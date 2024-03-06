SJNK: Short Duration Junk Just In Case The Fed Isn't Done

Yevhen Smyk

I continue to be worried about junk debt given just how tight credit spreads are and the growing possibility that the Fed may NOT cut rates this year. If you agree, you may want to consider junk bond funds that have shorter duration and as such lower volatility overall. This is where the SPDR® Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) comes into play.

SJNK is a fixed income exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that predominantly invests in short-term, U.S. dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds, also known as junk bonds. These bonds, being rated below investment-grade, are considered speculative, hence they carry a higher risk compared to investment-grade fixed income securities. However, they also offer higher yields, making them an attractive investment option for those with a higher risk appetite.

SJNK was established in 2012 and tracks the Bloomberg US High Yield 350mn Cash Pay 0-5 Yr 2% Capped Index. This index is comprised of short-term, publicly issued U.S. dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds. The bonds included in the index are rated between Caa3/CCC-/CCC- and Ba1/BB+/BB+ and have $350 million or more of outstanding par value. The ETF had assets under management of over $4 billion. The fund's total annual operating expense ratio is 0.40%, about in line with what you see in the junk bond fund world.

ETF Holdings

The fund invests by sampling the index, meaning it holds a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and other characteristics. The fund currently has 975 holdings. The average coupon of the bonds in the portfolio is 6.16%, and the average maturity is 3.22 years. The average price of the bonds is $94.63, and the average yield to worst is 8.05%.

No holding makes up more than 1.69% of the portfolio making this highly diversified.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The sector composition of SJNK provides further insight into its investment strategy. The fund's assets are spread across various sectors, with the highest weightage given to Consumer Cyclical, Communications, Capital Goods, Energy, and Consumer Non-Cyclical sectors.

It's important to note that the Consumer Cyclical sector, which constitutes a significant portion of the fund's portfolio, is highly cyclical in nature. This means that companies in this sector are heavily influenced by the overall state of the economy. Therefore, any economic downturn could adversely affect the performance of these assets.

Peer Comparison

It's worth comparing SJNK to the SPDR® Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK). Both aim to provide investors with exposure to high yield, but they differ significantly in their focus on the maturity spectrum of these securities. SJNK is designed to offer diversified exposure specifically to short-term U.S. dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds, aiming to mitigate interest rate risk compared to bonds with longer durations.

On the other hand, broad-based funds like JNK, which also focus on high yield bonds, tend to include bonds across a wider range of maturities, including longer-term debt. This broader maturity range generally exposes JNK to greater interest rate risk compared to SJNK. As a result, while JNK might offer higher yields due to its inclusion of longer-term high yield bonds, it could also be more vulnerable to fluctuations in interest rates, making SJNK a potentially safer choice for investors concerned about short-term interest rate movements.

No surprise - SJNK has meaningfully outperformed JNK in this rate hike cycle when we look at the price ratio.

Pros and Cons of Investing in SJNK

Pros

High Yield: SJNK offers a high yield compared to risk-free government bonds and money markets, making it an attractive investment option for income-seeking investors. Diversification: The fund provides a diversified exposure to short-term high yield corporate bonds, thereby reducing the impact of any single bond default. Less Interest Rate Risk: By focusing on short-term bonds, SJNK presents less interest rate risk than high yield bonds with a longer duration.

Cons

High Risk: Investing in high yield bonds involves greater risk of loss of principal and interest than investing in investment-grade fixed income securities. Economic Sensitivity: As the fund invests heavily in the Consumer Cyclical sector, it is sensitive to economic downturns which could lead to a decline in its performance. Credit Risk: There is a possibility of defaults in the high-yield bonds the fund invests in, which could affect the performance of the fund.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest

Considering the high yield potential, diversification, and lower interest rate risk, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF may be an appealing investment for those with a higher risk tolerance, particularly if you think the Fed isn't done hiking rates. Shorter duration may still make sense, so long as credit spreads continue to remain as tight as they are.