CrowdStrike: Growth Beyond Endpoint Security; Initiate With 'Buy'

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
820 Followers

Summary

  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is utilizing their unified Falcon Platform to deliver cloud-based security features, experiencing strong growth momentum in the new cloud landscape.
  • Their integrated Falcon platform provides operational simplicity and cost reduction for enterprises, with a focus on endpoint, identity, cloud security, and data protection.
  • CrowdStrike's financials show outstanding revenue growth, margin expansion, and strong acquisition strategies, positioning them for continued growth in the cybersecurity market.

Crowdstrike headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is utilizing their unified Falcon Platform to deliver cloud-based security features, encompassing endpoint, identity, cloud security and data protection. CrowdStrike has been demonstrating strong growth momentum in the new cloud landscape. I initiate with a "Buy" Rating with

This article was written by

I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

