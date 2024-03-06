Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF: Sell The News

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.91K Followers

Summary

  • March 5th, 2024 saw a 14.4% intraday swing in Bitcoin's price, reaching a new all-time high of $69.3k before dropping to $59.2k.
  • Despite the flash crash, Bitcoin ETF net flows continue to be strong with roughly $10 billion in investment demand since the funds were approved.
  • The article examines traditional metrics used by Bitcoin investors to predict cycle tops and compares the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF to other top spot Bitcoin ETFs.
Crypto currency green-golden coin with bitcoin symbol on isolated on metallic background. Bitcoin Coin on black background. Bitcoin cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency Coin Concept. single golden valuable. left bottom

Mr-Tigga/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

March 5th, 2024 may have been many traditional investors' official welcome to the wonderful world of cryptocurrency volatility. With respect to January 12th, 2024 - which resulted in a 7% intraday decline shortly following Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) spot ETF

Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Comments (60)

bengalesq profile picture
bengalesq
Today, 12:50 PM
Comments (2.61K)
Appreciate you.
P
Proxima
Today, 12:30 PM
Comments (1.45K)
Does the paucity of articles on cryptos mean there is more runway ahead ?
Tonka Town profile picture
Tonka Town
Yesterday, 9:17 PM
Comments (79)
Riding GDLC since last summer. Discount to NAV is still 33% and I expect to that to close similar to GBTC and ETHE have for starters.

BTC still has a long ways to run and while not always straight up that's the end game.
D Lombardo profile picture
D Lombardo
Yesterday, 7:54 PM
Comments (1.59K)
@Mike Fay just be aware that Glassnode calculates (using their methodology) a much higher LT Hodler amount of nearly 16MM Bitcoin. Even more bullish :)
I'm sure they have a definition for it vs. The Block's definition.
Charles St profile picture
Charles St
Yesterday, 4:18 PM
Comments (752)
My strategy is holding IBIT. Bought it for around $34.00. I have around 60 shares. If it goes to the moon, I make good money. If it tanks, I lose very little. Just another hedge in a volatile market.
Kayden1 profile picture
Kayden1
Yesterday, 4:33 PM
Comments (1.03K)
@Charles St Don't sell. I've been in Bitcoin for 6 years, just sit on your 60 shares no matter what for the next 10 years and you'll be extremely happy you did.
Alpha With Bitcoin profile picture
Alpha With Bitcoin
Yesterday, 7:31 PM
Comments (15.16K)
@Charles St 5,500 FBTC here
Tonka Town profile picture
Tonka Town
Yesterday, 9:24 PM
Comments (79)
@Alpha With Bitcoin 13,000 GDLC since last summer. Playing both BTH & ETH side,
m
mrjustice
Yesterday, 3:36 PM
Comments (2.45K)
I'm buying bitcoin now as term insurance. Like buying a bitcoin call, but with no expiration.

I just can't afford the risk of watching it go to a $million without me. Already went through that once with AAPL...
j
john boy
Yesterday, 7:13 PM
Comments (17.32K)
@mrjustice that the problem knowing the possabilities and possibly missing out by not doing anything
c
capafels
Yesterday, 3:04 PM
Comments (77)
Comments (74)
Ethereum has been moving up with Bitcoin. How will it react to Bitcoin halving?
Kayden1 profile picture
Kayden1
Yesterday, 4:32 PM
Comments (1.03K)
@capafels The better question is, how will it react in May when the ETH ETF gets approved...
B
Buckeye Dave
Today, 12:12 PM
Comments (75)
@Kayden1 Right now i own EFUT.
Kayden1 profile picture
Kayden1
Today, 12:23 PM
Comments (1.03K)
@Buckeye Dave I've been sitting on EHTX.B myself for a couple of years, glad I didn't sell before, lol. Hoping for a nice pop going into summer.
P
Proxima
Yesterday, 1:21 PM
Comments (1.45K)
Does anyone know the tax treatment of these new Bitcoin ETF's ?
J
JCCIII
Yesterday, 2:19 PM
Comments (8.79K)
@Proxima Just like every other ETF; short-term and long-term gains/losses when you sell. If there are dividends, and I don't anticipate any, those will likely be taxed as ordinary income, as I doubt they would be qualified.
P
Proxima
Today, 12:33 PM
Comments (1.45K)
@JCCIII Thank you JCC and I have been searching for articles and have not found any ?
Kayden1 profile picture
Kayden1
Yesterday, 10:46 AM
Comments (1.03K)
Year after year, general volatility decreases, gains become more muted, and BTC generally becomes more smooth. The big players getting in like Blackrock, will see to it that stability of the network only gets better. This will be $1 million a coin in a decade, get in now.
j
john boy
Yesterday, 7:15 PM
Comments (17.32K)
@Kayden1 what do you suppose the price per share of the etf would be if bitcoin was a million dollars a coin?
i
imagine4free
Yesterday, 7:33 PM
Comments (57)
@john boy higher
grendelbane profile picture
grendelbane
Yesterday, 7:56 PM
Comments (5.51K)
@john boy I suspect that the ETF would have split its shares many times before Bitcoin reaches a $1,000,000 price.
k-ski profile picture
k-ski
Yesterday, 10:31 AM
Comments (1.94K)
with ETF's now involved it allows folks with IRA's & 401K's to buy this ...the smallest retail investors can now get in. What this will do is create a huge group of bag holders. Once everyone is "sure" that btc is going to 100k they will drop it down to 10-20k so fast it will be un-real. I can only shake my head. I feel bad for the unsuspecting people
Peter Cooper profile picture
Peter Cooper
Yesterday, 8:15 AM
Comments (1.58K)
Older hands will recognize top of a market behavior here as the crowd goes completely bonkers. As the great French psychologist Gustave LeBon noted a crowd of beyond a hundred has the mentality of a single blockhead.
dieuwer profile picture
dieuwer
Yesterday, 8:07 AM
Comments (4.21K)
The new derivative instruments of Bitcoin such as ETFs will allow for endless amounts of paper contracts to be developed on top of the real deal.
Just like in the case of physical gold: the number of outstanding paper contracts are orders of magnitude higher than all the physical gold present. The same can happen to Bitcoin.
As such, it could become a tool for price suppression.
g
gwat1979
Yesterday, 2:24 PM
Comments (631)
@dieuwer except for the fact that Bitcoin transactions all occur on a ledger that is true & accurate and won’t be manipulated/falsified by the likes of JP Morgan (Jamie Diamond-hands, as I like to call that dude) and others as the gold market (maybe??) has been. It’s an immutable ledger called a BLOCKCHAIN. You should learn about it, it’s f’n fascinating!!

Fiat is dying, folks. Wake up or be left behind…don’t be so entrenched in your “priors” for your family’s sakes, even if your ego is unwilling to allow you to momentarily dislodge yourself from your fiat-based ideologies. That entrenchment may cost you dearly if you don’t learn to part with it…all imho of course.
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Yesterday, 8:04 AM
Comments (2.6K)
Thoughts on OBTC and it’s 9% discount to NAV?
Tonka Town profile picture
Tonka Town
Yesterday, 9:19 PM
Comments (79)
@gastro4 Prefer GDLC and its 33% discount to NAV.
LessWrong profile picture
LessWrong
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (4)
@gastro4 In addition to my BTC and ETH direct holdings i went with BITW...much larger discount to NAV
E
EZLIVIN
Yesterday, 5:45 AM
Comments (397)
I couldn't resist, as I have limited time left on this planet. I took a gamble on FBTC. Don't miss out - buy now! I wasn't around for the tulip bulb experience but life has a way of giving me some excitement. Good luck, and remember to take a profit.
Jim Kimmelman profile picture
Jim Kimmelman
Yesterday, 7:00 AM
Comments (2.39K)
@EZLIVIN You still are not around for Tulips. If you looked at history, the bubble lasted 18 months and never came back.
Dale Roberts profile picture
Dale Roberts
Yesterday, 3:14 AM
Comments (24.1K)
Bitcoin is not to be timed based on guesswork. It will be a volatile asset and perhaps controlled by whales until mass adoption.

Set your allocation target if you are accumulating. Dollar cost averaging is a good strategy. And then rebalance to tartet once you're there.

It's that simple. Even with a unique and revolutionary asset class.
Mr Briggens profile picture
Mr Briggens
Today, 2:51 PM
Comments (2.9K)
@Dale Roberts

Sage advice on SA. It happens at times.
F
FirstToThird
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (573)
SBF owes me actual money
F
FirstToThird
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (573)
Investors? Clarification…gamblers…
FIREin2020 profile picture
FIREin2020
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (181)
Hashrate is also useful.
darwoods profile picture
darwoods
06 Mar. 2024
Comments (410)
Sell the News? On the most pristine hard asset value ever created? Cue the circus music...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

