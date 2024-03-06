Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EVgo, Inc. (EVGO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 06, 2024 2:27 PM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO) Stock, EVGOW Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.03K Followers

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 6, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Heather Davis - Vice President, Investor Relations

Badar Khan - Chief Executive Officer

Olga Shevorenkova - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gabe Daoud - TD Cowen

Andres Sheppard - Cantor Fitzgerald

Bill Peterson - JPMorgan

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Craig Irwin - Roth Capital

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the EVgo's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Heather Davis, Vice President of Investor Relations at EVgo, you may begin your conference.

Heather Davis

Good morning, and welcome to EVgo's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call. My name is Heather Davis, and I'm the Vice President of Investor Relations at EVgo. Joining me on today's call are Badar Khan, EVgo's Chief Executive Officer and Olga Shevorenkova, EVgo's Chief Financial Officer.

Today, we will be discussing EVgo's fourth quarter 2023 financial results and outlook for 2024, followed by a Q&A session. Today's call is being webcast and can be accessed on the Investors section of our website at investors.evgo.com. The call will be archived and available there along with the company's earnings release and investor presentation after the conclusion of this call.

During the call, management will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including expectations about future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in our SEC filings, including in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EVGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EVGO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.