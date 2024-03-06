KE ZHUANG

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had a tough year in 2023 but I think we are starting to see the bottom for the company. I will highlight recent news and results for the company and share my thoughts.

I have covered Enphase Energy extensively on Seeking Alpha, and in my last article, I argued that it was time to be contrarian given the excellent risk reward opportunity surrounding the company. Since that article, Enphase Energy is up 60% compared to the S&P 500 which is up 15%.

Enphase Energy published their 4Q23 earnings and while the results were not the best, as expected, sentiment and expectations were low going into the report, so the company managed to surpass expectations.

To me, the most important takeaway from the 4Q23 quarter is the comment by CEO Badri Kothandaraman that has perhaps been neglected by most investors and I quote it below:

We think Q1 could be the bottom quarter. Europe is already showing early signs of recovery, and we expect the non-California states to bounce back quickly.

4Q23 results

Looking at 4Q23 results at the high level, this was somewhat of a mixed result, although I would argue that the nuances and commentary were positive to the upside.

For 4Q23, revenues came in at $303 million, which was below expectations and at the lower end of the guidance range of $300 million to $350 million revenues for the quarter. EPS came in just $0.01 higher than consensus expectations at $0.54.

In the US, revenues declined by 35% sequentially and revenue in Europe declined 70% sequentially.

Gross margins excluding the IRA benefits came in at 41.8%, higher than expectations, but lower than the 45.8% gross margins generated in the prior quarter as there was a 400 basis point headwind in the form of weaker microinverter and storage mix despite stable average selling prices.

Gross margins with IRA benefits were 50.3% compared to 48.4% in 3Q23 as there was an increase in net IRA benefits. There was $25.8 million of net IRA benefit in 4Q23 due to the microinverters that were produced in the US and shipped to customers.

Enphase Energy's operating expenses also came down to $86.6 million in 4Q23, down from $99 million in 3Q23. Management implemented a restructuring plan in December 2023 to lower operating costs and improve the cost structure and align it with the current market conditions, which includes a 10% reduction in workforce.

Thus, operating expenses are likely to become more lean after these restructuring efforts have been completed in the first half of 2024.

At the end of it, operating expenses are expected to be between $75 million to $80 million each quarter in 2024.

Despite the difficult environment, Enphase Energy continued to generate positive free cash flows in 4Q23, with $15 million in free cash flows generated for the quarter.

In terms of returning capital to shareholders, Enphase Energy continued to execute on its $1 billion share repurchase program, with $100 million worth of company shares being repurchased in the quarter at an average price of $84.51 per share.

Guidance

Enphase Energy guided for 1Q24 revenues to be in the range of $260 million to $300 million, which was above expectations.

Gross margins, including IRA, are expected to come in between 44% to 47%, below expectations as the company is managing its inventory in the US and ramping up its new production lines in Texas and South Carolina.

For 1Q24, management expects a net IRA benefit of $12 million to $14 million based on 500k US manufactured microinverters, which is down from 913k in 4Q23.

Management expects lower microinverter shipments to customers from its US manufacturing facilities in the first half of 2024 as the company continues to lower inventory in the channel and in its factory.

That said, in the second half of the year, Enphase Energy expects to increase its US microinverter shipments to two-thirds of its overall microinverter shipments.

The company expects to have 5 million microinverter manufacturing capacity in the US later in 2024 and 7.5 million microinverter manufacturing capacity globally, thus leading to US produced shipments to account for two-thirds of its overall production.

Excess inventory status

CEO Badri Kothandaraman expects 1Q24 to be the bottom, or the lowest point for 2024 as I will explain more below.

Specifically, for 4Q23, Enphase Energy guided that they will be reducing channel inventory by $150 million, and it did achieve that based on the 4Q23 earnings report, reducing channel inventory by $147 million in the quarter.

For 1Q24, management plans to undership by $130 million to continue to reduce channel inventory, and in 2Q24, the plan is to undership as well, but at a significantly reduced level.

Thus, Enphase Energy expects the channel to be normalized by the end of 2Q24.

Based on the commentary, the significantly reduced undershipments in 2Q24 implies 1Q24 will likely be the bottom for the company.

To be clear, this is in-line with what CEO Badri Kothandaraman mentioned on the 3Q23 earnings call when he said that he expects that from 2Q23 onwards, channel inventory to reach normalized levels assuming the demand picture remains unchanged. Thus, this does imply that things are continuing to go according to plan for Enphase Energy and that the channel inventory is clearing according to plan.

The next step I will do is to go through the different markets to highlight to you where the pockets of recovery are and which markets are still struggling.

In the US, the sell-through for microinverters and batteries was down 9% compared to the prior quarter. That said, non-California states sell-through was relatively stable, down only 1% in 4Q23 compared to the prior quarter, while in California, sell-through was down by 7% in 4Q23 compared to 3Q23.

In non-California states, sell-through of microinverters was flat while sell-through of batteries was down 8% in 4Q23 compared to 3Q23.

In California, sell-through of microinverters was down 27%, mainly due to NEM 3.0 transition, while sell-through of batteries increased 58% in 4Q23 compared to 3Q23, due to the high attach rate of NEM 3.0 systems.

This clearly shows a promising outlook for non-California states in the US as it looks like a recovery for microinverters in that segment looks likely in the next quarter.

In Europe, the overall sell-through of both microinverters and batteries declined 20% sequentially in 4Q23. Specifically, the sell-through of microinverters was down 23%, and sell-through of batteries was down 2% in 4Q23 compared to 3Q23.

The largest market in Europe, the Netherlands, saw overall sell-through in 4Q23 was down 37% compared to 3Q23, as there is confusion about the ending of net metering in the market.

In France, Enphase Energy's overall sell-through in 4Q23 was only down 1% sequentially, and management sees potential in the market to transition into a solar plus battery market as utility rates have moved up and are expected to increase even further in 2024.

In Germany, Enphase Energy's overall sell-through in 4Q23 was down 32% compared to 3Q23, but the company saw sequential growth in activations for both solar and batteries as they continued to gain momentum in the market.

In this 4Q23 quarter, we are already starting to see signs of bottoming.

NEM 3.0

The transition from NEM 2.0 to NEM 3.0 has been slower than expected.

Installers are still installing NEM 2.0 systems, and in turn, this has caused a delay in the transition to selling NEM 3.0 systems.

Some installers are finding the sales process more difficult for NEM 3.0 systems due to the complexity of the tariff structure, the added cost of batteries upfront and high interest rates.

Another challenge is the lack of confidence in the payback of the systems that installers are selling, and this is where Enphase Energy's Solargraf software, comes into play.

Based on third party data, Enphase Energy found that the battery attach rate for NEM 3.0 systems is more than 80%.

Based on the company's own system activations in January 2024, about half of the company's solar installations in California were NEM 3.0.

Of these, half of them used Enphase batteries.

As such, the revenue per NEM 3.0 system is expected to be about 1.5x the average NEM 2.0 system.

Market share and pricing

Once again, management commented that Enphase Energy's market share in the US remained stable for both microinverters and batteries. This is based on internal and third party data.

Based on the gross margins excluding IRA 45x credits, we saw that it remained resilient, which further helps to prove Enphase Energy's point about its stable pricing and its ability to fend off competitive pressures.

Overall, the supply environment for both microinverters and batteries has remained stable.

For Enphase Energy, given its restructuring announced earlier last December, the company is ceasing contract manufacturing operations in Romania and Wisconsin.

The company will produce microinverters in the US in South Carolina and Texas, and the manufacturing equipment from Romania and Wisconsin will be deployed to these two facilities.

After the streamlining of operations and restructuring is complete in the first half of 2024, Enphase Energy expects to have a global capacity of 7.25 million, each quarter, with the US making up 5 million of that.

Management expects that shipments from the US manufacturing facilities will be lower for the first half of 2024 as the company aims to lower inventory in the US facilities and reduce channel inventory, while the second half of 2024 will see a higher level of shipments from the US manufacturing facilities.

For IQ batteries, Enphase Energy has two cell pack suppliers, both in China, to support the ramp in 2024 and the company will have manufacturing capabilities for the IQ batteries in the US in 3Q24.

Enphase Energy's strong margin profile in 4Q23 highlights the benefits of the asset light nature of the company's business model as it can resize and cease operations in certain contract manufacturing facilities when demand falters.

New products, new countries

Enphase Energy has been diligently expanding its products into more countries.

In 4Q23, the company introduced the IQ8 microinverters and IQ batteries into more countries in Europe, entering the UK, Denmark, Sweden, Greece, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium and Austria.

For its IQ batteries, management has seen sell-through for the product increase steadily over the past few quarters. The company's third generation battery continues to improve on the prior generations, bringing the best power specifications and commissioning times compared to the earlier generations, while offering an industry leading 15-year warranty.

I am of the view that batteries are an interesting growth segment for Enphase Energy given that adoption rates for batteries will continue to grow around the world and the company is positioned to benefit from this, and along the way, improve their margins on batteries with US manufacturing coming online, and lower cell pack costs..

Enphase Energy's IQ8 family of microinverters are now in 21 countries, but the company is not stopping there as they plan to enter more countries in Europe and Asia in 2024.

The newest residential microinverter, the IQ8P, is now being shipped to Brazil, India, South Africa, Mexico and Vietnam, and the company is on track to ship this new product to France and Spain, and more emerging markets in 2024. The IQ8P microinverter delivers 480 watts of AC power, supporting panels up to 650-watt DC.

There is another variant of the IQ8P microinverter meant more for small commercial solar installations. This variant has a new three-phase cabling system and ranges from 20 to 200 kilowatts.

This variant was launched in North America in December and the company has seen strong early adoption.

Enphase Energy also launched the IQ smart EV chargers in the US and Canada this quarter, and it is also developing IQ smart EV chargers for countries in Europe and will be introducing those in 2024.

Lastly, on Enphase Energy's energy management software, which offers customers with some form of differentiation in terms of customer experience, continues to be improved, with new software and features expected to be launched in 2024. With increasing complexity surrounding utility tariffs with time of use rates, NEM 3.0, demand changes, and dynamic tariffs, the company's software is increasingly helping customers manage this by using AI and machine learning for better forecasting and optimization.

Extension of solar net metering in the Netherlands

The Dutch Senate announced in mid-February that it decided to extend solar net metering as it rejected a bill that would have phased out net energy metering, providing increased certainty for the solar market in the Netherlands.

This simply means that all existing and new residential solar customers will still maintain the benefits that they get from net energy metering in the Netherlands.

Prior to this, as explained in the earlier article, Enphase Energy saw weak trends in the Netherlands as there was uncertainty and confusion about the end of net metering.

Given that the Netherlands is Enphase Energy's largest market in Europe, this will provide another reason for improved trends and recovery in Europe.

Valuation

As a reminder, in my last Seeking Alpha article on Enphase Energy, my current financial model for the company was updated last quarter in 3Q23 and assumes that the company will continue to undership microinverters and that the inventory position will only normalize in 2Q24. In addition, I assume that 3Q24 revenues will still decline from the year before, although at a much smaller extent, and I expect 4Q24 revenues to pivot strongly to growth after inventory and demand normalizes.

The average year-on-year decline from 4Q23 to 2Q24 forecasted was 49%, while the revenue decline in 3Q24 is forecasted to moderate to 5%, and in 4Q24, I expect revenues to pivot to growth and grow 70% from the prior year.

As a result, I reiterate my 1-year price target of $144, which implies 25x P/E.

That said, it does look like these forecasts could be conservative if Enphase Energy continues to execute well, given that its margins are more resilient than expected and its restructuring is expected to bring additional operational and cost efficiencies.

Conclusion

In 4Q23, management tone regarding demand and potential market bottoming improved compared to the prior quarter.

With channel inventory clearing well in 4Q23, continuing to clear in 1Q24 and normalizing by end of 2Q24, 2H24 will be an inflection point for Enphase Energy.

The company's market share remained in a stable position, and its resilient gross margins further prove that pricing is stable and that the company is able to effectively compete in a challenging environment.

Needless to say, despite a difficult market, Enphase Energy continues to invest in its business, launch new products and expand into new markets. This will, in the long run, be beneficial in setting a strong foundation for the company and put it ahead of peers.

With positive trends in the Netherlands and the market being the largest for Enphase Energy in Europe, this sets up the company nicely for a bottoming in Europe.

All that said, I do think we have already bottomed for Enphase Energy and the potential inflection and recovery that we will see is something that I will certainly be watching out for.