Enphase Energy: The Bottom Is In

Mar. 06, 2024
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enphase Energy surpasses low expectations in 4Q23 earnings report.
  • CEO Badri Kothandaraman predicts 1Q24 as the bottom quarter and expects recovery in Europe and non-California states to drive upside.
  • The company is focused on reducing channel inventory, achieving its targets for 4Q23, and expects channel inventory to normalize in end of 2Q24.
  • Enphase Energy's market share remains stable, and the resilient margins show stable pricing and ability to fend off competitive pressures.
  • Enphase Energy continues to launch new products and expand into new markets despite a challenging operating environment.
Shanghai Bund skyline landmark ,Ecological energy renewable solar panel plant

KE ZHUANG

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had a tough year in 2023 but I think we are starting to see the bottom for the company. I will highlight recent news and results for the company and share my thoughts.

This article was written by

Simple Investing
6.43K Followers
Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting. He runs the Investing Group Outperforming the Market. While having a pure growth or pure value portfolio may do well in certain markets, it leaves investors vulnerable to certain investment styles going out of favor. The objective of Outperforming the Market is to outperform the S&P 500 across market cycles. This is achieved through The Barbell Portfolio, which is comprised of high conviction growth and contrarian/value stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

a
ayjaybell
Today, 2:04 PM
Comments (181)
These kind of proclamations make it hard for me to go long..
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (8.25K)
This might be a decent article but it is not a compelling story. I want to be a believer that ENPH will return to its former glory, because I bought shares for each of my 3 granddaughters at almost twice its current price and they are not very happy about this particular investment. I knew when I bought ENPH for them that the price was very high despite the superior technology of their products. My granddaughters are young and believe in being green and in the electrification of America. We now recognize, however, that the story was premature.

Moreover, the following statement in your article does not imbue enthusiasm on my part: "ENPH had a tough year in 2023 but I think we are starting to see the bottom for the company." Starting? Well, yeah. A price chart supports that basic statement as ENPH traded as low as $75 and is now trading around $125. But where is it going from here, and over what period of time? The consensus analyst 12-month price target for ENPH is less than $132. Ugh.
