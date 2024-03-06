Tim Boyle

Over the past year, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) stock continued to underperform the broader consumer staples sector.

Although the stock has performed roughly in-line with the sector, as represented by Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLP) for most of the time, even strongly outperforming in the beginning of 2023, KMB has failed to deliver satisfactory returns over the past 12-month period.

Data by YCharts

The good news is that KMB's performance has stabilized in recent months and the stock's P/S multiple seems to have found a bottom at around two times sales, which is a multi-year low.

Data by YCharts

After years of being bearish on the stock, I have also recently turned neutral on the stock as short-term headwinds from rising commodity prices have decapitated it.

Having said all that, I still have a hard time turning bullish on the stock for a number of reasons that I will cover in this article. I would also take a closer look at Kimberly-Clark's valuation with the context of the full fiscal year 2023 results and the most recent guidance.

Mixed Signals

On the surface, 2023 was not a particularly good year for Kimberly-Clark as the company's GAAP operating margin fell to multi-year lows, and it took the company's return on capital employed with it.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

The reason why this did not have such a strong impact on the share price in recent quarters is that a drop in GAAP figures was already expected by the market.

On an adjusted basis, operating margin has actually improved, and organic sales growth came above the guidance provided at the beginning of 2023.

Kimberly-Clark Earnings Release

This gave investors a glimpse of hope that Kimberly-Clark's margins have most likely bottomed already, and was a reason enough for the market to largely ignore the recent impairment charges related to the Softex Indonesia acquisition in 2020.

Full-year operating profit was $2.34 billion in 2023 versus $2.68 billion in 2022. Results included non-cash impairment charges on intangible assets that were partially offset by a net benefit from the Brazil divestiture in the second quarter 2023. Source: Kimberly-Clark Q4 2023 Earnings Release.

In spite of all the talk around improved efficiency and cost reductions in 2023, the most notable development in margins was the increase in gross profitability, which would be a stepping stone towards achieving higher operating and net earnings margins on GAAP basis in 2024/

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

As I noted last year, one of the key factors behind the gross margin improvement was the falling commodity prices, which are now well-below their 2023 peaks. More specifically, it is the price of wood pulp, which is a key input cost for most of Kimberly-Clark's products.

FRED

Not only are input cost now well-below their 2023 highs, but KMB has also implemented a number of pricing initiatives through the last year, which ranged from 5% at K-C Professional division in the second half of the year to a low of 3% in Consumer Tissue.

Kimberly-Clark Investor Presentation

Although the combination of higher pricing and falling commodity prices is now poised to create a double whammy effect on KMB's gross margins in 2024, these are not signs for the company's better competitive positioning against peers. For example, the pricing impact for the total company in the second half of 2023 stood at 4% (see the graph above), which is aligned with the price increases implemented by the company's main peer in the segment - Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Procter & Gamble Investor Presentation

Thus, even though margins should improve during the first half of 2024, KMB still remains at the mercy of commodity prices, which are nearly impossible to predict. The management has also indicated that the positive impact of pricing is now "receding" and this should limit any further upside in gross margins going forward.

Second, the contribution from pricing to help offset unprecedented inflation is receding (...) Source: KMB Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript.

That is why, during the first half of 2024, KMB is in a good position to deliver better than expected results on the back of commodity tailwinds and residual pricing impact from the prior year. The second half of the year, however, could be more challenging, unless commodities continue on their downward trajectory and demand remains strong.

Limited Upside Ahead

Looking at Kimberly-Clark's return on capital employed (ROCE) against the company's price/sales multiples over a long period of time gives us a good indication of how the stock is priced at the moment and what is the market expecting going forward.

As we could see from the graph below, KMB now trades at a sales multiple that is well-above the long-term trend line, given the company's current ROCE of 22%.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and Seeking Alpha

What that means is that the market is currently pricing-in the company's return on capital to improve to nearly 30%. As we saw above, improving margins are likely to be the key driver behind such an increase in the ROCE, even though improvements in GAAP profitability will remain low due to the divestiture of Brazilian assets and currency translation.

Kimberly-Clark Earnings Release

Thus, any further upside in KMB's share price would depend on the company's achieving higher than currently expected margins. This is also corroborated by the company's free cash flow yield, which is currently in-line with the industry on a forward basis.

Seeking Alpha

On past 12-month basis, KMB trades at a free cash flow yield of 6.6%, which appears very attractive, but the company's free cash flow should contract over the course of 2024.

The first reason is that KMB's capital expenditure fell by roughly $100m in 2032- from $876m in 2022 to $766m in 2023. As a result, the company's capital expenditure to depreciation & amortization expense is now very close to falling below 100% which would be associated with contracting of operators.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

The second reason is that KMB experienced a strong cash flow tailwind in 2023 in the form of improving working capital (see below). As volumes are expected to improve in 2024, however, the company would need more investments in working capital, which would make the $582m tailwind we see below a transitory event.

Kimberly-Clark 10-K SEC Filing

Beyond the free cash flow, KMB's management has also made the decision to increase its dividend by more than 3% in 2023, which on one hand, is necessary in order to keep-up with the rest of the large cap names in the sector, but on the other hand, would further limit the company's ability to reinvest into the business and engage in strategic acquisitions.

Seeking Alpha

Following this decision, the annual dividend payments would come at more than $1.6bn in 2024, which is likely to be more than half of the company's cash flow from operations.

Conclusion

Kimberly-Clark is currently riding the wave of falling commodity prices and industry-wide price increases. This is likely to continue to be a tailwind for the share price in the coming months, but sooner or later, the long-term problems for the business would re-emerge. GAAP profitability improvements in 2024 are likely to be limited, and I don't expect a meaningful improvement in free cash flow either. Thus, my best-case scenario is for KMB to continue trailing the broader consumer staples sector in 2024 with limited long-term upside potential.