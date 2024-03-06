Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eaton's Growth Is Reflected In Its High Valuation (Rating Downgrade)

Mar. 06, 2024 3:42 PM ETEaton Corporation plc (ETN) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.54K Followers

Summary

  • Eaton Corp's shares have rallied nearly 65% in the past year, benefiting from its strong position in US electrification and data centers.
  • The company reported solid Q4 earnings, beating expectations, with impressive margin performance and better-than-expected sales, margins, and cash flow.
  • Eaton expects continued growth in 2024, with 11% EPS growth and 7.5% revenue growth, driven by mega projects and growth in data centers.
  • While its growth trajectory is solid, at 28x earnings, strong growth is priced in and market-like returns are likely.

Holyhead / Wales - April 30 2018 : Eaton is operating from Anglesey in Wales

Lukassek

Shares of Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) have been an extraordinary performer over the past year, rallying nearly 65%, as the industrial company benefits from its excellent positioning in US electrification and data centers. Since recommending shares in

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.54K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ETN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.