Eaton's Growth Is Reflected In Its High Valuation (Rating Downgrade)

Lukassek

Shares of Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) have been an extraordinary performer over the past year, rallying nearly 65%, as the industrial company benefits from its excellent positioning in US electrification and data centers. Since recommending shares in October as a buy, Eaton has returned about 40%, doubling the S&P 500’s return. Frankly, at $291, shares have moved more dramatically and more quickly than I expected. Eaton is a well-run company that is well-positioned; however, with shares having rallied so much, valuation has become full.

Seeking Alpha

Shares rallied further after reporting solid Q4 results of $2.55, beating consensus by $0.08 as sales grew by 11% to $6 billion. In addition to strong growth, we continue to see the company generate impressive margin performance. Q4 segment margins were up 200bp to 22.8% with incremental margins of 42%. With full year earnings of $9.12, ETN blew past initial guidance of ~$8.24, as sales, margins, and cash flow were all better than initially expected.

Eaton

In October, I argued ETN could earn about $10.20 in 2024, generating about $3.2 billion in free cash flow. Alongside results, management has guided to $9.95-$10.35, leaving my expectation near the middle of its range. That points to 11% EPS growth on 7.5% revenue growth, indicating continued margin expansion. Free cash flow is expected to be an even stronger $3.2-$3.6 billion, enabling about $2 billion of buybacks. Management aims to improve this performance further with a restructuring program aiming to reduce run-rate costs by $325 million. This guidance assumes about 10% growth in US electrical, 10% in aerospace and about a 2% decline in auto. Given blowout 2023 results, investors are no doubt hoping ETN can again beat initial guidance handily in 2024.

There are two primary trends driving the strength Eaton is seeing: mega projects and growth in data centers. This is most visible in its largest business unit. Electrical Americas now accounts for about 45% of revenue and over 50% of segment profits, with profits up 40% to $763 million last quarter as margins expanded by nearly 500bp to 28.5%. Revenue was up 16%, but the backlog is up an even stronger 18% with a 1.2x book-to-bill ratio.

Overseas, Electrical growth was a more modest 6% on both the top and bottom lines; both are still records. As you can see below, over the past four years, the electrical sector backlog has more than tripled to $9.5 billion. As I mentioned in my prior article, data center energy usage has been rising by faster than 20% per year. Eaton supplies much of the equipment for these centers, which has provided a tremendous tailwind to growth.

Eaton

Revenue growth has been solid for years as Eaton meets this demand, but an even faster growing backlog speaks to more demand than it has the capacity to meet. This excess demand has contributed to the strong pricing power that Eaton has, allowing for ongoing pricing power and margin gains. Frankly, there is little reason to expect this to change. The world is becoming ever more digital, and cloud usage continues to grow at a strong pace, requiring more data centers. Additionally, while I have concerns, some “AI”-tied investments are at frothy valuations, AI only increases the data-intensity and computing usage of everyday life. While not a direct play, there is some AI “halo,” which may be boosting Eaton’s valuation and business.

On top of this, I view Eaton’s US-centricity as an ongoing positive as our construction sector is enjoying secular tailwinds from government programs like the Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPs Act, and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. All of these underpin increased construction activity, through either direct spending or subsidies. With funds already appropriated, this helps to also make the construction sector less cyclically sensitive than it normally is. As you can see, this funding has really begun to flow over the past year.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

This has helped support orders for its electrical business. Moreover, Eaton saw $415 billion in “mega” construction projects announced last year, more than half supported by government programs mentioned above. It takes on average over 12 months from project announcement before companies like Eaton start seeing orders, meaning much of this growth has yet to flow to Eaton’s financial results.

My expectation is that construction spending is likely to remain at this very elevated level late through 2025 as mega projects continue; however, we are unlikely to see material further increases in construction spending as additional government spending programs are unlikely to be adopted. Given ETN sees revenue sometime after projects break ground, we are still in the early-to-middle innings of its growth, but after 2024, there may be some moderation.

Aside from its core electrical business, aerospace revenue rose by 10% to $895 million with a 7% rise in orders; as such its backlog is up 13%, again outpacing revenue growth. Boeing’s (BA) recovery has been more difficult than hoped, but airplane production is still rising. Finally, its vehicle segment saw sales rise just 2% to $723 million, but margins expanded 270bp to 17.9%, leading to a 21% jump in profits as cost cuts take hold.

Overall, as you can see, Eaton is seeing solid growth across its most important business segments, which is why a year of high single-digit revenue growth and double-digit earnings growth is likely in 2024.

Eaton

These strong results also are enabling ongoing capital returns. At the end of February, the company increased its dividend by 9% to $0.94. However, because of the dramatic rally, shares now have just a 1.3% yield. Similarly, while a $2 billion buyback is welcome, that will retire less than 2% of shares. Given its particularly strong margin performance and the fact AI spending could further boost data center demand and pricing power, I now expect ETN to earn $10.20-$10.50 in 2024, or a bit above guidance given management’s history of conservatism.

Still, even at $10.50 in EPS and $3.7 billion in free cash flow, shares have a 27.8x multiple and a 3.1% free cash flow yield. While ETN is one of the best performing industrial firms, this is just a very full multiple that will require years of strong growth to justify. In order to generate a long-term 10% return at a 3% yield, ETN will need to grow free cash flow by 7% per year for perpetuity. Now, it will likely surpass that mark in 2024, but as more government construction is ramped up, comps will be more difficult, and while activity will stay elevated, growth rates are likely to slow somewhat in 2025-2026. Additionally, increased supply from capacity buildouts may ultimately cap how high margins go.

In the longer-term, ETN is likely a company that can grow slightly faster than nominal GDP growth of 4-5%. As the company begins to report results that are strong but growth that decelerates in H2 2024-2025, I fear its expensive multiple could leave shares vulnerable. At a 5-7% long-term growth rate, ETN can generate 8-10% returns, which I view as “market-like.” Essentially, there is no rush to sell—unless you expect a material economic downturn or sharp rise in interest rates that compresses valuation. However, shares have “pulled forward” much of their return potential given the strong run. Accordingly, I am downgrading Eaton to a “hold.” While it will continue to report strong results, I would wait for a price below $260 to consider adding, given valuation. For investors with large gains, now could be a time to move into other stocks they view as having more upside, but I believe they can also do well with ETN as it is fairly, but not over, valued.