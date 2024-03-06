Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 06, 2024 2:51 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.03K Followers

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 6, 2024 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Jay Chaudhry - CEO, Chairman and Founder

Conference Call Participants

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Hamza Fodderwala

Okay. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to day three of our Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. This morning, I'm very delighted to have Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman and Founder of Zscaler. Jay, thank you so much for joining us.

Jay Chaudhry

Thank you, Hamza.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Hamza Fodderwala

And before I begin the conversation, a brief programming note for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosures website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. With that, we'll kick it off. So Jay, you just reported earnings a week ago now. Obviously, a lot of demand for Zero Trust, SASE, modernizing security architectures for this new world that we live in. At the same time, we've heard some data points around there's still budget scrutiny out there, some talk to spending fatigue. I'm curious what are you seeing today, what's the state of the union and where do you think CISOs are?

Jay Chaudhry

So we aren't seeing any cybersecurity spending fatigue. In fact, if you ask me, the risk of cyber breaches is far high today than it was six months ago or 12 months ago. every CIO, every CISO I talked to, they are nervous about it. That means if you can solve the fiber problem, they're willing to spend money. Now they also -- all cyber is not created equal. The biggest worry is ransomware. You've heard about change, how this week is, something last week, every week, things are happening. So while the market throws acronyms like SASE out there, more investors talk about SASE than customers do, by the way, okay? Because it's just the vendor stuff gets to investors, there's more dialog with some of the terms between investors and vendors and actually with customers. Customers want

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ZS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.