Apogee Therapeutics: Success In Phase 1 Bodes Well For Continued APG777 Advancement

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) has reported positive results from its phase 1 study using its lead candidate APG777 for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis [AD] and other inflammatory disorders. The last time I went over this biotech, it had not yet reported this data. At the time, I believed that it could create a competitive edge over other IL-13 biologics based on half-life improvement. That is, how long drug exposure in the body lasts. I talked about this in my Seeking Alpha article entitled "Apogee Therapeutics: Potential To Target Autoimmune Disorders With Less Frequent Dosing." In the article, I noted that such interim data from this phase 1 study was to be released. Not only did the company do so, but it was able to achieve a lot of positive outcomes.

Specifically, as it relates to improved half-life, where a patient could be dosed in a maintenance phase every 3 months or every 6 months after a 16-week induction phase, the progress continues here. That is why I'm bullish on this name, especially after the latest interim data. What could be another possible catalyst for investors to consider then? I believe it would be the initiation of a phase 2 study using APG777 targeting patients with moderate-to-severe AD in the 1st half of 2024.

There are two other catalysts to come out of this program, of which, I believe that further shareholder value can be unlocked. The first of which would be 16-week proof-of-concept data to be released from this very same phase 2 study in the 2nd half of 2025. The second of which would be the initiation of a phase 2 study using APG777 to treat patients with asthma in 2025. With positive interim data announced for AD, plus a high likelihood of expanding the use of APG777 for Asthma, I believe that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. shareholders can benefit from further gains achieved here.

APG777 For The Treatment Of Patients With Atopic Dermatitis

The main clinical program to go over in Apogee Therapeutics pipeline would be the use of APG777, which is being advanced for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis. As I noted above, it had reported positive interim results from its phase 1 healthy volunteer study using this drug for the treatment of this patient population.

Before going in depth upon data released, it is important to note what AD is and what the possible market opportunity could be. Atopic Dermatitis [AD] is a type of inflammatory disorder characterized as redness and irritation of the skin. It is a life-long chronic disorder whereby a rash on the skin can be a nuisance for patients who have this disease. One item to point out is that AD is also known as eczema, thus the two terms are interchangeable with one another. Some symptoms that these patients with AD experience are as follows:

Severe itching

Dry skin

Rash

Crusting of the skin

Small raised growths on the skin.

The global atopic dermatitis market is expected to reach $19.1 billion by 2030. This is a very large market opportunity for sure, especially since this indication is expected to have an annual growth rate of more than 8.7% over the years.

The phase 1 healthy volunteer results for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe AD had the intended goal met, which is the ability for APG777 to improve half-life exposure in this patient population. That is, to allow this IL-13 drug to have a huge competitive advantage over all other approved biologics for AD and other inflammatory disorders. Consider that the drug is going to possibly establish benefit for patients in two key areas. The first of which, that was shown, is that patients could achieve higher levels of exposure of APG777 over other IL-13 drugs. Higher exposure in this early stage, could further down the line translate to a more pronounced response later on, but remains to be seen.

Secondly, such prolonged responses could be attained with only the need to dose AD patients once every 3 months or once every 6 months in a maintenance phase. The half-life obtained exceeded Apogee's expectations, coming in at approximately 75 days.

One last takeaway from the data would be how well APG777 did in being able to specifically target two key biomarkers of AD disease. Single doses of this drug, suppressed biomarkers pSTAT6 and TARC [first downstream biomarker targeted and inflammatory mediator respectively], with sustained inhibition of 3 months.

Why is this an important point to make? That's because this inhibition noted was as of the last follow-up. It's quite possible that data to be released later on could show continued inhibition after only a single dose of APG777. Thus, this brings forth the two catalysts I noted above in the beginning of this article, which are the initiation of the phase 2 randomized 16-week study and 16-week data from this very same study.

APG808 Could Move Apogee's Half-Life Theory Towards Further Enhancement

Considering that APG777 is already in great shape as it is, well, things could get better with another drug in the pipeline known as APG808. Why is that? Well, that's because this particular candidate in the pipeline for starters would allow for the ability for the company to target patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD]. I believe that the biotech has the ability to further establish proof-of-concept with its improved half-life technology advancement here as well. The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market is expected to reach $39.50 billion by 2030.

The second thing to note with respect to APG808 is the ability for dual targeting. Consider that it binds to and blocks IL-4Ra. How is this dual blocking? Well, this protein receptor specifically interacts with two other proteins, which ware IL-13 and IL-4. The binding and blocking of IL-4Ra leads to two important behaviors:

Modulate immune activity [keep uncontrollable immune response from becoming extreme]

Binding to neonatal FC receptor [FcRn] with high affinity [high affinity binding meaning the interaction of two proteins being greater than they otherwise would be, which could possibly translate to improved efficacy].

Again, seeing improved half-life here would further enhance Apogee's prospects as being a company able to enhance biologic therapies by improving the half-life for them all.

Having said that, this is another program in the pipeline, which could lead to increased shareholder value. The first of which is that a phase 1 study, using APG808 in healthy volunteers for COPD, would be initiated in the 1st half of 2024. From there, it would open the door to initial pharmacokinetic [PK] and safety data in the 2nd half of 2024 and then further proof-of-concept data in 2025.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Apogee Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $395.5 million as of December 31, 2023. It believed that its cash on hand would be enough to fund its operations into Q4 of 2026. However, just the other day, it enacted a cash raise. That is, it enacted an underwritten public offering of $350 million worth of its common stock. Along, with granting underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $52.5 million worth of shares of common stock at the public offering price, less expenses.

This is a good thing, because not only did Apogee just report positive interim healthy volunteer study data, but now it has plenty of cash to extend its runway beyond 2026 with this financial transaction. I already listed above several milestones in 2024 alone, which could further drive value of the stock higher.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Apogee Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of APG777 for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis [AD], which just completed a phase 1 study in healthy volunteers. That's because a 16-week phase 2 study is expected to be initiated soon in the 1st half of 2024. By the end of next year, it is going to release data from this study and there is no assurance that it will turn out to be positive. In essence, there is no way of knowing whether or not half-life improvement of APG-777 in AD will also be observed in the phase 2 study. If half-life is not achieved in this mid-stage study, then that would spell as a major setback for the company.

The second risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of APG808, which is being developed for the treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD]. A phase 1 study, looking at initial safety and PK data in healthy volunteers is expected to start soon in the first part of this year. Initial phase 1 PK and safety data, along with proof-of-concept data are going to soon follow. Even though half-life improvement has established some proof-of-concept with respect to APG777 that inhibits IL-13, there is no assurance that the binding and blocking of protein receptor IL-4Ra [targeting both IL-13 and IL-4] will result in a similar manner.

A third risk to consider would be with respect to an expansion opportunity possible in advancing the use of APG777 for the treatment of patients with asthma. That's because even if such a phase 2 study was initiated targeting this patient population [expected to start possibly in 2025], then there is no assurance that positive data would be obtained here. However, there is another factor to consider which is that Apogee does not intend to initiate such a mid-stage study unless it can first continue to see successful data in the APG777 program. Thus, if the APG777 program was to falter, then it is highly unlikely that the biotech would choose to advance this biologic candidate for Asthma.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be with respect to competition in this space. That's because Apogee Therapeutics' main goal is taking biologic therapies to a higher level. That is, to be able to extend half-life drug exposure and thus in turn possibly be able to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory disorders. In the case of the positive interim results in healthy volunteers with AD, it did just that, showing that it was able to achieve improved drug exposure in the induction phase.

Why is this important? That's because higher levels of exposure in the induction phase may ultimately mean an improved clinical outcome for these patients. This is where one competitive advantage could be established for Apogee compared to other biologics targeting IL-13 other proteins. Consider that the intended goal of Apogee was to have APG777 achieve similar or superior drug exposure as Eli Lilly (LLY) lebrikizumab, but doing so with fewer injections. Not only did APG777 show superior drug exposure [30% to 40%] compared to it, but with fewer injections [6 versus 11].

Lebrikizumab is a good drug, having 80% of patients with Atopic Dermatitis maintain clear or almost clear skin with monthly maintenance dosing, but I believe that Apogee with APG77 could ultimately have the upper hand. The point here is that higher drug exposure could yield to better clinical responses against a multitude of inflammatory disorders like EASI75, EASI-90 and/or IGA 0/1.

Conclusion

Apogee Therapeutics continues to make substantial progress in its goal of improving biologic therapies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory disorders. It was shown that APG777 was able to improve half-life drug exposure compared to other biologics with the positive phase 1 interim results that were just released.

Even though this catalyst has already been achieved, that doesn't mean that investors can't benefit from a few other milestones during in 2024. The first of which would be the initiation of the 16-week phase 2 study using APG777 for the treatment of patients with AD. The second one being the initiation a phase 1 healthy volunteer study of APG808 for the treatment of patients with COPD, with data not too long after towards the end of this year.

Even though you have market leaders like Eli Lilly with lebrikizumab and then Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)/Sanofi (SNY) with Dupixent, I believe that Apogee is equipped to take on such big pharma companies. Especially, since it has proven that it can increase drug exposure significantly in the induction phase for inflammatory disorder patients.

