reach $68.87 billion by 2029, indicating a CAGR of 5.43% over the period. It attributes this good growth to increasing demand for PCs and smartphones with more storage capacity.

Alternatively, Technavio estimates a CAGR of 6.51% from 2022 to 2027 for the NAND flash market, attributing the growth to fabrication facilities, edge storage, and high-density storage requirements of smartphone applications.

Investors may also be wondering, 'What are the dominant technological advancements that could be a threat to the demand for NAND flash?' Here are the five threats I have identified:

3D XPoint: Developed jointly by Intel (INTC) and Micron under the brand name Optane for Intel, 3D XPoint bridges the gap between RAM and NAND flash, providing faster read/write speeds and higher endurance than NAND. Its higher performance capabilities make it the ideal choice for data centers and high-performance computing tasks. MRAM (Magnetoresistive RAM): Offers non-volatile storage but with significantly faster access times and higher endurance. ReRAM (Resistive RAM): Offers faster write times, lower power consumption, and higher endurance. FeRAM (Ferroelectric RAM): Combines the non-volatility of NAND flash and the speed of DRAM for virtually unlimited endurance. Its main challenges are density and scalability. PCM (Phase-Change Memory): Offers better durability and faster write speeds than NAND flash.

One of the primary barriers to widespread adoption of these technologies thus far is cost, and NAND enjoys significant economies of scale, which make it more favorable to the mass market at this time. There are also compatibility issues that indicate the market is not quite ready for widespread integration of faster storage technologies, and ecosystem support for higher performance will likely happen gradually.

Silicon Motion has particularly good profitability when compared to peers:

Yet, the company is going through a period of negative growth at the moment:

YoY revenue growth of -32.43%; the sector median is 4.54%.

Forward revenue growth of -2.22%; the sector median is 6.7%.

YoY EPS GAAP growth of -69.44%; the sector median is 1.04%.

Forward EPS GAAP growth of -9.24%; the sector median is 6.67%.

However, normalized actual EPS results for the second half of 2023 show significant earnings beats and a consensus forecast from here that indicates growth set to resume throughout fiscal 2024:

The previous decline was largely a result of global macroeconomic weakness and lowered demand for PCs and smartphones in late 2022. Additionally, Silicon Motion entered a legal dispute with MaxLinear (MXL), who had planned to acquire Silicon Motion, but the merger was terminated. This contributed to operational and financial strain on SIMO.

One of the elements of an investment in SIMO that I consider extremely strong is its balance sheet. At the time of this writing, it has no debt and an equity-to-asset ratio of 0.73. To compare this to the competitors used in my peer analysis:

Samsung : Debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04 and equity-to-asset ratio of 0.78.

: Debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04 and equity-to-asset ratio of 0.78. Western Digital : Debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77 and equity-to-asset ratio of 0.45.

: Debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77 and equity-to-asset ratio of 0.45. Marvell Technology: Debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29 and equity-to-asset ratio of 0.7.

We can see on SIMO's cash flow statement the very infrequent issuance of debt and the rapid repayment of it. We can also note that it does not issue much common stock at a significant level or frequently, and has bought back a substantial amount over the past decade, indicating what I deem as excellent financial management.

Overvalued For Now

While SIMO looks like it could be a good investment over the long term, I believe the opportunity to buy into the company at a low valuation might have passed at this time. Before fiscal 2023, when earnings results were expected to give negative growth on a GAAP basis, the stock saw a significant drop in price, but since earnings estimates have again indicated continued growth, the stock price has risen to what I consider an unfavorable valuation.

to reiterate, the earnings forecasts for fiscal 2024 and 2025:

This indicates a 45% YoY growth for two years, yet the P/E ratio has risen above 18.5, which is its average over the past 10 years, to 45, indicating 143.24% growth, when instead, I believe it should be trading around roughly 35, indicated by the 90% growth elucidated in consensus future earnings estimates. Therefore, I estimate a fair value for the shares of $55.50, compared to a present stock price of $71.50, indicating a 28.83% premium.

Long-Term Market Risk

I consider a significant long-term risk for SIMO is if it cannot successfully manage a mass-market transition to NAND flash alternatives that provide more efficiency. There is a likelihood that some of the faster options to NAND I discussed above become the mainstream choice over time, and technology ecosystems may evolve to support the more advanced alternatives. I have not seen press releases or public discussion on large executions in MRAM, ReRAM, FeRAM or PCM within the company. Therefore, as an ultra-long-term investor, I am apprehensive about the long-term viability of an investment in SIMO.

Conclusion

I consider SIMO a good company and vital in the supply of NAND technologies, which seems to have significant market growth to come over the next decade. However, due to the present valuation and risks with the market over multiple decades, I am hesitant to allocate to SIMO at this time. My analyst rating for the stock is a Hold.