Written by Nick Ackerman.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) recently announced its Q4 and full-year 2023 results. They delivered solid results and helped support why they are considered one of the best in the business development company ("BDC") business. As an income-focused investment, they have been able to deliver not only a steady but also a growing dividend.

Today, MAIN could be considered a bit pricey, though it normally always is. Further, on a relative basis, it actually isn't as expensive as it would first appear. Historically speaking, they've been able to trade at an even richer premium. This premium is actually one of its best "assets" and helps MAIN continue to grow and perform well.

Oftentimes, the best times to add to MAIN have been in market corrections. Unfortunately, the last time we had a major buying opportunity would have been back during the Covid pandemic. So, it certainly has been quite some time. That said, MAIN is still a solid income generator for the long-term investor - even if one just continues to hold their position rather than adding at this time or using a dollar-cost average approach.

MAIN focuses on providing "long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies."

MAIN has been thriving in this higher rate environment as a BDC that generally invests in floating rate senior secured loans with a good portion of its leverage at fixed rates. As an example, more recently, MAIN raised $350 million through 6.95% notes due 2029. That's what has been helping not only MAIN, but most other BDCs as well, in general.

Non-accruals also remain relatively low despite a broader uptick in defaults, with expectations for defaults to continue to rise as we remain in a higher-rate environment. After all, that is exactly what the Fed is looking to do: to cool down the economy.

For MAIN, they listed that non-accrual investments comprised 0.6% of the total investment portfolio at fair value. Based on costs, it came in at 2.3% of the portfolio. This will be something to continue to watch moving forward, as MAIN likely won't be immune. That said, they are performing much better than some of their peers.

Steady Monthly Cash Flow Plus "Bonuses"

MAIN is one of the only BDCs to have not cut their dividend since going public, which they actually launched during the Global Financial Crisis so that probably helped. They raised capital to put to work at an advantageous time when the global economy was crumbling.

Since then, they've been continually raising their dividend as well. The regular dividend yield currently works out to 6.3%. The latest monthly dividend was $0.24, and this time last year, it was $0.225 per month. That's good for an increase of 6.67% since then. It's not too shabby for something that comes with a higher relative yield in the first place.

Even further, it's the supplemental that has been providing an added boost to investors' coffers. In fact, the latest dividend announcement also included another $0.30 supplemental that will be paid to investors in March 2024.

MAIN Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

That said, I guess if there is one point to raise as somewhat of a negative, it is that the BDC had paid regular supplementals until Covid. During that time, the business did become a bit rough as companies were literally shut down. Of course, that's just reaching for a negative point because they made it through the regular unscathed. Supplementals are or should, in my opinion, be viewed as an unexpected bonus only - when times are going really well as they are now.

Cash Flow Is Backed By Growing Earnings

In total, MAIN had $1.810 billion in leverage either through a credit facility, notes or SBIC debentures at the end of December 31, 2023. Roughly 80% of their borrowings are based on fixed rates, and that is up from the roughly 70% previously as they took down borrowings from their credit facility. With the additional $350 million raised, that should take borrowings up.

However, raising that latest cash is going to be used to repay indebtedness, including portions of its credit facility or its 5.2% senior notes due 2024. By having to redeem the 2024 notes this year, that is exchanging it for debt that now has to pay a higher yield in this higher rate environment.

Still, given the dynamic of the mostly fixed-rate borrowings against a primarily floating-rate debt portfolio, we see that while interest expenses have risen, the overall net investment income rose relatively more. Interest expenses rose 31% year-over-year, but NII rose 38.2%. On a per-share basis, NII went from $3.29 to $4.14. Compensation and share-based compensation, as well as general and administrative expenses, also rose during this time based on high total investment income earned and higher total managed assets.

MAIN provides a distributable net investment income figure. DNII is a bit higher than their NII. Either way, we've been seeing DNII rising just the same over the last few years quite significantly. Even when rates were zero, they've invested more over the years. That saw DNII trending higher in that period, too; it was just given the added kick coming out of Covid and getting the higher rate environment.

MAIN DNII And Portfolio Investments (Main Street Capital)

Given the expectation for the Fed to cut rates in the future, that could be a bit of a headwind for MAIN. That said, the regular dividend NII payout based on the latest NII comes to only 70%. That leaves plenty of cushion for rate cuts - it's also not expected that we will return to a zero-rate environment. So, the supplemental may get smaller or even stop, but the regular looks to be more than safe at this time.

The MAIN Premium

NAV per share also rose year over year to $29.20 from $26.86. That was quite the climb, but it does still mean that MAIN's current premium to NAV comes in at a high 56%+. However, for MAIN, that actually isn't all that high. In fact, it's somewhat on the lower end based on some of the levels it has touched historically.

MAIN Discount/Premium History (CEFData)

Since the BDC can issue shares at such a premium, this is accretive to the NAV and helps actually grow the NAV itself. This is a topic that we discussed in more depth previously, where the MAIN premium is one of its 'best assets.' In that, we saw that between 2018 and 2022, the stock offerings led to NAV accretion of $3.18. The DRIP also contributed positively, but it was a smaller $0.47 contribution through that period.

Given that it is accretive to issue these shares, seeing the share count rise is not a concern at all. From the end of 2022 to 2023, share count rose from 74,482,176 to 81,916,663.

Conclusion

Main Street Capital continues to deliver for its shareholders through its growing regular dividend and through supplemental payouts as well. This is backed by the strong portfolio performance they've been able to experience thanks to a higher-rate environment. While rates are set to go lower, they have more than enough cushion with strong coverage of the regular dividend. The supplemental may slow down or stop even, but they don't appear to be in any sort of position where the regular is in jeopardy.

The hard part to swallow on this otherwise sold income play is the rather extreme premium that MAIN trades at. That said, the premium on a relative basis doesn't even appear to be that toppy. Still, buying shares in something that trades at a 50%+ premium is always going to give investors pause. Utilizing a dollar-cost average approach could be more appropriate, waiting for a good broad market selloff before really looking to put significant amounts of cash to work in this name.