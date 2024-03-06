yucelyilmaz

Investment thesis

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) reported its Q3 FY24, which significantly outperformed consensus expectations, with its 91% growth in non-GAAP EPS pleasantly surprising me as well. But the surprises on the upside didn’t just stop there, with the drone maker raising its guidance for the remainder of the year while hinting at some strong growth as it heads into FY25.

These results were a significant improvement from my first research note on AeroVironment a couple of months ago, where I mentioned that AeroVironment was a buy.

I still believe AeroVironment is well positioned for secular growth, and I maintain my Buy rating on the stock.

Updates to AeroVironment’s business model

AeroVironment is a defense technology company that is in the business of manufacturing drones, drone equipment, and other defense technology primarily for departments of the U.S. government. The U.S. government and its allies account for a significant portion of the company’s revenues, and reportedly, AeroVironment is the government’s top supplier of drones. As shown below, the company is known for manufacturing drones and other unmanned systems.

The company reorganized their revenue streams last year to optimize its costs and synergies across the company. Now, AeroVironment reports its revenue in three segments:

Unmanned Systems Segment (UMS): Small and medium sized unmanned aircraft systems ((SUAS, MUAS)) such as Puma, Wasp, Vapor, and the Jump and T-20.

Loitering Munition Systems (LMS) segment: Switchblade and Kamikaze drones

MacCready Works (MW): a really small revenue segment, mostly with research-based projects for NASA, etc.

I have been bullish on this stock and had previously mentioned in my earlier note on the stock about the tailwinds that this company is benefiting from. Here’s an excerpt from my previous post:

AVAV is now trading at 62x forward earnings, which I believe will stay at a premium relative to peers as the business continues to ride on the ongoing secular uptrend, driven by demand for higher ammunition inventory restocking cycles. Relative to its peers, AVAV is on track to grow its revenues and earnings at a much faster pace in double digits compared to its peers, which are growing their revenues in single digits.

AeroVironment’s boost in EPS is encouraging

In its recent Q3 FY24 quarter, the drone maker saw its revenue grow 39% y/y to a new third quarter record of $186.6 million, better than the $170.6 million that analysts were expecting. In the quarter, the company got a huge boost from its LMS segment, which saw sales of its LMS products, such as the Switchblade, more than double versus the same period last year, as can be seen below. The Switchblade has put AeroVironment past a critical inflection point as the world saw a strong uptick in geopolitical tensions in the last two years.

On the call, management mentioned that more sovereign entities are creating new programs for drones, resulting in expanding AeroVironment’s target market. The observed success of the Switchblade drone in dealing with adversaries without physical human intervention continues to drive up demand for AeroVironment’s LMS products. Management revealed that they are in conversation with the U.S. Army for a large multi-year single-source IDIQ contract to supply Switchblade drones while also pursuing opportunities to integrate Switchblades into other defense platforms such as the U.S. Army's Long-Range Precision Munition and Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle programs. I suspect LMS will continue to grow at a rapid pace through the year, outpacing the growth of its UMS segment, which I will talk about in the next paragraph, with the elevated levels of demand that I note.

Revenue from AeroVironment’s largest revenue segment, UMS, rose ~23% y/y as growth in this segment, while still strong, continues to moderate on a comparative basis. I believe AeroVironment is well positioned to continue to appeal to the project goals of its sovereign clients with the addition of the new Puma VTOL, the Vapor 55MX, and its Jump20 VTOL drones. The company’s VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) drone products represent an emerging growth area in its UMS segment, especially since the U.S. Army is leaning on Future Vertical Lift to replace its aging aerial systems fleet.

Backlog continues to moderate, growing 11% y/y but I think these could be just base effects, especially since the company enjoyed strong growth in backlog in the last 4–6 quarters, as I had noted in my earlier research note on AeroVironment.

On the earnings front, the company earned 63 cents per share on an adjusted basis, growing a massive 91% y/y. Consensus estimates had pegged AeroVironment to report flat-adjusted earnings at 33 cents.

The company’s bottom line continues to trend higher, with margins expanding. The company’s gross margins expanded to 36.1% in Q3 FY24 as compared to 33.9% in the same quarter last year, giving the company a $21.7 million or a 47% y/y boost in gross profit.

AeroVironment’s balance sheet remains strong, with ~$108 million in cash. This was their cash position after the company paid down $40 million on their term loan. As of date, total outstanding debt along with liabilities from operating leases stand at ~$70 million.

Outlook for AeroVironment

As per my last research note, I observed that AeroVironment was trading at 62 times forward earnings. I had mentioned my reasoning as to why I thought the forward PE was justified at the time. After its Q3 FY24 earnings, the stock is currently trading at ~42 times forward earnings. Management has raised and tightened their guidance range to $700–$710 million from their previous range of $685–$705 million.

Management also continues to expect double-digit growth, outpacing the growth rates of competitors, which are still growing in single-digits. I had initially assumed adjusted EBITDA margins would grow by 15% at a compounded rate over the next 5 years, but my expectations would rise to 18% given the expansion rates of AeroVironment’s revenue and margins that the company saw in this quarter as well as in their outlook. In terms of the discount rate, I will use a rate of 8% from my previous analysis and given that the company has a strong balance sheet.

Assuming AeroVironment’s discount rate to remain around the 8% range, the fair value of the stock now is estimated to be ~$210 based on a forward valuation of ~30.

Risks & other factors

In terms of risks, not much has changed regarding backlog risks, as stated in my previous post. If AeroVironment’s sovereign customers change their stance on upgrading or upsizing their fleet of unmanned systems, this could lead to slowdowns in contracts awarded, which may lead to headwinds for AeroVironment. Thus far, my stance has not changed. In fact, AeroVironment’s rosy guidance only confirms the robust outlook in general, for ammunition restocking cycles, especially in unmanned systems, which positions AeroVironment as a beneficiary. There is always competition from AeroVironment’s competitors—larger players such as Lockheed Martin (LMT) and RTX Corporation (RTX) and smaller players such as Skydio—but I don't see it threatening AeroVironment yet.

The company may face some delay in funding from its sovereign customers periodically, which may delay revenue prospects for AeroVironment. For example, on the earnings call, management mentioned that the company is currently seeing some funding delays for the U.S. Army’s Project Lasso, pushing out any revenue expectations from this contract.

Conclusion

With the strong results that AeroVironment posted this quarter, my belief in the stock continues to remain. There are some significant tailwinds the company is seeing as demand for the company’s drone products remains elevated. At the same time, the margin expansion seen this quarter further supports the bull thesis for AeroVironment. Taking all these factors into account, I maintain my Buy rating on AeroVironment.