I Am Loading Up On 2 Bargain Fat Dividends

Mar. 07, 2024 7:35 AM ETHQH, OBDC9 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I can pay my bills in retirement with cash, and I get that cash from picks like these.
  • Your retirement is going to cost you, so have a way to pay for it.
  • Healthcare and Business Development Companies provide strong income to shareholders.
Business finance data analytics graph chart and smart digital marketing management concept, Businessman use the laptop to work marketing analysis chart strategic planning for sustainable development

NongAsimo

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

I've always enjoyed reading and analyzing good literature. One of my favorite short stories is the story of the Great Carbuncle, which tells the adventure of various people looking for this great shining gem, all with different

Comments (9)

F
FurnariSicily
Today, 8:29 AM
Comments (85)
It’s all treated as ordinary income. I think you are saying to keep principal invested and only withdraw dividends. Look here:
www.simplysafedividends.com/...

As you agea higher percentage is required to be withdrawn.
D
DRH.1979
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (72)
Rida, how are you able to load up on these if you are all in on so many others?
stuyoung profile picture
stuyoung
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (516)
@DRH.1979 You should join HDO.
S
Strawman2
Today, 7:55 AM
Comments (394)
Rida- When you reach the age where you have to start taking RMD's, does the cash from dividends ( switch from DRIP to cash) count towards the RMD's.
D
David-Wright
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments (191)
@Strawman2 The gov wants their money paid annually after one reaches the age for RMD. Most people will have to slowly liquidate stocks to make up the cash for RMD. Big dividend payors like the Income Method will spit out cash for RMDs instead of selling off stocks if one has enough dividends to cover it.
500MPH profile picture
500MPH
Today, 8:11 AM
Comments (2.71K)
@Strawman2
First of all, you probably don’t really “DRIP”. While often misused, the term refers to company-sponsored dividend reinvestment plans, which often gives discounts to investors when dividends are reinvested in new shares. (I’ll get lots of flack on this because nearly everyone misuses the term)
What you do is simply reinvest your dividends into the same stock, and likely you’re directing your brokerage firm to do this.
Regarding RMD’s….while inside your sheltered account (IRA, 401-K, etc) it doesn’t matter whether you reinvest dividends or take them as cash and deposit to your core account, the funds are still sheltered from taxes. Once your reach the age where you are required to take RMD’s, (about 73 today) any funds withdrawn from your sheltered account will come out as cash and will be subject to income tax at ordinary income rates. If you don’t hold cash in your sheltered accounts, you’ll need to sell shares and withdraw the cash. I believe, and don’t quote me here, it’s possible to transfer the shares “in kind” from your sheltered account to a taxable account and calculate tax due, but someone else here probably knows about that, I’ve never done it that way.
Hope this helps.
e
extramoney
Today, 8:20 AM
Comments (726)
@David-Wright Yes, that's what I do. 50% of dividends go to RMD & the other 50% gets reinvested.
