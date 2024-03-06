undefined undefined

Introduction

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is a tech conglomerate with a substantial presence in Southeast Asia. The company operates three core businesses, namely: 1) Garena, one of the largest game developers in the world, 2) Shopee, an e-commerce powerhouse, and 3) SeaMoney, a fast-growing fintech platform.

In late December, I wrote an article on Sea, expressing my contrarian stance on the company following the stock's 90% decline from $370 to $40.

At $40 a share, the market showed no love for Sea.

Now, after rallying more than 30%+, some investors are beginning to show some affection for the stock.

What happened?

Maybe it's because Mr. Market took a shot and had a Valentine's Day date with Sea only to discover that the company has great fundamentals and long-term prospects.

It was just underlooked, underappreciated, undervalued.

The turning point came after their second date on March 4 when Sea reported its Q4 earnings results, which turned out better than expected.

Safe to say, Mr. Market loved it — the stock ran up nearly 15% on the day.

However, it seemed that Mr. Market still had some doubts — the stock gave up most of the gains, closing +5% on the day.

Don't worry, that's part of the dating process.

In investing, it's called the 'disbelief' stage.

Growth

Looking at Q4 results, Revenue was $3.6B, up 5% YoY for the fourth consecutive quarter. While growth looks weak compared to its high-flying days of triple-digit growth, it did beat analyst estimates by $70M, or 2%, which is encouraging to see.

Let's take a look at the performances of each of the business units, starting with the worst-performing one: Garena.

Q4 Garena Revenue was $511M, down by 46% YoY and 14% QoQ, due to the moderation in user engagement and lower monetization. Personally, I was a little disappointed as I was expecting sequential growth in the gaming division given that Q4 is typically a seasonally strong quarter.

As you can see, Garena's key performance metrics aren't looking so great:

Bookings are down 16% YoY to $456M. On a positive note, it was up 2% QoQ.

are down 16% YoY to $456M. On a positive note, it was up 2% QoQ. Quarterly Active Users — although up 9% YoY — was down 3% QoQ to 529M.

— although up 9% YoY — was down 3% QoQ to 529M. Quarterly Paying Users dipped 9% YoY and 2% QoQ, to just 40M.

dipped 9% YoY and 2% QoQ, to just 40M. Paying User Ratio was 7.5%, down 1,500 basis points YoY.

Statistically speaking, Garena doesn't seem to be trending in the right direction.

While the numbers seem discouraging, management is seeing improved user acquisition and retention trends for Free Fire (Garena's most popular game), with over 100M peak daily active users in February. Furthermore, they expect double-digit YoY growth in Free Fire users and bookings in 2024.

In other words, expect Garena Revenue to reaccelerate in 2024.

Moving on, let's take a look at Sea's largest business segment: Shopee.

In Q4, Shopee Revenue was $2.6B, up by 23% YoY, which was a reacceleration from Q3's growth of 16%. This includes Core Marketplace Revenue of $1.6B, which grew 41% YoY — Core Marketplace Revenue reflects overall platform growth, so it's good to see robust growth in this area.

That being said, strong Shopee growth was driven by:

$23B of GMV , up 29% YoY, which was a reacceleration from Q3's 5% growth.

, up 29% YoY, which was a reacceleration from Q3's 5% growth. 2.5B Gross Orders, up 46% YoY, which was also a reacceleration from Q3's 14% growth.

In addition, Shopee's Take Rate — or Revenue as a percentage of GMV — increased by 10 basis points QoQ showing improved monetization on the platform. What's more, management sees the potential for Take Rates to improve, which should further drive Revenue and profit generation.

We do believe that there is a sizable potential on the ad side for the take rate, comparing to many global peers, we still have a sizable room to grow there. And we have done quite a few technical events in the past few months And this will be deployed and fine-tuned in the coming quarter, which will enable us to further grow our ad take rate. (CEO Forrest Li — Sea Limited FY2023 Q4 Earnings Call)

(Note: ignore the blanks below as management did not disclose GMV figures in those periods).

More importantly, Shopee manages to gain market share in a very tough competitive environment, which is a testament to its strong value proposition and execution.

Despite an environment of intensified competition in Southeast Asia, we believe Shopee had a meaningful gain in market share between the start and the end of 2023. (Sea Limited FY2023 Q4 Earnings Release)

Lastly, let's quickly examine Sea's youngest segment: SeaMoney.

In Q4, SeaMoney Revenue was $472M, up 24% YoY. As you can see growth has been slowing down over the last few quarters as the segment matures. Regardless, SeaMoney continues to expand, primarily due to the consumer and SME credit business, which grew 27% YoY.

Overall, a very strong quarter for Sea, especially with Shopee reaccelerating back to 20%+ growth, gaining market share, and improving monetization.

SeaMoney, although slowing down, still has a lot more room to grow given increasing fintech adoption in Sea's operating markets.

On the other hand, Garena remains under pressure. Hopefully, the gaming division can bounce back strongly in 2024.

Profitability

Turning to profitability, Q4 Gross Profit was $1.5B, down 10% YoY, due to the outsized growth of Shopee, which is a lower-margin business compared to Garena and SeaMoney. Q4 Gross Margin was 42%, down 700 basis points YoY.

Jumping to the bottom line, Q4 EPS was $(0.19), beating analyst estimates by $0.07. In absolute terms, Q4 Net Income was $(112)M, down from $423M last year.

Adjusted EBITDA plunged as well. However, the metric stayed positive in Q4 at $127M, which is a 4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin.

Regardless, the drop in the company's bottom line was due to higher Sales & Marketing Expenses as management focused on gaining market share.

As you can see below, the 34% cut in General & Administrative Expenses, wasn't able to offset the 104% increase in Sales & Marketing Expenses, which grew to $967M in Q4. As expected, most of them were directed towards Shopee:

Garena S&M Expenses : $30M, down 31% YoY.

: $30M, down 31% YoY. Shopee S&M Expenses : $879M, up 132% YoY.

: $879M, up 132% YoY. SeaMoney S&M Expenses: $52M, up 74% YoY.

Sea Limited FY2023 Q4 Investor Presentation

As such, Shopee's Adjusted EBITDA turned negative while Garena and SeaMoney remained positive:

Garena Adjusted EBITDA : $217M, which was down QoQ due to lower Garena Revenue. However, Adjusted EBITDA Margin expanded 1,600 basis points YoY and 300 basis points QoQ, due to much lower S&M Expenses.

: $217M, which was down QoQ due to lower Garena Revenue. However, Adjusted EBITDA Margin expanded 1,600 basis points YoY and 300 basis points QoQ, due to much lower S&M Expenses. Shopee Adjusted EBITDA : $(225)M at a (9)% Margin. It's important to note that despite higher S&M Expenses QoQ, Adjusted EBITDA improved 35% QoQ and Adjusted EBITDA Loss Per Order improved 43% QoQ. This shows strong operating leverage — as Shopee scales further, Shopee should turn profitable, even despite elevated S&M Expenses.

: $(225)M at a (9)% Margin. It's important to note that despite higher S&M Expenses QoQ, Adjusted EBITDA improved 35% QoQ and Adjusted EBITDA Loss Per Order improved 43% QoQ. This shows strong operating leverage — as Shopee scales further, Shopee should turn profitable, even despite elevated S&M Expenses. SeaMoney Adjusted EBITDA: $148M at a 31% Margin. This was down QoQ due to higher S&M Expenses as management invested in user acquisition. However, on a YoY basis, Adjusted EBITDA Margin expanded by 1,100 basis points as the segment benefited from economies of scale.

All in all, profitability is trending in the right direction for all three businesses.

On the other hand, Shopee remains unprofitable — but that's the luxury that Sea can afford considering that the company has two high-margin businesses that serve as cash cows.

As Shopee scales further, I have no doubt that the company can turn profitable once again — and sustain that profitability over a long period of time.

Sea, as a whole, is much leaner and fundamentally stronger than ever before, which positions the company well for even more market share gains and ultimately, long-term profitable growth.

Health

As of Q4, Sea has $8.5B of Cash and Investments, which expanded by $0.6B QoQ. Total Debt stands at about $4.4B, which puts its Net Cash position at about $4.1B — having a positive Net Cash balance is always a positive.

Sea Limited FY2023 Q4 Investor Presentation

Despite ramping up spending in Q4, Sea maintained positive Operating Cash Flow, at $279M, representing an OCF Margin of 8%. In 2023, OCF was $2.1B as compared to $(1.1)B — incredible how one year of disciplined cost controls and capital allocation can completely change the cash flow profile of a business.

Moving forward, I expect Sea's cash hoard and cash flow to expand even more over the next few quarters and years as the company focuses on profitable growth.

Outlook

As always, management did not provide formal guidance for FY2024.

However, they did provide some positive remarks for 2024.

First, following its first full year of positive Net Income, management expects 2024 to be another profitable year, which eliminated concerns about the sustainability of the platform.

Second, as mentioned earlier, management expects double-digit YoY growth in Free Fire users and bookings, which should accelerate Garena's overall Revenue in 2024.

Third, management expects SeaMoney to continue its robust growth in 2024 as the company continues to invest in its credit business, SeaBank, and SeaInsure, given that they see a "significant upside" in the fintech market.

Finally, management expects Shopee GMV to grow in the high teens in 2024 while maintaining its market share. In addition, they expect Shopee to return to positive Adjusted EBITDA in the back half of the year.

In other words, expect high S&M Expenses as management stimulates further growth. However, economies of scale should eventually lead to a return to profitability for the e-commerce unit.

Management also talked extensively about the competitive landscape and what they plan to do to defend their leadership position in 2024:

To retain and strengthen our competitive advantage, Shopee’s three operational priorities in 2024 are improving service quality for buyers, enhancing the price competitiveness of our product listings, and strengthening our content ecosystem. (CEO Forrest Li — Sea Limited FY2023 Q4 Earnings Call)

Also of important note, management addressed concerns about competitive pressures in Indonesia, more specifically from the TikTok-Tokopedia merger. Management gave a very long and detailed answer so I will summarize everything for you.

In short, management believes that they are winning the competition due to:

Superior scale , leading to improved monetization capabilities, cost efficiencies, and unit economics.

, leading to improved monetization capabilities, cost efficiencies, and unit economics. Deep local knowledge and expertise , leading to stronger execution.

, leading to stronger execution. Massive logistics infrastructure , enabling the company to offer differentiated services.

, enabling the company to offer differentiated services. Strong integration with SeaMoney , which reduces transactional costs, enables cross-selling payment products like SPayLater, and increases conversions.

, which reduces transactional costs, enables cross-selling payment products like SPayLater, and increases conversions. Better pricing , believing that Shopee is the "most price competitive platform in the market".

, believing that Shopee is the "most price competitive platform in the market". Better service quality in terms of logistics, customer service, live streaming, etc.

All these create a much stronger ecosystem, capable of outperforming the competition and taking even more market share.

If you look at a year ago, we probably don't have this ecosystem. We have to invest to build this ecosystem. We are now in a very different status for that. (CEO Forrest Li — Sea Limited FY2023 Q4 Earnings Call)

To summarize, the outlook for Sea is brighter than ever given Garena's anticipated acceleration in 2024, SeaMoney's massive growth opportunities, and Shopee's strong competitive positioning

This should lead to robust growth over the next few years — analysts expect growth to reaccelerate to 14% in 2024 (versus 5% growth in 2023) and grow double-digits again in the following two years.

Whatever it is, the growth of the digital economy in Southeast Asia (and Sea's other markets) will be a major tailwind for Sea — given its competitive advantages, Sea will be a much bigger company in the years to come.

Valuation

Despite the 50%+ rally since its January bottom, Sea stock still trades at depressed valuations, at just 2.3x its Revenue, which is a significant discount from its peak of 31.8x and average of 10.3x.

Sure, it might pull back after the recent rally — but the stock is still the cheapest it has ever been, despite being a much larger, leaner, and profitable company today.

Maybe you don't like to look at Revenue multiples. Based on 2024 earnings, Sea trades at a Forward PE ratio of 31.5x, which is pretty cheap considering that Sea has just turned profitable and is still in investment mode.

As for me, I'm raising my price target from $84 to $91, which is a 64% upside potential from its current price of $55. This is based on the following assumptions:

FY2033 Revenue of $36B, which follows analyst estimates for the first three years and then stabilizes to just 8% YoY growth in 2033.

of $36B, which follows analyst estimates for the first three years and then stabilizes to just 8% YoY growth in 2033. FY2033 FCF Margin of 17.5% as the company gains operating leverage through the years. As a reference, MercadoLibre (MELI), which has a very similar business model as Sea, has a FCF Margin of 32% in 2023, which makes my assumption highly pessimistic.

of 17.5% as the company gains operating leverage through the years. As a reference, MercadoLibre (MELI), which has a very similar business model as Sea, has a FCF Margin of 32% in 2023, which makes my assumption highly pessimistic. Perpetual Growth Rate of 2.5%.

of 2.5%. Discount Rate of 10%.

I've also included my bull and bear cases below.

What's more, I think we're going to see a lot of upward revisions throughout the year, which could push the stock even higher from here. As you can see, there have been more upward revisions than downward revisions for both EPS and Revenue estimates — expect more throughout the year.

The stock is still 85% off its all-time high of $370.

I'm not saying it will return to that price — maybe it will (but it might take at least a decade).

What I'm saying is that the stock is so detached from its fundamentals that it creates a wide margin of safety for investors.

Moreover, growth and profitability momentum are building, which could rerate the stock higher.

Despite the rally, Sea stock is still undervalued — I reiterate my Strong Buy rating.

Risks

Competition is still a major risk for the company.

Sea could lose market share to other players such as Lazada (BABA), Tokopedia, and MercadoLibre.

Sea's strong Q4 results were also partially due to TikTok Shop's ban in Indonesia last October. However, since December, TikTok has resumed its e-commerce operations through its merger with Tokopedia, which could slow down Shopee's growth in subsequent quarters. If it does, Sea stock could be severely punished.

On a side note, it seems that TikTok is not complying with local authorities, which could lead to another ban for TikTok. If it does, Sea could rally on the news.

Whatever it is, management mentioned during the earnings call that they see "similar growth trends continue in Q1" even with TikTok resuming operations — that sounds bullish to me.

Thesis

Q4 results were strong. Sea beat both Revenue and EPS estimates. In addition, Shopee's growth accelerated and the company's profitability improved despite higher marketing spend QoQ.

Even more impressive, management expects a strong 2024 with considerable momentum across all three business segments.

That's why the stock popped 15% following Q4 earnings results.

Unfortunately, the stock gave up most of the gains as investors didn't believe that the rally was sustainable.

That's okay — that's just how market psychology works.

Just look at the chart below.

Looks awfully similar doesn't it?

As I see it, Sea stock was in the 'depression' stage a few months ago.

Now, Sea stock is in the 'disbelief' stage.

Guess where the stock is going next?

Unfortunately, I don't have a crystal ball.

But what I do know is that Sea stock is still undervalued. What's more, the business is set to return to growth mode in 2024, and long-term profitability is well within reach.

Sentiment is improving.

And before you know it, disbelief will turn to hope... and then optimism... and then belief... and so on.